PROPER SUMMER is here (for now) so I thought I’d quickly show you this sun lounger from Habitat, which is £20 with the 50% off code Habitat gives you online. If you don’t share my predilection for red and pink, it also comes in a sunny yellow stripe or in a refreshing-looking blue stripe. £20! What a snip.

It also exists in those three colour ways as a little chair, currently £7 and perfect for a balcony, or frankly to sit in the street outside your house like an old man, something I used to enjoy doing in London. The chairs and the sun loungers are foldable, portable and really light - easily carriable either to the park or the beach.

Habitat now lives in Argos, so could order one online now and pick it up on your way home.

That’s the whole post! ENJOY THE GLORIOUS HEAT!