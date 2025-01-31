A really wonderful short film of Marianne Faithfull at home in late middle-age.

Also here’s The Ballad of Lucy Jordan, from Broken English, which we listened to on a loop at school. The lyrics are a poem by Shel Silverstein. The last track on Broken English contains the c word, delivered in that debby voice - we nearly died of shock and delight.

Also here she is playing tennis in Ann Demeulemeester and Gap.

Apple fritters.

Happy On Purpose and Prink are the best newsletter names. (I also love the word pronk. PRONK. Pronking is what deer, gazelles etc do - that super-jaunty hop-run with stiff legs).

Polly Vernon on trolls.

Intelligent, functioning adults in actual democracies.

Nick Cave on Desert Island Discs.

Bookshop.org now has ebooks.

In massive haste, back shortly. Have a lovely Friday!

