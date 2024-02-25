It has only recently occurred to me that I don’t have to tie myself up in knots thinking about ‘themes’ for these pieces anymore - I can write them exactly how I like. I can roam!

So from now on if there is an obvious food theme that suggests itself, like Easter, then I’ll do something around it. The rest of the time I’ll tell you what I’ve been cooking, suggest recipes you might like to try, alert you to delicious things in the shops, write about cookbooks I like, and chat about food generally.

The world’s best guacamole

Yes, I know it’s (still) February. But here’s one to file away for summer - it is a recipe for the best guacamole I have ever eaten in my whole entire life.

It was made by Josef Centeno, then cooking at Baco Mërcat (RIP) in Los Angeles, who did the sublime food for my sister’s wedding years ago. He’s now got a Michelin star at Orsa & Winston. Anyway: I still think of this guacamole every time I eat guacamole because the guacamole I am eating is always grossly inferior to the insanely delicious guacamole below. That guacamole was hauntingly good.

But last week this sister finally sent me the recipe (literally ten years and one marriage later), and here it is cut and pasted before I forget. I’ve tried to recreate it so many times - the extra ingredient would never have occurred to me.

I’ve just looked at my photos and, amazingly, found a picture of the ACTUAL guacamole on the table I ate it at. Here it is!

Please just make it

The secret to guacamole is celery. It adds a fresh and light accent to the rich avocados. The celery is grated, so the flavor is subtle—you won’t know that it’s there but it makes a huge difference. Also just be careful not to over-mix the avocados, it’s not meant to be too smooth.

MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS (240 G)

1/2 a garlic clove

2 celery stalks

4 avocados

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro (leaves and soft stems), finely chopped

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

1 serrano chile, stemmed and seeded (unless you want it really spicy)

Juice of 1 lime, plus more as needed

1/2 tsp fine sea salt, plus more as needed

Grate the garlic with a rasp-style grater into a large bowl. Grate the celery on the smallest holes of a box grater into the bowl. Cut the avocados in half and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Transfer the avocados to the bowl and add the cilantro, red onion, serrano, lime juice, and salt.

Mash the ingredients together with a fork, using a cut and fold motion, so that the mixture is very chunky. Taste and add more lime juice and salt, if desired. Serve immediately.

I (India again) would just add that Californian avocados are locally-grown, massive and easy to find in a perfectly ripe and creamy state, so you may want to bear that in mind if your avos are small (add an extra one) or slightly hard (patience).

Put this in your sandwich

I had such a good sandwich last week that I had to go and see if they could do me another one the next day (they couldn’t, they’d run out of focaccia). It is [what tasted to me like] good mayonnaise with pimentòn in it mixed with whizzed-up charred red peppers (from a jar would be fine), spread on horizontally-sliced focaccia which was then stuffed with baby spinach leaves, lots of thinly sliced chorizo and generous flecks of feta. It was a fantastic mixture, with the mineralness of the spinach working brilliantly with the sweetness and heat of the chorizo, plus feta for salt and creaminess, plus pillowy focaccia, God, YUM.

I’m going to ask them about the red pepper element next week and will come back and change that bit if I haven’t got it right.

Such a nice deli , put it on your ‘weekend in Suffolk’ list. I would buy a picnic from them and go and eat it by the river meadows .

Here’s a recipe for focaccia that doesn’t take 95 hours to make. Quite a nice Sunday project, if you’re reading this early and are in the mood.

Put this on your yogurt

A recipe from my friend Rachel, who got it from her plumber’s wife Debbie, who is Greek. It’s really delicious. Makes a lot but it keeps for ages, or halve the recipe.

2 kg of sultana grapes or small white seedless grapes.

1 kg sugar

1/2 cup of fresh orange juice

a few drops of vanilla extract

Remove the stems of the grapes and wash them. Allow them to drain excess water in a colander. Then use a large pan to create layers of grapes/ sugar until you run out. Add the orange juice and vanilla and put the pan in the fridge for 12 hours. Take it out of the fridge and boil it for 10 minutes. Then let it sit for 24 hours. Boil it again until the syrup is set. Check that this is the case by putting a drop of it on its plate - it’s ready when it keeps its shape. Best stored in a sterile jar while it’s relatively hot. You can keep it for a long time. Refrigerate once it’s opened.

It’s a compote, if compotes were like crack, and you don’t have to put it on yogurt. On a plain, not too sweet cheesecake? On vanilla ice cream? Or straight into your mouth with a really big spoon.

What I’ve been cooking recently

This isn’t everything I’ve been cooking, just the stuff that might come in handy and that exists in recipe form on the internet - I don’t think I’m allowed to copy out recipes from my cookbooks, more’s the pity.

⭐️ Ten-minute chana masala (second recipe down) from Bee Wilson’s The Secret of Cooking. This is an unbelievably useful recipe for when you are starving, in a rush and facing a near-empty fridge. It really does take ten minutes.

