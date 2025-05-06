Please discount the earlier email that went out - this one has the right attachment.

AT LAST! This has been my favourite recent novel since I read it (twice) last November and I’ve been itching to tell you about it ever since. I tried in January, under the mistaken assumption that it was out in Feb. But now it really IS out, this Thursday 8 May, and I have an exclusive extract for you.

I love this book. It is so rich, like an especially delicious cake. Or rather, it presents as a cake - I suppose you’d technically call it a literary rom com - but digests like something protein-dense, deeply nourishing and fully satisfying.

It’s set in London and tells the story of Coralie and Adam. Coralie, 29, is from Australia, new in town, lonely, a bit lost. She is working as a copywriter, though really she wants to write a novel. Adam is British, 37, divorced, a political journalist, and the father of Zora, 4. They meet when Coralie rescues Zora from being in the lake in Victoria Park.

The novel tracks Adam and Coralie’s relationship over ten years. The themes are huge: love, family, stepfamily, work, motherhood, politics, but the execution is incredibly light and deft. You marvel at how every little iota of life is in there, perfectly rendered - the absurd things, the hilarious things, the dark and heartbreaking things, the highs and the lows. As Adam’s career takes off - the background to all this is Brexit, Covid and five prime ministers: the richest pickings - Coralie’s own ambitions get subsumed into motherhood.

I think one of the reasons I read the novel twice, not something I’m in the habit of doing the second I finish a book, was because every detail is so brilliantly drawn that I wanted to see how Jessica Stanley had done it. She writes like a dream, which helps. And as Ella Risbridger put it in her Guardian review, ‘there is a clear Elizabeth Jane Howard-ness to Stanley’s fine latticework of family relationships and objects, and the way those objects – for example, the precisely detailed contents of Adam’s daughter’s backpack (“Five pens, two notebooks, a little skateboard … a fawn soft toy dog with enormous eyes, some shriveled conkers, and a slim work of Usborne nonfiction called Animals at War”) - build up to a precise evocation of time and place.’

Here is this absolute treat of a first chapter. ENJOY. You couldn't not. (I'm putting it straight on the comfort reading list we compiled last year).

My own book is with the copyeditor as of 9am this morning, and thus off my desk for a few days. Unfortunately this seems to have coincided with Baltic weather - the heating is back on and I am typing this in a massive jumper. I'm worried about my naked little seedlings. I've also just shouted at the radio for five minutes and had to turn it off despite Sarah Montague's robust interviewing. Onwards! Have a lovely Tuesday