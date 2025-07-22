I keep seeing pictures on Notes of e.g fields of lavender and photogenic Provençal villages, and then realising loads of them are from Pinterest (which is not always made clear, quite sneakily). In real life, not everyone goes away for weeks on end in the summer. Not everyone goes away at all!

I don’t - I haven’t been abroad in the summer for two years, partly because I feel like I’m on holiday at home. Living in the country with easy access to the sea helps, as do the succession of heatwaves we’ve been having this year in the UK (August is supposed to be hot too), but last summer was incredibly rainy and I still summoned up the holiday vibe. I’ve always been good at it, even in London.

It’s important to create a holiday feeling if you’re staying put - and to extend that feeling on your return if you do go away. Otherwise it’s a complete waste of summer. Summer should feel like summer, regardless of where you are and of whether you’re trotters up or working.

So here are some tips, in no particular order.