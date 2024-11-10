hi

This small and sturdy fellow is not a painting. I don’t have one for you today because I completely ran out of time. But wait! Have a poem instead. I loved this one so much when I saw it in The New Statesman a few years ago that I printed it and stuck it to the fridge. I found it again last week under a magnet, concealed by a clump of torn-out recipes. Like Gary Barlow’s massive son (almost caused me to lose my mind laughing, especially the straw one), it turned up at exactly the right time.

In which I practise happiness, by Joe Dunthorne

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I love pigeons even when their claws are stumps and they walk as though in heels. I love guinea pigs for the idea they are in some way a pig. Their heartbeats make their bodies vibrate. I like to pretend to answer them. Whom may I say is speaking? I love football. More people love football than love social justice but that doesn’t mean football isn’t brilliant. Whenever I head the ball I feel a poem evaporate. I hate the bit of the poem where you’re obliged to hate something. I love the piano. I love true crime. I love the sun when it arrives like a tray of drinks.

I so love the image of picking up a guinea so-called pig like a phone - I love the whole thing. I hope you do too. The poem appears in Joe Dunthorne’s collection O Positive.

