Eating at home

The issue with a dinner reservation on Valentine’s Day isn’t just that many restaurants will have a special love menu, special love prices and perhaps a special love theme 🌹. It’s also that the date has such an oppressive weight of expectation to it. Everything about the special restaurant dinner on the Day of Love kind of has to be amazing, whether it’s the first or the 20th dinner, otherwise it can feel a bit of a damp squib.

Of course not all restaurants do cringey things. But for me it always makes more sense to cook something simple and lovely at home on the 14th and save the dinner booking for the 13th or the 15th, or whenever you like. It’s less fraught.

What to eat? Anything you like - crisps in bed, if that’s what you fancy. Aglio e olio at midnight, which is only marginally more effort. Oysters, if you’re a confident shucker. But here are a few ideas that are simple, delicious, arguably even lightly seductive, and that lend themselves to both families and twosomes, to the newly-met and the long-married. (If you’re eating solo or en famille, I strongly recommend watching the Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day afterwards. It is perfection).

Bacon

In the 2008 introduction of Luca Turin and Tania Sanchez’s literary and olfactory masterpiece Perfumes: The Guide, Sanchez writes: ‘The question that women casually shopping for perfume ask more than any other is this: "What scent drives men wild?" After years of intense research, we know the definitive answer. It is bacon. Now, on to the far more interesting subject of perfume.’

This is my copy but it's out of print - vg cookbook, really worth seeking out second hand

If you eat meat, Sanchez’s point stands in relation to dinners, whether you’re eating solo, in a couple, with friends, with family or whatever. Bacon is one of the foods of love, and so here is the absolutely best recipe for penne all’ amatriciana, which is taken from a 2012 cookbook by Tom Parker Bowles called Let’s Eat, above.

It is intensely delicious and a cinch to make - the perfect thing if you’re not an especially confident cook but would really like just to make a nice dinner that made someone feel happy. The only things to note are a) don’t ignore the fresh rosemary and b) you can’t throw it together at the last minute because the sauce needs to blip away quietly for about three hours (during which you do nothing at all to it) - but you can totally make it in advance, like the day before. Then all you have to do on the night is cook pasta and reheat the sauce.

This is quite a hearty dinner, plus it’s the sort of thing that you have thirds of out of pure greed because it’s so good, so here I must share an excellent tip from Rebecca and Claire at The Trowel, who got it from Dan Savage. It is: if you’re going to have Valentine sex, HAVE IT BEFORE YOU EAT.

Roast chicken

When I was a teenager I decided that the perfect dinner was roast chicken, some sort of potato and a really well-dressed green salad. Chocolate mousse for pudding. I am now 58 and haven’t changed my mind. For me it is numero uno Food of Love, whoever you’re feeding.

Roast chicken is simple, reassuringly old school, deeeeelicious, and everybody of any age loves it. It’s also not over-thought out or try hard, which I do think is good if you’re date-cooking for someone you don’t yet know well. But like the pasta above, it’s also perfect for your ancient husband or wife, your friends, your parents, your small or big children - anyone.

Get a chicken, the best you can afford. Take it out of the fridge and out of its packaging an hour before you start cooking. Salt and pepper it generously (Salt N Pepa’s here and we’re in effect). Take some butter out of the fridge at the same time (or soften it in the microwave later for 15 seconds - I do this on the defrost setting to avoid it melting completely). Oven to 200C. Put the chicken in a roasting tray that isn’t too big (unless you’re going to cook potatoes alongside the chicken, in which case see below). If the chicken is cooking solo, too roomy a tin means the juices spread and burn: disaster. Drizzle the chicken generously with olive oil, then massage it all over with a seemly amount of butter, say about 50g. Decide if you’re going to put anything inside the chicken cavity, like a lemon, some garlic or some herbs. If you are, make them woody herbs like thyme or rosemary. Anything more delicate is better added later. I favour tarragon, meaning I don’t add it at this stage. But I do usually add half a lemon. If I do garlic I tend to put whole unpeeled cloves in the tin. Cook the chicken. My chickens (from Sutton Hoo, recommend) are usually roughly 2kg, often slightly over, which takes about 1.5 hours in my oven. A smaller chicken of about 1.5kg will take an hour. Fiddle with the timings accordingly, and also I only my oven, not yours, so keep an eye. It’s ready, as we all know, when a knife stuck into the fattest part of the thigh does not produce any pink juice. Lift out the chicken and let it rest. This is essential and is the difference between an okay chicken and a delicious chicken. Fifteen minutes at least, loosely foiled if you’re worried it’ll get cold (it won’t, and anyway the sauce is hot). You’re now left with a tin of chicken juices. If you’ve chucked whole garlic cloves in there, squeeze them into the juices and discard the skins. Then either: A) back on the heat, make a sauce by scraping up all the bits from the bottom with the help of a half a glass of white wine, maybe more, or some white vermouth. Or B) take the leaves off two big stalks of tarragon - more if the stalks are spindly - and chop them up roughly. Turn the hob back on and add to the juices from the chicken. Add a dash of cream. Instant and unimprovable sauce, in my view.

