Last summer’s collab between Collagerie and Zara Home was a triumph, and now it’s back for 2025. Joy unconfined - just look at it!
Our own Lucinda Chambers is of course half of Collagerie (with Serena Hood). She says:
‘It started with the idea of A Common Thread. And this is weaved throughout the collection, whether in a beautiful stitched throw, or salt and pepper shakers that intertwine, or striped and mosaic lamps. The colours are bold yet interspersed with neutrals to anchor them and make sense of them - they play against each other in an exciting and dynamic way. Whether you have one statement piece or invest in more, they are designed to mix and match or stand alone.
We involved the artist Kavel Rafferty in this collection. I have always much admired her use of colour and form, it’s modern and energetic. There are three great stitched wall hangings, I just love them, they pack a punch and look so brilliant together! There is also a great ‘area’ rug by Kavel, with a wonderful splat of orange with a brown/purple background, it’s just amazing!
I really hope people respond to this in the spirit of which we designed it, positive energy, colourful conversations and life enhancing pieces!’
Here are a few of my own picks. I’ve no doubt some of Lucinda’s will be along in her next As Good As It Looks. The whole thing is available either right now on Zara Home and on Collagerie too.
I could go on but I don’t want to show you everything, it spoils the fun. Go and have a proper look. It’s all wonderful, and what I like is that these are pieces for all time - none of it is going to date.
Nice items but whether it’s the Yorkshire lass in me I don’t know, but couldn’t imagine walking into Zara and spending £120 on a cushion let alone over £500 on a rug! I think those prices are way off for the high street.
Have a terrific Thursday yourself India. Hope all’s well your end. I’m in the south side of Glasgow today with my son. Some fab shops up here. Have a good day!!😎☀️🌞
If you hate brown as much as I hate brown and if your convent school uniform was brown with a pink shirt…