Gisèle Pelicot was named as the most noteworthy person of 2024 in an opinion poll in France, eclipsing world leaders. Her case contributed to the national debate on sexual violence in France, which led to a change in the legal definition of rape. She has been awarded the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest civic honour. Her book, A Hymn To Life, subtitled Shame Has To Change sides, has taken its rightful place at the top of the bestseller chart here in the UK. Portrait by Pascal Ito

Something very special today: ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, I have an exclusive extract from Gisèle Pelicot’s stunning memoir for you, and a clip of Emma Thompson reading it. This is a free post.

Gisèle Pelicot is one of the women I admire most in the world. We are all familiar with the monstrous details of her nearly decade-long ordeal, during which she was raped by dozens of random men while unconscious, at the instigation of her husband, whom she loved and who filmed the rapes for his gratification (later, at the trial, he said he could not watch the footage being shown in court in case he became aroused).

The husband was completely ordinary. The Pelicots’ lives were completely ordinary. The men, the rapists, were completely ordinary. They came to court with their completely ordinary partners, wives, mothers, sisters.

At one point the police had offered to test strands of the wives’ and partners’ hair, which could establish whether what happened to Gisèle might have happened to them. “All of them refused. Never, that was impossible. They trusted their men.” The women all opted to leave the courtroom when the footage of an unconscious Gisèle being raped by the trusted men was shown.

The curious thing about the book is that it is ultimately weirdly uplifting. It is harrowing, but also full of love and hope. It breaks your heart, it sickens you to your stomach, it makes you rage and grieve for her and for womankind, but it also leaves you with a feeling of purest admiration. The book goes to the very darkest places, but it shines such a light, and the light is all hers. She is - or through circumstance, becomes - the most extraordinary person, to state the crashingly obvious, and it communicates itself on every page.

I’d read the newspaper extracts, which have centred around the trial, but I wanted to know how it started, if there were any retrospective clues. One answer to that is that it started with damaged childhoods, in both their cases, though in different ways. (When they met, they clung to each other like lost souls. They were each other’s life rafts for 50 years. How can a person even begin to process the betrayal of what followed?).

Another answer is, inevitably, with porn - with the husband wanting to do things he’d seen online, and her saying no, and him calling her a prude. Gisèle writes: “I had never allowed myself to examine what frightened me [about these requests]: was it sexuality, or was it him?”.

At the trial, the husband said that he had wanted '“to force an insubmissive woman into submission”. The lingerie he dressed her in for the rapes is the lingerie she refused to wear; the acts performed on her by strangers are ones she declined to take part in with him.

I also wanted to try to understand how Gisèle Pelicot, broken, humiliated and half-mad with shock and grief, emerged as she did by the time of the trial - dignified, courageous, and alive in every sense. “Love is not dead. I am not dead,” she writes here. “I still have faith in people. Once, that was my greatest weakness. Now it is my strength”.

Again, in my reading at least, the answer to the question of her courage and resilience partly lies in childhood. Gisèle’s went dark when her beloved mother died when she was little. Her father remarried a woman who was cruel to his children. Gisèle has said that she found the strength to do what she did, waiving her anonymity, partly because she had learned, when her mother died, that love was stronger and more enduring than the very worst thing that could happen. “She was my strength as much as my sorrow,” she writes (beautifully) of her mother.

So that’s the bit I’ve chosen to extract - Gisèle as a child, at a turning point.

I really, really strongly urge you to read the whole book. It’s remarkable, a book for our age, urgent and so important. It’s also very nicely written (and translated by Natasha Lehrer and Ruth Driver). Here it is on Bookshop UK, on Bookshop US, on Amazon UK and on Amazon US, and at Waterstones. The audio version, read by Emma Thompson, is on Audible, Spotify and all major platforms.

Cover photo by Pascal Ito

Here’s the extract. The “us” in the first line is Gisèle and her mother and father. The audio is about 11 minutes long, if that’s useful to know.

A big thank you to Gisèle Pelicot's UK publishers, Vintage.