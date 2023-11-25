I love cooking, but getting dinner on the table night after night can be a repetitive slog, especially when you’ve been doing it for 30 years (my God 👵🏼). So this is a really subjective list of newish books I’ve loved and cooked from repeatedly this year. They’re not coffee-table books, or the kinds of books that make you think ‘amazing, but who has the time?’. They’re books of do-able recipes that are genuinely home-cook friendly (not a given) and that you could make tonight while remaining serene.

I also like cookbooks that chat to you, so that’s largely reflected here, as is my strong preference for food that tastes of something.

Sabrina Gidda is a Punjabi woman from Wolverhampton who has worked in various Modern European kitchens in London. This book marries her mother’s South Indian food, which she grew up with, and the fact that she is now cooking ‘in a new world, in a new time of life’. So her croque monsieur has green chilli in it, her masala eggs have feta and curry leaves, her fried chicken comes with achaari mayo (with pickle), and her butter chicken lives inside a pie. None of the recipes are complicated and all the ones I’ve made have been delicious (see particularly that pie and the fish curry on page 157).

Ravinder Bhogal is the chef-patron at Jikoni, one of my very favourite restaurants anywhere and the setting for many of our family celebrations. This is her second book - wholly vegetarian though not so as you’d notice, such is her genius - and to me is ‘easier’ (fewer steps) than her fantastic non-vegetarian first one (I make the scrag end pie from it for Christmas Eve, strong recommend).

Her recipes are completely original and inventive. She draws on her Kenyan-Indian heritage but also roams widely: there are recipes here for a fantastic lasagna with squash, kale and walnuts, a pasta fatteh with tahini yogurt and caramelised onions, or aubergines in a sweet and sour nut paste. Because I am forgetful, I am flicking through my copy as I type and it’s making me so hungry that I am now going to take a short snack break.

This one is brilliant too, and I feel like it’s slightly under the radar. Sarah Woods, despite her English name, is also of Punjabi heritage. Her book is ‘a culinary roadmap of the South Asian diaspora in Britain today.’ So you have, for instance, curry beef patties from the Punjabi community around Birmingham; eggs Florentine with creamed saag and curried hollandaise from Parsis in Harrow, Gujarati wedding dhal from Leicester; keema pie with neeps and tatties from Pakistanis in Glasgow (also scampi pakora, yes please); and so on and so forth. The recipes are straightforward, joyful, inventive and really, really nice to eat. If you ever wonder how second-generation South Asian people eat at home: like this, if they’re lucky.

Russell Norman, who revolutionised the London dining scene and whose book this is, very shockingly died earlier this week. I first met him eons ago when he was the maitre d’ at Joe Allen - he was, and remained, the nicest, most charming man, so clever and interested in things. It is all just terrible. Anyway: his cookbook Polpo, about Venetian cooking, was perfection and so is this, about the cooking of Florence - home cooking, not restaurant cooking, i.e. the excellent recipes are simple and user-friendly. (His family are going to keep running Brutto, the restaurant after which the book is named - it’s wonderful - if you don’t know it already, do go).

Blanche Vaughan is a former chef (River Cafe, Moro, St John’s, to give you the gist - seasonal, simple and sensational, basically, sorry about all those tabloid esses). She also wrote a very good book about one-pot cooking about ten years ago, before everyone got obsessed with one-potting, and another one about eggs. She is now the food editor at House & Garden, which I tear recipes out of most months. What I am trying to say is: she knows her onions. This book is GREAT: there are very few things in it I don’t want to make. Cleverly, some of the recipes are hers and some are other people, so it’s half cookbook, half curation.

Bold Bean Co. make incredibly delicious jarred beans, and I say that as someone who was never especially into beans before they came along. Fantastic, pathetically easy recipes - they all involve opening a jar or can of beans - from both the company’s founder Amelia Christie Miller and many top-notch recipe writers. You’d think a bean book might get a bit samey, but no - quite an achievement.

Another wonder. The author is of Australian and Chinese-Indonesian heritage, and her wide-ranging recipes are just so good (like so many of the books here, she is inventive rather than hampered by questions of authenticity). Everything in here is modern, easy, delicious, quick to prepare, and she’s great on shortcuts. The first thing I made from here was a roast chicken with gochujuang and miso butter - I mean, YES. (I’m interested in this white-lit, slightly glaring, early 1980s style of photography. I think Alison Roman started it, or maybe the people from Lucky Peach, RIP). Speaking of which:

I have a very salty tooth and will (almost) always have cheese over pudding, but this book gave me pause. One, she suggests making a huge bowl of vanilla pastry cream and serving it as pudding, which I can completely get behind. Two, there’s a deep-dish apple galette that is crazily good. There are salted shortbreads, a banana split ice-cream cake, a chocolate and sour cream pound cake that is outstanding and a lemon shaker pie that made me question everything I believed about being pudding-averse. (If you don’t have her earlier non-pudding books, run to the bookshop right now).

As I’ve written before, my book of the year, at least. It is indispensable. Buy it for yourself and for anyone in your life who has even a passing interest in cooking.

Plus, four great re-issues:

Diana Henry’s sublime book about winter cookery; Sarah Raven’s majorly useful book about home cooking through the seasons, one of my most-used; Sri Owen’s encyclopaedic masterpiece about rice; and Madhur Jaffrey’s still-got-it classic from 1982.