It’s still January. I am still just about here for the hearty stews and wintry goodness, but round about now the idea of yet more stodge starts losing its appeal. The sun is shining as I write, the snowdrops are out, and although it might very well still snow and February lasts about nine weeks, on a day like today you can’t help feeling that spring isn’t that far away.

And so I start to want brighter and tarter flavours. I still want the element of comfort, but also things with a bit more bite than braises and soups provide. Although let me just contradict myself - please make this soup if you have a couple of cans/jars of white beans kicking about. It is thrillingly easy, doesn’t make you feel like you are made of carbs, and is so delicious.

But first, marmalade. Seville oranges are around for another week or so. Marmalade is not difficult, and making it can make you feel quite domestically accomplished and cosy, slightly like you are a mouse who lives in Brambly Hedge.

Jill Barklem, née Gillian Gaze, invented the perfectly realised, exquisitely detailed world of Brambly Hedge while gazing out of the window during her commutes from Essex to St Martin’s School of Art, where she studied illustration. Her husband later suggested she turn her imaginings into a book. Three publishers turned her down but one bit, and the books went on to sell millions. (She once sent an illustrated story to Enid Blyton, who wrote back saying ‘Thank you, Gillian, for your nice little letter and story. I’m afraid it isn’t good enough to publish’). She died in 2017.

I could digress for hours about Brambly Hedge. The books were first published in 1980. My little sisters loved them and my teenage self secretly did too. I still love them. You can lose yourself for hours. ANYWAY: marmalade. This is my friend Juliet’s recipe, which she kindly shared with me in 2008 when I wrote a book called The Thrift Book. I’ve been making ever since. It’s just right - fresh, bright and not too dark or bitter (though that very much has its place too).

Marmalade, makes 8 small or 6 medium jars

2kg Seville oranges

3 fat and perky unwaxed lemons

4kg preserving sugar (which is sugar with pectin in it)

A stainless steel funnel is helpful but not essential

Put the whole oranges and lemons into a large saucepan, or preserving pan if you have such a thing. Cover them with water then put a plate on top to stop them floating up and bobbing about. Bring to the boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for 1.5 hours. When that’s up, lift the fruits out of the water (don’t drain the water off, you’ll be using it) and leave them to cool. You can do all this bit the day before if you want. Sterilise your jars. The easiest way to do this is to put them through a wash in the dishwasher. Once they’re done leave them there, untouched, until you need them. Measure out roughly 3 litres of the orangey water. Cut the oranges and lemons in half. Scoop out the pips and flesh/pulp and put these back into the orangey water. Boil for 15 minutes. (Why pips, you may ask? Because the pips of Seville oranges are BURSTING with pectin, and pectin is what makes jam jammy). While that boiling is happening, cut the orange and lemon peel into whatever size you fancy, depending on whether you like fat chunks of peel in your marmalade or prefer more delicate slivers. Sieve the orange water, which now has pips and flesh in it, into a bowl. Then put whatever liquid is left in the bowl back into the pan. Add the sugar and the chopped-up peel to said pan, bring to a boil and keep boiling for 15 minutes. If you don’t have a jam thermometer, put a saucer in the freezer. Test for a set. If you have a suitable thermometer, whack it in. You want it to read 105 degrees C (220 F) - keep boiling for a few minutes more if it’s not quite there. If you don’t have a jam thermometer, take your saucer out of the freezer and dribble on a little bit of the marmalade. Let it cool down. Now push your finger through it. Does it wrinkle? You’re done. If not, boil for 5 minutes more and try again until it does.

Take your jars and lids out of the dishwasher. Don’t hold the jars by the neck (bacteria from your fingers = BAD) and hold the lids by their edges (ditto). Decant the marmalade into the jars, which is where the funnel comes in handy. It is now ready.

This was only in 2022, which I can’t quite compute.

What to eat?

As I was saying, I feel like brighter food, but it needs to still be reasonably comforting. What does it for me is an element of sourness. I don’t mean the kind of sourness that makes you wince - I’m talking about a very small amount of sourness, or acidity if you prefer.

In the same way that a really good vinaigrette makes you eat tons of salad, which you probably wouldn’t do if faced with a pile of undressed leaves, so a little bit of sharpness really wakes things up.

This is really well demonstrated in the bean soup recipe I linked to above, actually - what makes this soup particularly moreish and delicious is the addition of a tiny amount of vinegar. What would otherwise have run the risk of feeling like being heavily blanketed in a load of dozy white beans instead feels zingy and fresh (even though the beans are tinned). Try it and you’ll see what I mean. A tiny amount of vinegar - like, a small teaspoonful per pot, or to taste, i.e. keep tasting - makes all the difference to many different sorts of soups, not just bean ones. If it’s all tasting a bit blah, add acid. If you’re thinking ‘but I don’t want my food to taste of vinegar’ - it won’t (unless you’re too heavy-handed). It’ll just taste like a brighter version of itself.

Still Life With Lemons by Pierre Bonnard

Lemon juice does the same thing, obviously - and, again, if you use it judiciously won’t make your food taste crazily lemony, although crazily lemony is always fine with me. But if you use half a lemon as opposed to two lemons, you just perk things up in a way that doesn’t immediately make you think ‘ah yes, this is full of lemon’. You know how food at this time of year can so easily taste sleepy, like it’s a grandpa snoozing in an armchair with a blanket on his lap? Lemon sorts that out.

How and why it does this is all explained beautifully in Samin Nosrat’s brilliant book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, but if you’re not in the market for buying new cookery books, I find that just remembering its title is enormously helpful when cooking (heat refers to cooking heat, i.e. cooking the right thing at the right temperature). For something savoury to taste as delicious as it is possible for it to taste, you want all those elements present. If the dish you’ve lovingly made somehow doesn't taste as exciting as you expected it to, 9.99 times out of 10 it will be because you’re missing one of them. In my experience, acid is the one that people most often forget about (possibly because we tend to associate it with fish and salads), and the easiest way of adding acid to anything is a little bit of lemon juice. It genuinely changes everything.

I have become a passionate lime fan over recent years, for an extreme version of the same reason. Lime is insistent and you always taste it. But as well as being the friend of prawns, it’s so good at cutting through fatty things and making them sing - a slow-roasted of pork, say (something like this), or beef (maybe like this). It also does this even when it’s just in the form of lime pickle on the side of pretty much anything (I have no idea if this is the best lime pickle. It’s the one we had at home, along with the brinjal one, when I was growing up, and so it’s the one I still buy, which come to think of it is slightly odd, like never moving on from Garibaldi biscuits).

I also like peanut sauce with a lot of lime in it. The peanut aspect is comforting and protein-y, but the seasoning is zingy. It’s unsweetened peanut butter, gritty or smooth, thinned with a splash of warm water, some rice vinegar, a dash of soy sauce, plus lime juice, grated ginger and garlic and a squirt of whatever chilli sauce you have to hand (I tend to use sriracha). I’m being vague about the quantities because you just need to keep tasting until you like it and until you’re happy with the consistency, which will depend on what you’re using it for (runnier = a splash more water). The obvious pairing noodles but I also have it with cucumbers, though it’s not really the time of year, with grilled chicken, with crispy tofu and greens and sometimes by itself with my finger.

PS If you love sour things, Mark Diacono’s book Sour is fantastic (the link is to his Substack, where he is writing his new book live. Quite fun to write a book live. Hmm).

Also! If you live in or are planning to visit Suffolk, here’s a brilliant list of the best 100 food suppliers. I thought I’d know them all but I wasn’t even close.

