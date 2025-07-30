Pandora Sykes. Photo by Frances Davison

Pandora Sykes is an author, journalist, broadcaster, mother of three and cultural polymath. So you may know her from her time as the fashion features editor of Sunday Times Style, where she wrote a cult column called Wardrobe Mistress. Or from her chart-topping, era-defining podcast with Dolly Alderton, The High Low. Or from Doing It Right, or from her two acclaimed BBC documentary series, about reality tv, with Sirin Kale, and about Britney Spears.

Or from her book How Do We Know We’re Doing It Right? (someone I know interviewed her about it when it was published and afterwards said ‘bloody hell, I’ve just met the cleverest woman in London’).

Pandora also writes the Substack Books + Bits, which is the UK’s numero uno books newsletter. And she is a very sharp and beady interviewer, most recently of former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The fact that she has a perfect understanding of style is now almost a side note to these accomplishments, BUT NOT TO ME. She is ridiculously well-dressed, has an impeccable eye and is the sort of person to whom you say ‘where’s that from?’ about 12 times per sighting. So I thought I’d ask her to open her address book for us.

This is the first of an occasional series. Obviously we had to call it Pandora’s Box.

Once a Wardrobe Mistress… always a magpie. I no longer work in fashion, but I spend most of my time sending links to friends of things I think they’d like. Normally things I’ve spotted on Vinted (because second hand is the best hand), but frequently things from small labels that give me a little leap of joy.

These are special purchases—not just because being small batch and handmade often means they’re a little bit more expensive than, say, the high street—but because they’ve been made with thought and care by someone who really values each and every order. Some of these you might have heard of before, but I’ll bet there’s at least one you haven’t. So THANK you for having me, India and on we go…

AKYN

A new independent brand rightfully receiving lashings of positive press is AKYN, from the former creative director of Mother of Pearl, Amy Powney, who is a renowned force in sustainable fashion. (I recommend her documentary, Fashion Reimagined.) When it launched in December I ‘supported the brand’ (a delicious bit of fashion word salad meaning, “I went shopping”) and ‘acquired’ (bought) this cardigan. It’s the most exciting cardigan I own. There are day cardis and there are night cardis and this is a night cardi.

2. Iota Edit

My favourite thing to gift a host is a book (normally Katherine Rundell’s The Golden Mole, Merve Emre’s The Annotated Mrs Dalloway, or, ahem, What Writers Read: 35 Writers on Their Favourite Book, edited by yours truly) but after that, it’s a little something from Iota Edit. I particularly like Paul Molloy’s ceramic pears ↑.