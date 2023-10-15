Good afternoon! Here in East Anglia it’s a beautiful day but also ten degrees colder than it was on Friday, and my thoughts turn to 1) stews, which I wrote about two weeks ago, and 2) things that you assemble, bung in the oven and forget about until it’s time to eat.

The ridiculously easy chicken option

Heat your oven to 200 degrees celsius, 180 fan. Get some skin-on, on the bone chicken thighs. Thighs are the most flavourful cut, and buying them with skin and on the bone means they won’t dry out or toughen as they cook.

Crispy skin 1: if you want the chicken skin to be as crisp as possible, take the chicken out of its wrapping or packaging, pat it dry with kitchen towel and put it in the fridge uncovered - ideally overnight, but I rarely remember, so let’s say for as long as possible. This also applies to a whole chicken that you’re going to roast (and to a Christmas turkey - here it really is worth leaving it overnight).

Crispy skin 2: the shallower your roasting receptacle, the crispier the chicken (or whatever else you’re making) will be. Tall sides, as in an ordinary roasting tin, keep hot damp heat in, which is not conducive to crispness. Shallow sides do the opposite. If your oven-baked food - chicken or otherwise - feels somehow soggy, try a shallower tin, like a rimmed baking tray.

Crispy skin 3: The other thing to remember about chicken and crispy skin is not to leave it sitting in a swampy warm oven after it’s done - take it out. It needs to sit for at least 10 minutes anyway, as I’m sure you know. Any meat contracts when it’s cooked - it clenches, basically. Who wants to eat clenched meat? You have to give it time to relax again, otherwise it’s a complete waste. (If this causes you to worry about food not being hot enough, please don’t. It is completely fine - nine times out of ten, I would say actively desirable - to serve things warm or at room temperature).

Now, the thighs. These thighs can go in an infinite number of directions and take their inspiration from anywhere in the world - I could link to thousands of recipes, but the below are some of my faves. Before you start, know that you need the chicken pieces to sit reasonably snugly in their tin. If there’s too much space, any juicy/saucy goodness will burn and stick to the tin, or evaporate altogether. You know when you roast a chicken and there aren’t any juices, just brown, baked on marks? It’s because the tin was too big.

So. Season the thighs with salt and pepper, and don’t be shy about it. All of the below, and all chicken thighs on the bone generally, go in at 200 degrees from 35-45 minutes, depending on the size of the thighs. Once you know this, you can improvise to your heart’s content with whatever’s in the fridge.

Toss them in olive oil plus your favourite spice mix and leave it at that. I like this only marginally more elaborate recipe using baharat, cumin and preserved lemons - you put everything in a freezer bag, leave it for a couple of hours and then stick it in the oven.

Do the above (or indeed the below) but add vegetables that you know, or suspect, will be cooked in the same amount of time as the chicken. For me that’s usually cubes of potato, seasoned and tossed in a little olive oil (and maybe chilli flakes or smoked paprika, sometimes, depending). If you want leafy vegetables, add them for the last 8-10 minutes, so they just wilt. Or steam/microwave them and add at the end.

Sit the thighs on top of some medium-sliced onions and whole cloves of garlic plus some woody herbs like thyme or rosemary. Maybe some lemon slices too, on top of the herbs and not sliced too thin, and a glass of white wine (around, not on top, since we’re tying to keep the skin dry and therefore crispy)? Or maybe lemon zest at the end, which is the solution to many things. Drizzle everything with olive oil (I hate the word ‘drizzle’, but what else can you say? Drizzling is what it is).

Make a child (and adult) -friendly honey and mustard glaze: equal quantities of runny honey and grainy mustard, a drop of oil, grated garlic if you fancy it. Halved or quartered (lengthways) pak choi in the juices for the last 10 minutes; if there’t enough juices, add half a mug of water. (Make rice to go with it in the microwave: one quantity of rice, I usually do 300g for 4 people, twice the amount of boiling kettle water, plate on top, in at 80% power for 11 minutes, rest covered on the worktop for a few more, add salt and butter, fork through. This is for basmati).

Roast them with chunks of chorizo and potato (cut the potatoes up small so they cook a bit faster than in this recipe).

Go for Chinese flavours with soy, sesame oil, hoisin sauce and spring onions, like this. Speaking of which, I can’t remember if I’ve already said but omnivorescookbook.com is such a brilliant free resource. Look at this ridiculously simple 5-ingredient oven chicken thigh recipe, for eg.

Or Middle Eastern ones. This atypically simple recipe from the first Ottolenghi cookbook (last one on that link) is one of my all-time favourites and a total cinch to make, including for big numbers of people. I ignore the chicken quarters business and use thighs instead and cook them for 30-35 minutes. Serve with toasted pitta and tahini sauce and you’re done.

