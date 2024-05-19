Claude Monet, Le Déjeuner, 1865. If you relax your eyes, the ribbons and roses from the straw hat hanging on the tree look a bit like a friendly monkey.

Good morning. I am in an excellent mood because of the lovely weather, at least here in Suffolk. We had just the right amount of rain earlier this week, meaning everything in the garden is absolutely contented, green, lush and ready to bloom. The lupins and roses are out already, the light at 7pm last night was perfectly golden and when I finish writing this I am going to plant out the last of my dahlias.

Also, look at these insane Icelandic poppies on the kitchen table. The JOY of flowers!

After the dahlias we are going to have breakfast in the garden. I made labneh last night (method here, scroll down to just before the green book) which we’re going to have with za’atar and these very easy, almost instant flatbreads. If you can make playdough, you can make these.

You don’t actually need to measure anything out - the quantities below are really for guidance. All you need is flour + water + salt + olive oil, mixed until they make a dough and then kneaded until the dough is smooth. But let’s say 200g plain flour and a big pinch of salt in a bowl. Stir in 100ml of water gradually, and then 2 big glugs of olive oil. Knead until it’s smooth, a matter of a few minutes. If it feels too wet, add a bit of flour, if it feels too dry, add a bit of water. Tear off balls of dough and roll them out (you might want a tiny bit more flour) into circles, or in my case weird triangles because I find rolling out perfect circles much trickier than it should be. Whatever - any shape will do. Just don’t make them too thick. Cook them in a frying pan over medium heat (or on a barbecue using indirect heat) until they go brown in places and puff up a tiny bit, then flip and do the other side. That’s it. The whole process from gathering ingredients to sitting down and eating is under 10 minutes.

In the absence of labneh, they’re good with - well, they’re good with anything that you can scoop. But at breakfast I like them with properly fried eggs, meaning fried eggs whose edges are crispy and browned. You get these by cracking them into properly hot oil, and you know it’s hot enough when you see it shimmer, as if the frying pan had a glint in its eye. Then you baste them in the oil with a spoon so that the yolks cook quickly. Then you put chilli flakes on top and you have the breakfast of champions.

(If you’re in the UK and don’t want to make flatbreads but would like stupendously delicious proper pita bread delivered to your door instead, I am indebted to Billie in the comments on my last food post for recommending Mamoosh Bakery, here).

I might carry on telling you about the day’s eating, actually - the day’s realistic eating, because I haven’t gone food shopping for days. I’m thinking various small plates to use up the contents of the fridge.

So. I have two bunches of slightly tired, fattish asparagus, and I’m going to roast them for lunch. Snap off the woody ends by gently bending the asparagus from the bottom (this always feels like such a waste, but there we are - nobody likes stringy asparagus stuck in their teeth).

Toss the asparagus in olive oil, sprinkle over a bit of salt, lay them out in one layer (ish - nothing bad is going to happen if a couple overlap) in a roasting tray, and put them in a hot oven (220c) for about 12 minutes, though obviously it depends on the fatness of the asparagus. If they’re skinny, check after 10, if they’re very chunky give them up to 15 - but don’t take my word for it and keep checking. You want them to have caught a bit in places.

If I hadn’t had labneh for breakfast, I would have them with that and make this. But today I’m going to have mine with lemon zest and dollops of ricotta, of which I have an unopened tub that is a mere two days past its sell-by date, i.e. absolutely fine. If they were more tired than they are, I’d just use the spears and either put them in an omelette or have them with pasta - maybe something like this. Or this from Rachel Roddy, yum.

Re. the roasting tray rather than roasting tin: I must have said this so many times, but it’s worth saying it again because I never realised this until I was pretty old - the high edges of a roasting tin create a steamier, wetter environment, and the tiny edges of a roasting tray do not. Sometimes you actively want to keep the thing you’re roasting nice and MOIST, for example a chicken, but sometimes you want it to crisp up in places and feel dry, e.g. most vegetables and fish, and obviously potatoes. So the tray or tin you use makes a difference.

You can’t tell from the picture but this dish is so enormous that I can barely lift it when it’s full.

