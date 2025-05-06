Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Stanley's avatar
Jessica Stanley
15h

Thank you for these lovely words India and I can’t wait for your book too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
Rachel Johnson's avatar
Rachel Johnson
19h

Am ordering it now and of course your BOOK vvof

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 India Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture