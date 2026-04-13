I’ve just noticed that Kate Watston-Smyth has a whole post today about choosing colour palettes, so do read that too, it’s full of great advice (as ever).

I am much less careful about things like palettes than I think most people are - I lump everything together on an ‘if I like it, it’ll work’ basis. I appreciate this isn’t very considered, and I know that the very idea of winging it like that makes some people panic. When I do book signings for Home, you wouldn’t believe the number of people who say ‘I’m useless with colour’. If that’s you, yesterday I had a revelation which I think may be helpful. At least, I hope so. It’s either helpful or crashingly obvious, but the thing about crashingly obvious is that it’s only crashingly obvious if you already know.