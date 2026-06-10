Claire Powell is also the author of At the Table , which was named one of the best books of 2022 by The Times and Sunday Times, the Telegraph, the Critic, Red magazine and Good Housekeeping. A graduate of the University of East Anglia Creative Writing MA, she was awarded the Malcolm Bradbury Bursary and the Malcolm Bradbury Continuation Prize. Her short stories have been broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and in 2017 she won the Harper’s Bazaar short-story contest. She lives with her family in south-east London. Photo: Sophie Davidson

I love this book, as per my Sunday Times review of it, and per part 1 of my summer reading recommendations. To recap: Jo and Dave married young, which means they have been married a long time. They’ve just come through a failed round of IVF. Jo is wondering whether this is what the rest of her life with Dave looks like - a sort of weary residual fondness - because, no thanks.

And now Dave’s brother Teddy, who is rich and lives in Dubai, has insisted on inviting them on a glitzy luxury weekend in Spain with him, his glamorous current girlfriend, Kayla, and their recently widowed dad, Alan. There’s no graceful way of getting out of it. The novel is the story of the weekend, which Teddy had paid for in full and which he is determined to make memorable and fun-filled.

All In is fantastically good about relationships, marriage, grief, love, families, and managing expectations. It’s extremely funny in parts, emotionally gut-punching in others, and it never once goes where you think it’s going to go. It’s also highly technically accomplished - the writing, plotting and structure are as outstanding as the words. I couldn't recommend it more. Here’s a an extract! It’s from Chapter 5. Jo and Dave have just arrived at the all-inclusive hotel, but without their luggage they're unsure what to do next...

Chapter 5 5.78MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is All In on Bookshop, at Waterstones and on Amazon. And here is Claire Powell’s debut, At The Table.

I am furious because I urgently need to drill some holes in old galvanised tubs (to plant up before it rains again) and my drill is barely making a dent. I hate things that make me feel like I am but a feeble maiden and must await the big strong man who will do it in two seconds flat. It’s just a drill! I’m using the right bit, the goldy one! Why isn’t it working? Gah. I’m off to try again. I am also quite grumpy about this insufficiently hot weather. Earlier I was grumpy because I saw AN AI POEM on Notes, which somehow feels like the worst kind of sleight of hand.

I am harrumphing off now. I will cheer up if (WHEN) I make the holes, and return on Saturday like a ray of sunshine. Have a lovely Wednesday!

More book extracts:

Tropical island, love and tortoises

Greece, heat, sex, death

Eighties teenagehood

More book things:

Right this way

Writers’ desks:

Over here

No thanks, I need a new dress/sofa/pair of pants

I can help!

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More grumpiness: TOO MANY BUTTONS.