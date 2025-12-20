One of Andy Warhol’s pre-Pop Christmas cards, from when he worked as a commercial illustrator in the 1950s

Good morning! This isn’t a weekend supplement because it’s 5 days to Christmas and I although I am resignedly unready, I am still trying to do elf work to make the house look less like we moved in a month ago, which hasn’t really left much time for anything else.

Two really domestic things first, in case they’re useful to anyone. One, I needed another sofa in a hurry and it needed to fit into a hard-to-access attic space, so it needed to come in pieces. I got this one from IKEA and I am so pleased with it - it’s huge, comfortable, has washable covers, and given the price of sofas elsewhere, is an absolute steal.

On sofas-in-a-hurry generally, I would also recommend phoning - I know, so old-fashioned - your sofa provider of choice because both Sophie Conran and Rowen & Wren were able to help me last month. Obviously there’s an element of chance (a brand new sofa was due in the showroom at Sophie Conran and they said I could have it), but it’s really worth trying.

This is true about picking up the phone generally, in life. I know millennials and younger people are borderline phobic about it, but talking to another human in real time is so often the solution to intractable-seeming problems.

Two, does everyone know about the filter underneath the head of a Henry? (God, you can just imagine someone randomly stumbling across this post and going ‘do people pay for… whatever this is?’). This is my life-changing revelation of the year. A nice man called Richard was hoovering the old house before we moved out and I said ‘I don’t understand why your Henry hoovers better than my Henry,’ and he said ‘This is your Henry, I just cleared the filter’.

Obviously the opening on the head gets clogged up with hair etc, but he showed me that there’s also a little plastic bit that clicks out on the underneath of the head if you flip it over, in the middle. Click it out, empty it and your already powerful Henry basically becomes Thor. This is on an Airobrush head (strongest of recommends, they fit all models and they’re about £30). I’ve been hoovering all week - about the only domestic chore I don’t resent, apart from cooking - and honestly, it makes such a difference. Very satisfying indeed.

Oh - also while I hoovered I listened to this absolutely gripping podcast. Wild story.

Here are some good last-minute presents, including for stockings. Several of them are from Selfridges, because they apparently do an unlimited next-day UK delivery thing for £10 a year, which seems an extraordinary bargain unless I’ve completely got the wrong end of the stick, which I think I must have because it’s so weirdly cheap. The option to sign up appears at checkout.

+ a charming mini-tin of these sublime crisps (if you’re local, I found mine in the deli in Bungay, whose new second shop across the road I strongly recommend if you’re after little extra bits - it’s a trove of delights, from geranium-scented pencils to Audrey’s Chocolates, and they sell my book, I was thrilled to see).

+ This Roberts Revival alarm clock, for people who don’t sleep with their phone in the room. They are wise people.