Good morning. I thought it might be useful to write about the items I love best and find most useful when cooking. If my kitchen had reverently spotlit marble plinths, these are what I’d put on them.

Number 1: a giant pot. I find enamel ones irresistible. They’re (relatively) inexpensive and you can cook anything in them. This 5.5l Ukrainian one from Objects of Use is almost identical to mine. Such a useful size if you’ve got people round - there’s nothing more annoying than trying to cram stuff (especially spaghetti) into a too-small pan, plus it won’t have the space to separate out and so will stay in a wodge and not cook properly.

This one can also hold The Christmas Ham, or an entire upended chicken (maybe make this, subbing his own-brand stuff for ordinary salt, soy sauce and noodles. As I’ve written before, I love Dave Chang’s home cookbook, which is thrillingly counterintuitive in places if you learned to cook in the European tradition).

If you’re squashed for storage space, this is the kind of pan you’d happily have living on the cooker, semaphoring warmth and good cheer whether it’s in use or not.

Number 2 is my most-used and most beloved cooking vessel, namely a roughly 30cm shallow casserole with a lid. Because it’s really wide. more food is in contact with the heat source, meaning things cook perfectly evenly, brown better if you’re trying to brown them, and cook more quickly. I actually credit this style of pan for making me a better cook.

It’s just such a versatile pan - ideal for everything, from scrambled eggs to curries to stews and braises to risottos and pilafs to roasting a chicken in the oven with some grain/orzo/veg around it (if your vessel is oven-proof). I use mine constantly - today’s dinner, for eg, will be that chicken and rice recipe from Yottam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi’s first book, Jerusalem, here (don’t worry if you don’t have barberries, just make it anyway, it’s so delicious).

The picture above is of a Le Creuset, which has sadly become unaffordable. Good alternatives: I have had and loved this 28cm Judge pan for years, though the plastic handles means it can’t go in the oven. Kuhn Rikon have this very well-made pan with which I am also personally acquainted. Both of those are non-stick. If non-stick creeps you out, Green Pan - still non-stick, but not potentially sinister non-stick - have this. Or there’s Netherton Foundry’s indestructible, everlasting XXL spun iron pan. It comes in smaller sizes too and you can cook with it on an outdoor fire or fire pit with a rack as well as on the hob/in the oven.

These shallow pans are also great for sear-steamed vegetables, which I learned about from Ali Sagle’s book I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To). This is what I now do with any kind of greens, but you can use carrots, broccoli, pretty much anything provided it’s sliced into pieces. You melt a bit of oil or butter in the pan, add your veg in one layer, season, and leave them alone until they brown. Then you add half a small glass of water (max, start with less) and clamp the lid on. The brown-ness makes the veg delicious and the steaming bit means they cook through properly. Feel free to add stuff to the butter or oil, like garlic, herbs or spices, but they don’t really need it - vegetables really taste of themselves cooked this way. If the water runs out before the veg are cooked, just add a bit more.

PS: You know who does very good cast iron casseroles? Sainsbury’s. But they don't have a shallow one this size. The normal, deep casseroles are great though and start at £35. IKEA also have this very chic black one, £55.

Number 3 is a mini-chopper. I love my mini chopper. There are loads at all price points. I have the Kitchen Aid one below, though the two parts of the lid have slightly detached from each other - probably through years of constant use. It still works though. It is valiant.

Yes, full-size food processors are great, and I remain loyal to my elderly Magimix, as you would be to something that could slice, chop, grate, shred, make batter, dough etc etc. But food processors are really big, come with lots of extra blades and discs that you have to store somewhere, take up a lot of counter space, and are heavy enough to be a pain to lug in and out of the cupboard if you hide them away. They’re fantastic if you want to chop a massive amount of onions or slice kilos of carrots, and if I was still cooking for a lot of people on a regular basis as opposed to sometimes, I wouldn’t even have looked at mini choppers.

But getting out the giant Magimix to chop two onions is silly (I don’t like doing it by hand because since having my eyes lasered the crying/extreme redness situation is off the scale). Grabbing the mini chopper, by contrast, is easy.

