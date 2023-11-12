Good evening. Off-topic: wasn’t Leyton and Nikita’s Argentine Tango incredible on Strictly last night? I’ve watched it four times - it makes my heart soar. I’ve also stopped minding about any dance training he may or may not have had previously. I don’t care anymore. I can’t care. He is a god of dance - they both are.

Anyway - kitchen kit. Part 1 is here, if you’re new (hello! thank you for subscribing). My next food post will be a round-up of the year’s best cookbooks, and then I’ll get into Christmas.

A handsome salt pig

For years I under-salted everything I cooked because ‘salt is so bad for you’. Which it is, in excessive amounts. But salt used in home cooking isn’t what harms people - that would be the grotesque amounts of salt (and sugar) in ready-made food. Home cooking that uses salt liberally isn’t going to hurt anyone, and salt makes things dramatically more delicious, particularly vegetables and meat. Like, to a crazy extent. If your food tastes flat, salt it more. Salt changes everything.

Which means you need a salt pig by the hob. The interior of salt pigs is unglazed, meaning the salt won’t clump. I like this one, which reminds me of the Lloyds Building and its external ducts. You can get your hand inside it easily, which matters with a salt pig - you don’t want to only be able to extract mimsy little pinchlets. Comes in lots of colours, including a smart off-white.

An Instant Pot

This is an electric pressure cooker, though it does other stuff too, like make yogurt and cook rice, but never mind that for now. Instant Pots had their moment of viral fame in 2017. This made sales go through the roof but it also did this noble machine a disservice, because its very virality suggested transience, like it was just another fun gadget that would end up shoved at the back of the cupboard.

Not a beauty, no. But a FRIEND.

I am not at all a gadget person and the Instant Pot remains, nearly seven years later, one of my most-used kitchen items, meaning 2-3 times a week year-round and more in winter. I love mine. It perfectly cooks things that would normally take hours - stews, braises, casseroles, ragù, dal makhani (Dishoom’s home recipe takes about 5 hours, the restaurant version takes 24), beef rendang, etc etc etc - in roughly half an hour, give or take. Ditto tough cuts of meat that would take forever to become melty and tender cooked normally. Soups and vegetables are near-instant. Pot-roasts take a hilariously short time. The textures are great, the flavours are pure and less diluted - you don’t use much liquid in pressure cookers - meaning everything tastes more concentratedly of itself.

It’s not just for hefty, wintry things, or for things that would otherwise take hours - it poaches chickens, steams whole fish, makes perfect greens and the best quick orange and yellow dals. Curries! Ramen! Pho! Stock! Risotto! Custard! And if you cook dried beans from scratch, i.e. soak them overnight, replace the water, boil them, simmer them, yada yada yada - well, in an Instant Pot they go from dried to cooked in under half an hour, plus however it takes for the pressure to drop.

I would not be without my Instant Pot if you paid me.

Bee Wilson says in her book of genius (the best Christmas present you can give someone who likes to cook) that the first time she used hers, she cried with gratitude (she concedes that she cries easily), writing that ‘for me, this machine has become the best answer to how to combine cooking with the rough and tumble of family life’. Different children on different schedules all needing picking up or dropping off at different times: fine, but when do you cook supper? ‘I found that I could make nourishing one-pot dishes like pilaf on timer delay so that a piping-hot dinner would be ready the moment we stepped through the door,’ she writes.

The other thing is that it’s so well built that you won’t need to replace it. This has actually proved a problem for the company that makes Instant Pots - it nearly went bankrupt at one point - because these days ‘gadgets’ have obsolescence built in. This one doesn’t. It’s a total workhorse. It’s also very economical to run.

Pick a size and go for the basic, cheapest model - you don’t need bells and whistles. It does what it does perfectly. It’s all you need. And don’t be put off if you don’t have children that need ferrying about, or a big family - I guarantee you will use this all the time even if there’s only one or two of you, just get the smaller model.

