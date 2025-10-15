Same pic as yesterday because I like it

Page 1 - click on the pdf for the rest

Here’s the Introduction to Home, the book, which is published TOMORROW. I’ve done the audio too, should you fancy a listen instead. The painting of my kitchen in the pdf below is by Eleanor Crow.

Thank you for reading/listening, and for all the lovely comments from people who have already received their pre-orders. They are incredibly uplifting.

Thanks also to Moira for pointing out that I forgot to put the playlists mentioned in the book on Spotify (I know. I was supposed to do it over the summer but then we had a fairly drastic medical situation and I got distracted. They’ll be up asap).

Back shortly. Have an excellent Wednesday! We still have dahlias, though it’s cold now and I worry every morning that that day is going to be the last of them.