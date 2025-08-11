You know how there isn’t really ONE novel that absolutely everyone is reading this year - a so-called book of the summer? Seduction Theory is a contender, rather late in the day because it’s not published until this Thursday, August 14. It’s a campus novel, very funny and sharply observed, and it is so clever about men and women, women and women, desire, games, power, marriage, fidelity, betrayal, the whole shebang.

Ethan and Simone are good looking, intelligent, happily married (to each other) university professors who teach creative writing. Simone has tenure, unlike him, and is a campus superstar, successful, beautiful and admired. She has “fifty-four thousand followers … [an] internet friendship with the creator and star of an HBO show … [a] nine-hundred-dollar slip dress she wore to the National Book Awards”.

Ethan’s own book, published when he was 26, was about Simone, and although it won him an enormous advance at the time, nothing has happened since (the couple are both in their 40s). His star has dimmed somewhat and he is aware of it, though it’s hardly a panic stations kind of situation.

The novel is set over a summer where things go off course. It is presented as a thesis by one of Simone’s students, just in case you’re wondering who the ‘I’ is in this extract.

When I was sorting out the formatting for the PDF, I wanted to put loads of bits in bold. I resisted, but look, from further on in the book (these aren’t spoilers - the novel doesn't necessarily go where you think it will):

In Ethan’s mind, there remained a chance his actions were inconsequential. Juvenile. He anticipated a basement with wall-to-wall carpeting and a pool table. They would get high and listen to Low. He would not tell his wife. He and Simone were still young, too young to punish each other for every dumb mistake. They had no children; life was long. He loved her as much tonight as he ever had. No. More. It was his unwavering love for his wife that enabled him to feel such tender pity for his secretary, and to be unthreatened by that tenderness.'

It’s so beady. Also:

‘Her attention overwhelmed me. I thought it had to mean something.’

And:

‘Divorce appealed because she could still succeed at it, whereas at marriage she had already failed. But divorce would not transform Ethan into a person she could live without […] She’d woken up with Ethan nearly every day since she turned twenty-one and she didn’t want to stop — even now, she wished he would scrape his chair closer to hers on the concrete, wished he would refuse to tolerate the distance between them’.

Here’s most of the first chapter for your delectation, and here are the links to order it from Bookshop UK, Waterstones and Amazon UK.

Seduction Theory Chapter One Extract 85.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s the most beautiful day here. I have to sign 2000 tip-in pages (they bind them in when they print the book) for Waterstones, for my own book. I was supposed to start in mid-June and do a manageable number a day but I decided to smile fondly at the boxes every now and then instead.

Quite exciting opening them now though. A funny thing about signing loads of pages is that every now and then you get distracted and start writing something you’ve just heard in the background instead, e.g. the name of the announcer on Radio 4.

Also I have to show you this because it made me completely hysterical with laughter for about an hour. It’s making me hysterical again now actually. I asked Chat GPT if it could lightly touch up the rubbish selfie I use as my profile pic on here, to get rid of shadows and blurriness. This was the result.

Too smooth, plus there’s something very wrong with the corners of my mouth, but it’s broadly me. So I asked it to try again. Are you ready? Because BRACE.

Then it did this.

Have a lovely Monday! Do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you enjoyed it. Sorry to hijack the brilliant book with my man/kind monkey photos but I thought they might make you laugh.