Two other things: trust the timings in the recipes for Instant Pots - at first I thought ‘it can’t possibly be done in that time’ and whacked on an extra five minutes for safety, but there’s no need. Also if you’re new to pressure cooking, as I was, then at the risk of repeating myself Catherine Phipps’s book Modern Pressure Cooking is the bible. And don’t fear 1970s-style pressure cooker explosions - it’s electric, so no risk of that.

A counter-top oven

Talking of economical to run: this, which is called a toaster oven in America, is hardly essential, but it is cheap to run and very hard-working, to the point where I don’t often use my normal oven when it’s two of us. This one heats up amazingly quickly and does a brilliant job of cooking everything.

If I do use the normal oven - when I have people over, or for things like Christmas, then this extra oven is invaluable: it can do an extra batch of roast potatoes or parsnips while the normal oven is rammed with everything else.

As its name suggests, it’s also great for making vast quantities of toast at the same time, for reheating, for keeping things warm, for small things like roasting nuts - it is absurd to turn on the giant oven to roast some nuts; for grilling stuff - basically everything a normal oven does, including baking cakes or bread and roasting a whole 1.8ish kg chicken perfectly. As well as this, mine can slow-cook, has special settings for toasting bagels (no more trying to cram them into the toaster slot), for cooking ready-made pizza, for crumpets (a civilised setting) and for baking biscuits. It is perfect for two people, or maybe two people with one or two very small children who eat teeny portions. You set the amount of time you want something to cook for and it turns itself off when it’s done - handy for the forgetful.

This sponge

I feel like I might be about five years late to the party of this one, but just in case:

There is nothing this can’t clean. It blows my mind. It’s hard and super-scrubby (but not scratchy) if you use it with cold water, but soft and only marginally less scrubby if you use hot. It is genius at normal washing up, but also this + Fairy Liquid on shower glass: like getting professionals in. On anything a bit green and mossy (the cushions of garden chairs left out too long in the damp and cold, in my case) - amazing. Pans and tins with baked-on brown-black bits: no problemo, even without detergent. I use detergent once I’ve got the crud off, obviously.

Brilliant on seasoned cast irons pans - you never need to re-oil them. Oh - if you have induction, you know those water (?) marks that are hard to get off without products that smell like they’d take your skin off? This gets rid of them, again without a cleaning agent. Ditto on clear vases, where there’s sometimes that unshiftable tide line. They literally clean anything, including baths and sinks. They’re well designed, too - you put your fingers in the eyes and your thumb in the mouth. And you can put them in the dishwasher to clean them, and they come out like new. I am amazed by Scrub Daddies.

Egg crisps

Nothing to do with kit, but I must just mention these (Torres also do vg truffle crisps and Iberico ham crisps).

You know why you fry an egg on high heat and the white puffs up and the edges brown and go lacy and crispy? These crisps taste of exactly those edges, plus salt. I know it sounds odd, maybe even slightly gross - I was sceptical myself, but a charming man at Mannings Emporium in Co. Cork went into such raptures about them this summer that I had to try them, and I have loved them deeply ever since. They are so good (and not remotely sulphurous, in case you’re wondering. You’re not going to get a flashback to school trips and hard-boiled eggs in the back of the bus). Put some in an egg-lover’s stocking, or take them to someone’s house to have with festive drinks. They’re also amazing in a sandwich. They are SO good.

Exceptional ferments

I quickly have to mention these too. If you like fermented crunchy things - which happen to be incredibly good for you - then these Bottlebrush Ferments are hands-down the best I’ve tasted. The red one is kimchi, the white one is sauerkraut, the yellow one is white cabbage with pineapple, turmeric, fresh ginger and rock salt (heaven with fish), the purple one is red cabbage, beetroot and caraway, and the hot red one is kimchi, but hotter. Usually, they all taste as good as each other, which is to say fantastic. Have them on the side of whatever you’re eating, or in a sandwich, or make a cheddar and kimchi omelette.

I still haven’t finished, with the kit. Maybe I’ll do a part 3 after the Christmas one. And please tell me what your most loved/useful kitchen thing is in the comments. It’s exactly the sort of thing I can chat about for hours.

