I love pink and brown so much and I love this ceramic vase, which is £85.99

Last summer’s collab between Collagerie and Zara Home was a triumph, and now it’s back for 2025. Joy unconfined - just look at it!

Our own Lucinda Chambers is of course half of Collagerie (with Serena Hood). She says:

‘It started with the idea of A Common Thread. And this is weaved throughout the collection, whether in a beautiful stitched throw, or salt and pepper shakers that intertwine, or striped and mosaic lamps. The colours are bold yet interspersed with neutrals to anchor them and make sense of them - they play against each other in an exciting and dynamic way. Whether you have one statement piece or invest in more, they are designed to mix and match or stand alone. We involved the artist Kavel Rafferty in this collection. I have always much admired her use of colour and form, it’s modern and energetic. There are three great stitched wall hangings, I just love them, they pack a punch and look so brilliant together! There is also a great ‘area’ rug by Kavel, with a wonderful splat of orange with a brown/purple background, it’s just amazing! I really hope people respond to this in the spirit of which we designed it, positive energy, colourful conversations and life enhancing pieces!’

Here are a few of my own picks. I’ve no doubt some of Lucinda’s will be along in her next As Good As It Looks. The whole thing is available either right now on Zara Home and on Collagerie too.

Yes please. Cotton and linen patchwork bedspread, £249.99

More pink and brown, swoon. Tumbler , £10.99

And look at this! Cotton cushion cover with floral embroidery, £119.99

And then you need some nice fat, shiny black pieces to anchor things, e.g. this frame , £35.99. There are such good black things in the collection

Faaaabulous wool rug, £539.99, also forthcoming. Wait til you see the wall hangings

Table lamp with mosaic base, £129.99. Again, the colours!

This isn’t available yet but it is coming and it is perfection

I could go on but I don’t want to show you everything, it spoils the fun. Go and have a proper look. It’s all wonderful, and what I like is that these are pieces for all time - none of it is going to date.

Have a magnificent Thursday and, as ever, do please kindly leave this post a heart (weirdly Substack won’t let me do emojis today) if you liked it. Thank you! I’ll be back on Saturday with a giant weekend post for paid subscribers.