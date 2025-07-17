Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alyson's avatar
Alyson
6h

Nice items but whether it’s the Yorkshire lass in me I don’t know, but couldn’t imagine walking into Zara and spending £120 on a cushion let alone over £500 on a rug! I think those prices are way off for the high street.

Have a terrific Thursday yourself India. Hope all’s well your end. I’m in the south side of Glasgow today with my son. Some fab shops up here. Have a good day!!😎☀️🌞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
Susan Hill's avatar
Susan Hill
9h

If you hate brown as much as I hate brown and if your convent school uniform was brown with a pink shirt…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by India Knight and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 India Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture