Morning!

We’re moving house this coming Friday. On Thursday morning, I called the removals company to ask about something and was informed that there was no record of the booking. The site visit, yes. The filled-in forms and accepted quote, yes. A note of the date. The actual booking, no.

Could they do it anyway? Ah, sorry madam, I can see it’s a big job, four days’ packing, it says here, so in fact… no. But they could in a fortnight’s time, if that helped?

It did not.

Perfection, so-called

Speaking of houses, I liked this about ‘the delusion of the ‘perfect’ forever house’, with specific reference to Lily Allen’s beautiful but unsettling former marital home. My whole book is about how the best houses are the ones that are lived-in, wonky, messy, loved. Perfection is not real, and sometimes it’s a red flag. (Or a sign that the person’s a Virgo, to be fair).

@kevinsullivan K E V I N S U L L I V A N on Instagram: "Pluto in Aquarius- …

Saints

Imagine if I hadn’t called the removals people! Anyway - we (eventually) found another company - absolute SAINTS of goodness and love, who were able to come and see the house yesterday. Their quote is just over double the first quote. Maybe they’ll be wearing powdered wigs and carry everything on satin cushions.

The good thing is that 10 years ago I would have turned up at the first removal company’s offices and not left until at least two grown men were crying. On Thursday I was perfectly calm. Not quite as glacially polite as I’d have ideally liked, but polite. I know I’m a broken record, but therapy changes your life in so many small little ways, as well as in the bigger, more obvious ones.

Speaking of saints:

Look at these amazing pop-out paper crowns from The Shop Floor Project. The one below is £38. I don’t think they’ll hang around for long.

Storage

Meanwhile I’m culling like a champ, to avoid this sort of scenario:

Christmas presents

What with moving house, this post is not quite a normal supplement but rather some reading suggestions and the beginnings of a very loose not-quite-gift-guide. They’re just a few things I like and things I think my family and friends would like too, for Christmas but also for any occasion that calls for a present.

This whole newsletter is stuffed with posts with more suggestions (there are also specific Christmas present guides under ‘Christmas’ on my homepage, e.g. here - it’s not like they have a use-by date. My favourite is the 100 presents under £100 one, though prices may have gone up a bit since I wrote it).

Also my shop is full of things that would make lovely presents, from this Vivienne Westwood jacket to this £12 phone socket, so have a look there too. It has a Christmas section, which includes my favourite baubles (I get a couple of new ones every year, the rest are ancient), and the only fake Christmas trees I believe in.

The shop is here

I may attempt to write something more organised, presents-wise, once I’m unpacked at the new house, though it’s not like Substack is short of gift guides. I’ll round up my favourites ones soon. Meanwhile I’ll keep adding to my shop because it’s quick and efficient.

Jewellery

Here is a super detailed and enormously useful guide to jewellery brands from

.

I write these posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. The most recent free post is here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.

From Lauren Collins’s unmissable newsletter last week. I was pleased to the point of unseemliness

Here come the random things.