Then you need a potato of some sort, which could be M&S’s pretty decent frozen French fries - the last thing anyone wants on Valentine’s Day is to play with a chip pan or deep fryer. Or they could be gratin dauphinois, in which case I wouldn’t do the creamy tarragon thing but rather roast the chicken with thyme or rosemary. Cream x 2 is a bit much even for me.

Or they could be mash, or roast potatoes, or semi-roast potatoes that are roast on top but sticky with chicken juice underneath, in which case use a larger tin, cut up the potatoes into roast potato-sized pieces, parboil them for 10 minutes, drain, rough up in the colander and toss them into the chicken tin when it’s been in there for about half an hour (for a 2kish chicken, more like 20 minutes for a little one). They may need to finish bronzing while the chicken rests - it depends how big or small you’ve cut them - which is absolutely fine. Whack the oven up and give them 10 minutes. Obviously if you cook your potatoes with the chicken then the juice is inside the potatoes, so again roast it with herbs/lemon rather than adding to the pan later.

PS You need more Dijon mustard in your salad dressing than you think you do and I would ease up on the raw garlic, if you use it. If you want a little salad and dressing video masterclass from Paris, David Leibovitz has one for you.

PPS I was looking for a roast chicken pic to illustrate this bit and they all looked slightly weird. Here’s how roast chickens are made camera-ready for shoots. Here too.

Mussels

Vincent Van Gogh, Still Life with Mussels and Shrimps, 1886

Cheap, in season, delicious, quick, slightly vulval (I have such a vivid memory of someone demonstrating the vulval qualities at a party years ago. If I’m remember properly - not a given - she is now married to a prominent politician). For two people you need 1kg of mussels, one finely chopped shallot, one glass of white wine and some parsley. You literally dump the mussels in a big pan with the shallot, wine and parsley and wait until they’ve steamed opened, 3-4 minutes. The only effort is cleaning them, but it’s hardly arduous - this is how. To me mussels without frites is scandalous, so I refer you back to the M&S ones above. Also, mayo for the chips, like this if you have a blender (it works like a dream).

The easiest pudding

Chocolate mousse, obviously, though if you don’t like chocolate mousse then lemon posset. I’d do one big dish and however many spoons, rather than the mimsier individual ramekins.

If you like baking, you might also consider a Persian Love Cake. If you don’t particularly enjoy baking (come and sit by me), then you can buy one here - they deliver throughout the UK.

A present

There are lots of Valentine present ideas on my second to last post for paid subscribers, but I also wanted to flag this marvellous book, which would make an excellent gift for someone who likes nothing more than curling up and reading about food. Rachel Cooke has been writing about it brilliantly in The Observer for 15 years. These are selected highlights (with updated notes) charting her life’s - and by extension the UK’s - food journey. It is the most blissful read - clever, erudite, funny, opinionated and right, even if she does prefer British custard tarts to Portuguese ones, like a crazy person (though to be fair her case is reasonably persuasive).

One other thing

Food and recipe writer Ed Smith, whose books On The Side and Crave are among my most-used, now has a Substack and I strongly recommend subscribing to it.

