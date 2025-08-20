There are people who deeply mourn the end of summer and people who are quite keen to get on with the rest of the year. I’m somewhere between the two, sort of devastated and sort of brimming with feelings of efficiency.
Obviously I am not wishing anything away. It’s still August. When the children were small we sometimes only went on holiday halfway through the month. Roll on another heatwave, and maybe there’ll be an Indian summer, in which case I will be here for it with my entire being.
But… there’s something in the air, and also in the light. I started making this list in my head to cheer myself up (I feel slightly cheated of summer this year because we had a hospital/surgery/recovery situation), and it did work a bit, because I came up with so many that I decided to write them down.
Mind you, I just put on a proper jumper and took it off again within 10 minutes, so there’s that. Hooray! For now.
September is an excellent time for new projects and new beginnings - the back-to-school energy is much better than January’s bloated, post-festive slump. September is can-do rather than ‘oh God, do I have to?’. If you want to start something, round about now is the right time to start loosely planning.
Summer is one big lump, if you see what I mean - ‘What day is it?’ ‘Dunno. Summer’. Autumn is much more distinct. It unfurls properly (like Spring). Yes, the unfurling is towards Christmas - sorry for saying Christmas - but you know where you’re headed, and that’s quite nice, like having a map after weeks of bumbling about.
What started this train of thought was noticing that the early morning light on Monday was GREY and DEPRESSING, but today’s was (briefly) gentle and golden. Soft late-summer light is uniquely lovely.
People (men) with insufficiently groomed feet are going to start covering them up any minute. That’s practically worth throwing a party for.
It’s peak dahlias.
This weather is much nicer for pets
It’s also much less nice for biting insects. Good day to you, the wasps and flies. See ya, flying ants 👋🏼. I’m afraid there’s quite a grim a spider trade-off, but we don’t need to discuss that now.
Baby animals are maturing, meaning they’re less goofy, meaning I am less likely to freak out because a child bird has flown into my office AGAIN.
It’s nearly time to get dressed properly. I like loose, thin dresses as much as the next person, but a bit of structure is actually quite an exciting prospect. I remember almost looking forward to new school uniform - this is a bit like that.
Also, adult clothes. Summer can go a bit too gingham and broderie anglaise for the woman in her prime.
Scarves! Joy unconfined.
‘But it’s such a glorious day!’ pretty much forces you to get off the sofa and go outside, which is of course lovely unless you feel like lazing about contentedly. No such issue if the weather is grey. Every cloud.
Related: bingeing whole tv series. I have already made impressive inroads into The Gilded Age (completely silly and total heaven. I love Cynthia Nixon).
Makeup has stopped sliding off. Although I do rate this spray. Don’t squirt it right at your face - it wants to land from further away, like a mist. I do it from the sides with my arm nearly fully extended and turn my face into it, both sides.
Blackberries - well, I was going to say ‘are coming’ but they’ve been here for weeks. Still, nice. You can’t resent blackberries.
I like ‘it’s too hot to cook,’ but it does quite often mean you have to pretend to like salad/ leftover slightly crispy tubs of humous (‘stir it in, it’ll be fine’) more than you actually do.
Season-specific foods that feel weird in summer are hoving into view, like people on horseback in a battle scene. Toasties. Chocolate. Mashed potatoes. The heartier pastas. I welcome them.
Also the time has come for proper cheese, not light, white, bland summer cheese. STINKY cheese. GOOEY cheese. REAL cheese.