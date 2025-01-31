A really wonderful short film of Marianne Faithfull at home in late middle-age.
Also here’s The Ballad of Lucy Jordan, from Broken English, which we listened to on a loop at school. The lyrics are a poem by Shel Silverstein. The last track on Broken English contains the c word, delivered in that debby voice - we nearly died of shock and delight.
Also here she is playing tennis in Ann Demeulemeester and Gap.
Happy On Purpose and Prink are the best newsletter names. (I also love the word pronk. PRONK. Pronking is what deer, gazelles etc do - that super-jaunty hop-run with stiff legs).
Intelligent, functioning adults in actual democracies.
Nick Cave on Desert Island Discs.
In massive haste, back shortly. Have a lovely Friday!
PS I occasionally get messages from people saying they don’t receive my emails when I post - here’s the solution.
Marianne 💕 and Happy on Purpose 🙌
The Ballad of Lucy Jordan couldn't have been less like the music I was listening to at the time but it pulled me up short the first time I heard it and has the same effect all this time later. Nick Cave on DID was a good reason to be alive last weekend wasn't it.