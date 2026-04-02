Afternoon! I know, weird time of day for a post, but now is when I could fit it in, so now is when I am writing it. In the absence of the regular weekend supplement this Saturday, this is a quick bullet-pointed list of some things I liked this week, before I close my laptop for a few days.

I found this unattributed photo on Pinterest. I like the idea of giving people (not young children, who would be indignant) an egg box with a few Easter things in it, e.g. this Lindt bunny, rather than so many giant eggs that everyone feels mildly queasy by 11am.

For lunch on Easter Sunday 1: slow-roast lamb with sumac, dates and pomegranates.

Photo: House & Garden

I like this picnic basket from M&S Not quite picnic weather YET, admittedly, but it’s coming and it’s nice to be ready.

Louise’s wonderful pattern mixes:

This potting table from Argos is such a good colour (and price).