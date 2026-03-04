Home

Juliet Nicolson's avatar
Juliet Nicolson
19h

So so good to have this extract. Thank you so much India.I agree with you so much about the remarkable uplifting quality of the book. I was at the Festival Hall 10 days ago when Gisele Pelicot spoke and the entire audience, nearly 3 thousand of us, rose as one and erupted from a sort of awed silence into a voice of acclamation that might have been heard right across the nation. I have written about it in my own substack too. I will never forget that evening. Gisele is a game changer of astonishing and invaluable significance.

Rebecca J Altman's avatar
Rebecca J Altman
18h

I cry whenever I see a photo of her. Not because of what she went through but her dignity in the face of it and the way she turned the tables on shame. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I think for the majority of women, shame has been an internal thing that happens as a result of unwanted attention of any kind. The way she gazes out instead of in. God. Even writing it I'm weeping again. (I'm guessing based on the subtitle that this is the point.) Like Juliet said in the comments too-- game changer of astonishing and invaluable significance.

Awe doesn't even begin to describe it.

Also, I hadn't wanted to read it because I didn't think I could handle it. But reading that about those mens wives who chose to leave rather than witness; refuse testing rather than face what could be possible. I think I owe it to her and all women to witness and not be one of the people who turn away. Perhaps that, too, is part of the point.