I also have a load of tomatoes that need using up - the ones I’m growing are in their infancy but I ordered a 3kg box from the IoW ten days ago and there are some left. I keep them on the kitchen table and yesterday one was furry, which is hopeless. So these are getting roasted too, cut in half if they’re big and left whole if they’re small. They are then doused very generously in olive oil, then tossed with garlic powder - how’s that for an infra dig ingredient? - and dried oregano. I learned to do this from Julia Turshen’s newsletter in the middle of an absurd tomato glut a couple of years ago, and my God - tomato heaven. I have tried it with fresh oregano and fresh garlic, which was obviously delicious but not quite as delicious as using dried and powdered, which just goes to show that there is no point in being snooty about ingredients.

You can then whizz the tomatoes to make into sauce, which freezes perfectly, or just eat them as they are, in a little dish on a (nearly) summer’s day, with lots of bread to dunk in the ambrosial oil. Or, in today’s case, warm flatbread.

What I should really be adding to this outdoor lunch is something grilled and made of lamb, but a) I have no lamb and b) I am currently surrounded by live lambs who I held when they were born and this currently makes the eating of lamb challenging, at least for me.

But if I DID have minced lamb in the fridge - and no lambs in the field - I would mix it with ground cumin, ground coriander, chilli flakes and a tiny pinchlet of ground cinnamon, plus some very finely chopped (pulsed in a blender) onion. I would press this mixture onto skewers - really squigding it, almost like rubbing someone’s neck, otherwise they fall apart during cooking - and stick them on the barbecue or a hot griddle pan until some bits were charred. Then I would put them inside my flatbreads with some quick pickled red onions (finely sliced, in a bowl with lemon juice and a pinch of salt for about 15 minutes) and a slick of garlicky yogurt (yogurt into which you have grated garlic).

I also have carrots, quite perky fat ones. To be absolutely honest I would be tempted to roast these too were it not for the texture issue - roast asparagus plus roast tomatoes means I now want something crunchy and fresh, to save me from feeling like an old person who has trouble chewing.

It’s going to be sunny, so the carrots are going to be raw. They will be grated and tossed in lemon juice with very thinly sliced green chillies (deseeded if you like), and then sprinkled with sumac and left to sit for at least half an hour. This is a delicious recipe from Adeena Sussman’s excellent book Sababa. Option b would be raw grated carrots tossed with olive oil, chopped parsley (or coriander), a tiny bit of garlic, some toasted cumin seeds and lots of lemon juice.

Pic: Joanthan Lovekin/Serious Eats

Now, I’m not going to pretend I’m going to be making medjadra (above) for lunch, because I can’t be arsed, but if we were having people round and I’d made the above lamb, this is the carb I would serve with it and a carrot salad. I want to put it on your radar because it’s delicious, works perfectly at room temperature, is easy to make and is a brilliant main for vegetarians and vegans, provided you also have vegetable dishes somewhere on the table. It’s rice and lentils and crispy onions, but much more than the sum of those meagre-sounding parts. I use Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tammimi’s recipe from Jerusalem, which to my mind is unimprovable.

I must shout about this book, which came out on Thursday and which I ordered after hearing the author, Fadi Kattan, being interviewed on the Today programme. Not only is the book beautiful and informative but I want to make everything in it, starting with the labneh with mustard greens on page 22. (The Franco-Palestinian author cooks at his restaurant in London and I was worried the recipes would be cheffy, but they’re not at all).

That’s a hearty breakfast and a big fat lunch, which I am not planning on making until about 3pm, meaning that supper, if it happens at all, is going to be tiny. Tiny, and Sunday-ish. Sunday suppers have such a particular feel to them - they are completely different to Saturday-night dinners, or weekday ones (years ago Rosie Sykes wrote a wonderful book of Sunday night recipes. Ysenda Maxtone Graham says in her evocative, hilarious, eyebrow-raising book about girls’ boarding schools that anybody who went to one feels melancholy on Sunday nights forever more).

If there are roast tomatoes left, I will turn them into soup by blending them with a bit of cream or vegetable stock, but frankly the leftover-tomato scenario is unlikely. So I think that if we are hungry - which also doesn’t feel terribly likely - I will make boiled eggs with anchovy toast soldiers (toast, butter, Gentleman’s Relish). I know, eggs twice. But we have 12 hens and so eggs are a duty as well as a pleasure.

That’s it for today! I’ll be back in two weeks with another free-to-read food post. To access everything else, you need a paid subscription (this past week, for instance, you could have been reading about life tips, paper flowers, two great novels and solutions to deeply unsexy beauty concerns, among other things). Thank you very much for reading and if you liked this post, do please very kindly hit the ❤️ button - it makes it more visible to non-subscribers. Thank you and have a lovely Sunday!