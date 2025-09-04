The Book of Love is short and gripping

Finally! I’ve been banging on about this book ever since I read the proof of it earlier this year. Today is its publication day, and to celebrate I have an exclusive extract for you.

Stephen Grosz is a practising psychoanalyst. The book is composed of case studies about love and relationships. It is simply brilliant. Like its predecessor, the bestselling The Examined Life (a book I have given to everyone I love), Love’s Labour has rewired the inside of my head and changed the way I think about so many things. It’s full of moments of revelation that stay with you forever. Stephen Grosz is AMAZING. It would not be humanly possible for me to recommend his work more highly.

Here’s the extract. It’s about a woman who is about to get married but can’t seem to bring herself to post the wedding invites. Here are the links to buy Love’s Labour on Bookshop, Waterstones and Amazon UK.

Marry Me 1 And 3 From Final 674KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Stephen Grosz, the wisest man in the world

