I’m hugely looking forward to seeing some of you at the event Substack is hosting on Monday night. Hanif Kureishi has posted about who is involved, so I will too - Hanif himself, Nick Hornby, Jameela Jamil, Annie Mac, Dan Jones, Pandora Sykes and me. Should be a fun evening. The waiting list is full but you never know - here’s the link again.

I was in London yesterday and I woke up absurdly early, I think partly because I’m not used to ambient light from street lamps anymore (what have I become? Half a century of city living undone because it’s not dark enough and I can’t hear the owls).

Anyway - I thought I might as well go and get some fresh air and see if anywhere would do me a coffee at 6am (no). It was still dark so it felt like the middle of the night, but there were plenty of people with proper jobs - bins, buildings, street cleaning, deliveries - out and about, and it suddenly reminded me of Richard Scarry’s Busytown books, of all things. It was a nice feeling.

It’s my birthday on Saturday. I love my birthday, and I don’t understand people who pretty much ignore theirs on the grounds that they are somehow too old to celebrate. So what? It’s a triumph to be older and to be well and happy and to still be around to have a birthday - a far greater achievement than being e.g. 5.

In Barbara Skelton’s memoir Tears Before Bedtime (three volumes, recommend), she quotes one of her own diary entries: ‘My birthday. Insufficient fuss’. I know exactly what she meant. She was married to Cyril Connolly at the time. He was driven mad by her exotic pet (and also by her). I can’t remember what the pet was - a coypu? A lemur? Something like that. Sharp teeth. It bit everybody all the time. So did she, really.

Why isn’t there a proper biography of Barbara Skelton? She’s such an obvious subject. At one point she had an affair with King Farouk, of whom she said, ‘He wasn't a grand passion, but I was bored to death with all the British officers I knew in Cairo. Life in the palace with Farouk was not boring’. (She was in Cairo because during the war she’d been recruited to the Foreign Office by Donald McLean, as in the Cambridge spies. This little Farouk interlude - he used to whip her with the cord of his dressing gown, which she thought a feeble implement - is the merest tip of the most gigantic iceberg).

Barbara Skelton in 1948. At one point she modelled for Elsa Schiaparelli, but that’s really the very least of it. Pic: Getty Images

On the topic of birthdays and ageing: do you know what I find strange? Women who define themselves by being middle-aged, like it’s their entire identity, and complain about it all the livelong day. One day we’ll wake up and be properly ancient and decrepit and have a ton of legitimate, life-altering things to complain about, like illness and frailty and bereavement and loneliness. But now? Now we’re broadly okay. Wasting these good, precious years of life, which are finite, on MOANING is such a poor use of time.

I wonder if I actually am still middle-aged. I’m going to be 59. Maybe I am now actively old. Who cares? I’m grateful to be alive in the world.

To the links! Here are a few things I’ve loved reading this week.