It makes short work of chopping or mincing the trinity of onion, garlic and ginger, or the other trinity of onion, celery and carrot. It whips feta or ricotta in moments (put roast vegetables on top of a generous smear of either, drizzle with a little bit of olive oil, eat. I have whipped feta on toast for breakfast at least twice a week, with chilli flakes on top).

The mini chopper also makes tahini sauce, pesto, mayonnaise and all sorts of dressings. It chops up nuts and chillies, makes a single-serving smoothie, makes breadcrumbs out of stale bread - it is just massively and endlessly useful. You might want a mini-spatula for scraping.

Number 4 is a cast iron skillet for cooking steaks, skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs and the sturdier vegetables, like slabs of cauliflower. Obviously you can cook a steak in an ordinary frying pan, but I eat steak about three times a year (with frites, béarnaise and a green salad, a Death Row dinner) and I need it to be as close to perfect as I can get . Plain cast iron is the best surface for cooking large pieces of meat, and gives the best sear/caramelisation/brown crust. Very handy also for shallow-frying.

You can also stick them on the barbecue or on an open fire - they are indestructible. I can’t understand why so many of them are so expensive: my absolute favourite, above, is currently £16.90 on Amazon. These weigh a ton, I’m afraid, but they’re so, so good, plus the depth means you can cook one-pan dinners in them, and obviously they’re entirely happy in the oven.

They’re also naturally non-stick, and get more and more non-stick the more you use them, to the point where things just glide about like swans. People sometimes think keeping them that way is mysterious or complicated, but it’s not. Here’s what I do:

Unpack new pan. Put some vegetable oil on a piece of kitchen roll and rub it all over the sides and inside of the pan. Put the oiled pan on the hob, low-medium heat, until it starts to smoke. Turn the hob off and let the pan cool. Wipe off any leftover oil. The pan is now ready. After cooking, clean with hot water and dry carefully - it must be bone dry or it may rust (in which case rub the rust off with oil). If it’s too dirty for rinsing, use a bit of detergent but oil it again afterwards.

Five is a really thin fish slice. Until I met this one, I’d always had quite thick, square-headed fish slices, which were a faff to slide under anything, be it fish, pancakes or fried eggs. Not so this pliable, ultra-wieldy version. They’re cheap and lots of people make them.

Six is a spider, massively useful for fishing things out of boiling liquid, be they dumplings, tortelloni, ravioli or just regular pasta when you still want it a little bit wet, like when you need a smidge of pasta water to help the sauce along.

I find that anything that is a delicate stuffed parcel, like dumplings or ravioli, get bashed too much when drained directly into a colander - at least a couple burst and the filling escapes. Spider them out and they emerge pristine. Also handy for lifting pakoras, fritters or anything else out of hot oil.

Falcon enamel roasting tins are at number 7. When I tided the kitchen cupboards recently, I found I had a vast pile of stainless steel roasting tins, most of which hadn’t been used in months. The ones I use all the time are these Falcon ones in sizes 37 and 31cm, depending on how many I’m cooking for. I roast things in them, make lasagne and parmigiana in them, use them for gratins (which I used to make in earthenware dishes), make fish pie and apple crumble in them… you get the picture. They’re in constant use.

At 7(b), flattish roasting trays. As I have written seventeen million times, their lack of depth maximise browning and crispness, making them perfect for things like roast vegetables or sausages, among many others.

At 8, this milk frother, which is hands-down the best milk frother known to man - by miles - and even has a separate setting for plant and nut milks. It is both expensive and quite elusive, but it is worth both the money and the hunt if you like lattes and cappuccinos, or hot chocolate, or, on a different setting, iced coffee. The one thing to know is that the little magnetic disc that does the frothing is titchy and very easy to lose and that finding replacements is arduous, so bear that in mind when you’re washing up.

Oh - this is going to have to be a two-parter, because I’ve just got a message saying ‘nearing email length limit’, meaning this post would truncate weirdly if I carried on writing. I was also going to do a list of great foody Substacks to follow - next time! Gdby! Hv a grt Sndy!