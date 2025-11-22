Bliss and sorrow
and bliss again
This is in massive haste - I will write a proper post early next week and a jumbo Weekend Supplement too. AND I will reply to your lovely comments here and on Notes. Meanwhile:
We didn’t move last Friday due to an error by the Land Registry that they could not correct in time (‘up to five working days’). We spent the weekend in the empty house, with emergency duvets from Tesco and some gross ready meals. Morale was poor, let’s say. Persons were fractious.