Closely related, and also ridiculously simple for a crowd: roast a ton of chicken thighs in olive oil plus your favourite spices or spice mixes, as per the first suggestion above. Mix full-fat plain yogurt with some grated garlic, or some Sriracha, or both. Provide pitta breads or flatbreads and a crunchy slaw, not the mayonnaisey kind - something more like this.

The ridiculously easy sausage option

Here the thing to know is that sausages - fat, good quality, high meat content pork sausages - go in at 200 celsius with a tiny bit of oil for 25-30 minutes, tossed halfway through, though longer if the specific recipe requires it. Don’t prick them first! It lets the fat out, and the fat is what keeps the sausage MOIST, plump and delicious. I am so against sausage-pricking. They won’t burst - if you’re frying them and they burst, you’re cooking them at too high a temperature. I don’t think people treat sausages with enough respect.

Quick side note: skinned and rolled, good sausages make instant meatballs; skinned and broken up, they make the basis for a delicious pasta sauce (that’s tomatoey one, to which I’d add red wine, personally, reduced until the alcohol evaporates but the flavour remains. You could also make something creamier with, say, sage and creme fraiche - chopped onions or shallots, cooked until soft with a couple of sage leaves, or rosemary, or thyme, or oregano; sausage meat - Toulouse or Italian, you want something with a bit of punch - browned until brown, creme fraiche to loosen, glug of pasta water if too thick. Maybe a dollop of Dijon mustard in the sauce, and I’d always add lemon zest at the table to cut through the extreme, rib-sticking richness. It’s the sort of thing you’d make if you were snowed in up a mountain and were tired of fondue).

I would like to be snowed in here , please, mitt wurst

Pic credit for both: Hotel Bellevue des Alpes . I’m dying to stay there.

Let your sausages brown properly, whatever you make with them, so they have caramelised sticky bits. You want a cooked sausage to look slightly chaotic, not like it’s just come out of its packet and slipped on some beige tights. A too-light, too-uniform appearance is another sign of sausage disrespect.

Some nice one-tin sausage options:

My favourite sausage tin recipe of all is, maddeningly, not online. It’s from Sue Quinn’s Roasting Tray Magic, an under-the-radar gem of a book which appears to have been reborn as Foolproof Roasting Pan and which I highly recommend. Sue Quinn is on Substack and writes fantastic recipes - in this instance sausages roasted with fennel, apples, chicken stock and red wine which is so good that now I mention it, I’m going to go and find some fennel later and make it tonight.

Very quickly, because I have people staying and lunch was ready 20 minutes ago - TOFU. Here is how to make tofu crispy and delicious (very good book, that, and its author, Jenny Rosenstrach, is also on Substack). Basically you coat it in cornstarch and some oil. Melissa Clark of The New York Times then took Jenny’s recipe and devised a brilliant oven method - the original uses a wok. This recipe is fantastic, even if you’re not especially enthused by tofu (and even if tomatoes are out of season), but I have a sub to the New York Times food pages and I can’t tell whether it’s viewable if you don’t. Here’s hoping. Edited to add: I have got this completely arse over tit. The oven method is in The Weekday Vegetarians - The New York Times was just riffing on it. I really strongly recommend that book if you’re remotely interested in eating less meat. Aside from creating armies of tofu converts, she is really clever at making quick, easy, more-ish, family-friendly weeknight dinners that don’t take long and are massively flavourful. She’s also very good at creating what she calls ‘hooks’ - things that lure in the sceptical, including my fave spicy peanut sauce ever. It basically makes you devour giant piles of vegetables.

Oh - one last thing. Look at this mini oven!

Pic from Everhot

I was in Holt in Norfolk yesterday and spied these in the window of Baker and Larners, a charming old-fashioned department store about which I could write poems. It’s an Everhot mini electric oven, which behaves kind of like a wood burner without the faff, except with the ability to cook a tray of roast potatoes, a casserole for 2, or a cake. It throws out a lot of heat, easily enough to make a smallish room toasty over time.

You plug it in and you’re good to go. It can’t sit on deep carpet, but otherwise it doesn’t need a hearth, i.e. it can stand on the floor. How nice in an empty fireplace? In the absence of a real fire, having a source of heat that isn’t a radiator is so cosy and convivial, particularly if it enables you to walk to said heat source and suddenly whip out a tray of warm Parmesan biscuits to have with drinks - these, from Simon Hopkinson, are the greatest Parmesan biscuits ever made. They are hellishly moreish - I could eat the whole batch and call it dinner. (These are an excellent ready-made option, but it’s a great deal cheaper to make your own, also not hard).

Fireplaces aside, you could also put the mini-oven anywhere at all, including in small spaces like houseboats, huts or sheds (put some baking potatoes in it, clean your tools/gardening kit, be rewarded by warmth and a modest feast). They come in loads of colours.

That’s it! See you in two weeks! Thanks for reading!