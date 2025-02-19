This one is for paid subscribers. It’s just been longlisted for the Women’s Prize, so I’m taking off the paywall to celebrate. A Little Trickerie by Rosanna Pike has also been longlisted - that free extract is here.

I am delighted to be sharing an extract from Fundamentally by Nussaibah Younis. The novel is published next Thursday in the UK.

There’s a great deal of buzz around this book. It’s ‘the début of the year’ (Stylist), ‘one of the funniest novels of 2025’ (The Times), ‘funny, gripping and compassionate’ (Dolly Alderton), ‘essential reading’ (Jonathan Coe), ‘a brilliant novel about faith and friendship’ (Catherine Newman), ‘a Muslim Fleabag’ (Michelle Gallen), and so on.

The novel tells the story of Nadia, a British Asian academic who, fed up with the complications of her life in London - she’s broken up with her girlfriend, with the Islam of her childhood and with her puritanical mother - takes a job with the UN in Iraq.

The job is creating a de-radicalisation programme for ISIS ‘brides’. One of these is Sara, 15, originally from east London, now living in a refugee camp in her diamanté-trimmed headscarf, missing Cadbury’s Dairy Milk.

‘I’ll give it to you straight,’ I said, looking her dead in the eye. ‘You’re stuck in here because people are afraid of you. Should they be?’ ‘Nah, I never done nothing violent.’ She tore the head off a gummy bear and chewed its body. ‘What, you think I’m gonna shank you?’ She pointed the gummy’s head at my Kevlar vest. ‘Are you?’ ‘They don’t let us have knives in here,’ she said, looking wistfully around the tent.

Neither Sara or Nadia have any intention of bonding with each other, but they do. And then… it gets complicated.

I loved this novel. It is completely fearless, thought-provoking, very funny (including about the on-the-ground reality of well-intentioned foreign aid programmes) and deadly serious. I particularly liked that it does not shy away from ambiguity.

For several years the author advised the Iraqi government on proposed programs to de-radicalise women affiliated with ISIS. She has a PhD in international affairs from Durham. She’s been a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC and a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center.

So she knows her onions. But what makes the novel so arresting, I think, is that she knows both sets of onions. Here is she is on why she wrote the book:

I realised my fifteen-year-old self could’ve been an ISIS bride […] If I’d been born at a slightly different time, if I’d had slightly worse luck, I could have been drawn in by ISIS propaganda. I was a hugely empathic teen, sobbing over images of massacres in Chechnya, over the bombing of Afghanistan, the invasion of Iraq. One summer, I attended a Muslim summer camp taught by Sheikh Anwar al-Awlaki. He was a smart, articulate and charming scholar and he persuaded me that world peace could be achieved through the implementation of Islamic Sharia. I didn’t really understand what the Sharia was, could not be bothered to read all those boring old documents, but I loved the idea of a quick fix, a manual sent down by God, a paint-by-numbers plan to save humanity. Anwar al-Awlaki later joined Al-Qaeda. Had it been that summer, I may have gone with him. Instead, I grew up. I went to university, befriended people with totally different perspectives, and came to appreciate the mad, unknowable and irreducible complexity of the world. And I realised that many terrorists masquerading as freedom fighters are actually barbaric misogynists motivated by blood-lust, egomania and the relentless worship of their own penises. There are schoolgirls who didn’t get the chance to grow up. Their lives forever frozen because they were persuaded to join ISIS at fifteen years old. Those girls were traumatized, stripped of their citizenship, abandoned in refugee camps half the world away. Life turns on a knife’s edge.

