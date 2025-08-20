Haystacks at Giverny by Claude Monet, 1890. In French it’s called Haystacks, END OF SUMMER, Giverny

There are people who deeply mourn the end of summer and people who are quite keen to get on with the rest of the year. I’m somewhere between the two, sort of devastated and sort of brimming with feelings of efficiency.

Obviously I am not wishing anything away. It’s still August. When the children were small we sometimes only went on holiday halfway through the month. Roll on another heatwave, and maybe there’ll be an Indian summer, in which case I will be here for it with my entire being.

But… there’s something in the air, and also in the light. I started making this list in my head to cheer myself up (I feel slightly cheated of summer this year because we had a hospital/surgery/recovery situation), and it did work a bit, because I came up with so many that I decided to write them down.

Mind you, I just put on a proper jumper and took it off again within 10 minutes, so there’s that. Hooray! For now.

This is a post for paid subscribers, but the first bit is free to read, I’m not a monster.

September is an excellent time for new projects and new beginnings - the back-to-school energy is much better than January’s bloated, post-festive slump. September is can-do rather than ‘oh God, do I have to?’. If you want to start something, round about now is the right time to start loosely planning.

I like this . They also do good flat paper planners with sheets you tear off

Summer is one big lump, if you see what I mean - ‘What day is it?’ ‘Dunno. Summer’. Autumn is much more distinct. It unfurls properly (like Spring). Yes, the unfurling is towards Christmas - sorry for saying Christmas - but you know where you’re headed, and that’s quite nice, like having a map after weeks of bumbling about. What started this train of thought was noticing that the early morning light on Monday was GREY and DEPRESSING, but today’s was (briefly) gentle and golden. Soft late-summer light is uniquely lovely. People (men) with insufficiently groomed feet are going to start covering them up any minute. That’s practically worth throwing a party for. It’s peak dahlias.

Kitchen sink yesterday. I pick some in the morning and more in the afternoon

This weather is much nicer for pets

My dogs Tails and Lupin at the beach. Tails is highly chipper because being a Norfolk terrier he has a double coat but is not boiling anymore