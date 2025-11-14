Thursday

Morning! I’m writing this in bed, pre-dawn on Friday. It’s still pitch black and all I can hear is quite drastic-sounding rain. Aside from this bed, one pan, one wooden spoon, the kettle and tea things, the house is all packed up, empty and echoing and weird. The dogs really don’t like it. In a few hours the removals people arrive to load the last few boxes.

And then we wait. We wait for exchange and completion on our sale and purchase. Arriving at the new house this afternoon: new sofa, armchairs, bed, mattress, fridge, washing machine, dishwasher, dryer, so let’s hope people stop pissing about nothing goes wrong.