I can’t rave about this book anymore than I already have, but if it’s new to you and you have a spare £21, please just buy it. It is so on your side, meaning it is on the side of normal people who like food but don’t always feel like cooking. It is a true friend.

⭐️ The tarragon roast chicken from Julius Roberts’s The Farm Table. You can’t go wrong with chicken and tarragon in any shape or form, but this is a simple and lovely recipe. I served it with mash, because what is winter for if not mash? Also the juice pools deliciously into it.

⭐️ This sushi rice with spiced (tinned) tuna. Also quick and easy and a very satisfying lunch. The older I get, the more I’m starving by 1pm. Sometimes I add sliced cucumber or avocado. Try not to leave out the sesame seeds. This recipe is so simple that it does’t really even count as cooking.

⭐️ Other vg speedy lunch/brunch/breakfast: a kimchi and cheddar omelette. You don’t really need a recipe - it’s an omelette with chopped kimchi and grated cheddar inside - but there’s one here. Related: all our hens are back in lay and we currently have 51 eggs. That’s after having given a lot away. It’s got to the point where I chase after delivery people with egg boxes.

⭐️ These loaded fries from John Gregory Smith. I love John Gregory Smith’s recipes (that pink book he’s cooking from is great. As far as I can see he now mostly operates on TikTok and Instagram - someone make him write another book please). These fries are highly moreish and what’s strange is that the meat topping tastes of a lot more than mince + allspice, which is all it is. Make sure to really brown the meat so it’s a bit crispy).

A French cabbage tureen from the 1700s

⭐️ Greens - variously spring greens, Savoy cabbage, pointy cabbage, rainbow chard from the garden and cavolo nero. I often buy cabbages partly for decoration - they look so beautiful on a ceramic platter on the kitchen table - and then have a crazy amount that needs to be eaten quickly. I usually do one of three things with greens:

I shred them, I wash them, I don’t dry them. I slice a couple of spring onions, one (or two) red chillies, deseeded if small and very hot, a fat clove of sliced garlic and I grate a small knob of ginger (which I wash but don’t bother peeling). These go into a shallow pan in which a bit of neutral oil has been heating. Medium heat. When they’re soft and the garlic is golden - moments - I chuck in the slightly damp shredded greens, stir everything about for 2-3 minutes so it’s all coated with oil/aromatics, and then put on the lid. Two more minutes and it’s done - maybe a bit longer if you prefer less crunch. You could gild the lily with a drop of sesame oil or some chilli crisp at the table. I wash, shred and don’t dry the greens and put them in the same shallow pan, this time heated with a generous knob of butter and a tiny tiny bit of oil (to stop the butter from burning). I salt and pepper them very generously. Same thing - stir it all about to coat, then put the lid on. Keep an eye - it might want a splash of water (to generate steam to cook in). I like these cooked for longer, until they’re slumped. This sounds hilariously basic but it makes delicious greens. Same thing but in olive oil and with lemon juice and chilli flakes at the end.

⭐️ Half a dozen or so excellent recipes - including roast garlic and white bean soup, traybake lemon dal with pickled green chillies, and potato, cheese and sticky onion pie (using ready-made puff pastry) - from Anna Jones’s new book, Easy Wins, which she was kind enough to send me an early copy of. It’s out on March 14th.

She takes 12 ingredients - the ones on the cover - and riffs on them in all sorts of directions. The idea is family-friendly, easy, hugely flavourful vegetarian food. She writes in the introduction that she had post-natal depression after the birth of her second child and felt felled by the idea of cooking, and that this permanently shifted her perspective when it later came to writing these new recipes. She wanted to make them ‘as easy as they could be, from the shopping to the table’. And they are. They’re brilliant.

Anna Jones is just so clever, a bona fide genius when it comes to injecting layers of flavour, complexity and taste into things. Very strong recommend, as are all her books - but this is the one for you if you want simplicity. It’s her version of the Ottolenghi Easy book. Maximum flavour, minimum effort, plus, as ever, hundreds of extra tips and suggestions.

Also: Emily Nunn’s shining nonpareil The Department of Salad, from which I have nicked this picture, now has a searchable index of recipes. This is an invaluable resource, although frankly I would read her even if I despised salad. (Imagine despising salad, like those people who say they don’t like water 🙄). If you don’t yet know this newsletter, go over and have a read. You’ll see.

This is a fortnightly food post and therefore free to read. To read anything else you’ll need a paid subscription.

This newsletter is a complete pleasure to write, and a big part of the joy is the fabulousness of the paid subscribers who comment and engage. In a mere four months, they have created an ever-expanding community of funny, clever, kind, thoughtful, knowledgeable, massively likeable women (or mostly women). A paid sub means you can get to know them too.

Either way, thank you very much for reading! Have an excellent Sunday.