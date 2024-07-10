Photo by Martin Hayes

Updated July 2025

The thing about living somewhere that still feels quite a lot like a secret is that you want to keep it that way. You want to guard the feeling of the place, the spirit of it, and not suddenly have loads of people descending on your favourite spot. But I do think we’re among friends here, which is the goodness of paid subscriptions.

Suffolk has been my home for nine years now. Suffolk is big. I live near the border with Norfolk, deep in farming country, far away from the Farrow & Ball end of things and about 40 minutes away from the coast. There are parts of the county I don’t know well at all - beautiful Constable country, the equally beautiful wool towns like Lavenham or Clare, or the area between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

So they’re not on this list, purely because I am a tourist myself when I go there. If they are where you’re headed, or even if they’re not, I really strongly recommend the Slow Travel guide to Suffolk (it’s a brilliant series generally) written by Laurence Mitchell and published by Bradt.

Right - here is a taster of some of the places I especially love, most in Suffolk but some just over the border in Norfolk. They are, as ever, in random order. They are also quite food-based (surprise!) because I think that’s useful when you’re visiting and presumably self-catering.

Also, always please check with the place before setting off as distances can be sizeable and opening hours seasonal/eccentric.