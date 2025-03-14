Good morning! Our longed-for new hen house has arrived BUT it is stuck on the drive on a massive pallet, solid and unmovable until the neighbouring farmer kindly comes with his transloader (new word). This is like a tractor with two big prongs at the front and big fat wheels that can go over mud.

I try to not seem overly Londony in certain contexts, so I can’t race over and say, ‘I can see you’re super busy with, um, field things, but it is quite urgent please, because the new hen house is really adorable and painted in lovely colours, sort of Breakfast Room Green-ish, do you see what I mean? Oh. Anyway - I don’t suppose I could drag you away for a tick? No? Later? Maybe? Okay.’

I won’t do this, obviously. But I REALLY WANT TO.

Here are some links to distract us until further hen house updates.

Here is a fantastic photo of Debbie Harry cooking (sort of), taken by her then partner Chris Stein in 1977 and found via a note by

.

Here is a lovely letterpress poster from Tinsmiths (the spring equinox is next Thursday 20th).

Here is a gift link to a New York Times piece about the actress Merle Oberon, who was half-Indian. She concealed this fact all her life. The piece is because of this forthcoming biography, which I absolutely cannot wait to read.

I became interested in Merle Oberon at university, after reading - and being completely shaken by - Michael Korda’s roman à clef, Queenie (she went by Queenie O’Brien before she became Merle Oberon).

Michael Korda was editor-in-chief at Simon & Schuster and the nephew of the film director Sir Alexander Korda, who was at one point married to Merle Oberon - she was Lady Korda for a while, living in sedate Buckinghamshire, a long way from the dire poverty of her (secret) childhood in Kolkata.

Merle had a very successful Hollywood career, including an Oscar nomination for best actress for The Dark Angel, which the NYT video above is from. But that was when movies were in black and white. When colour film came along, it became clear that her skin was dark, and she underwent various hideous complexion-lightening procedures, all of which damaged her perfect face. Her second husband, a cinematographer, developed a special camera that blurred her pitted skin.

Merle’s conception was the result of rape. Her mother was either 12 or 14. In the novel, she comes with her to the US and is explained away as Merle’s “native” servant.

When Queenie was made into a tv miniseries in 1987, the part of Merle was played by a white actress.

I really loved pictures of cutaway houses as a child and can still look at them for hours as an adult, so I loved this.

Photos via Happy Hoteling

Truly dreamy hotel in Tuscany from Marissa Klurstein of Happy Hoteling.

St Paul, it is true, preached both sexual equality and equality within marriage, but this seems to have been the part of his teaching that was least popular with those who came after him. Only a decade or two later, the writer of the Epistle to the Ephesians ignored Paul’s idea of a mutual obligation within marriage and instead told wives that they should submit to their husband’s authority. St Basil thought as many as three marriages might be permissible, but Jerome struggled with the prospect of even one, taking the gloomy view that ‘a man who loves his wife excessively is an adulterer’.

From Lucy Wooding’s LRB review of Diarmaid MacCulloch’s Lower Than The Angels: A History of Sex and Christianity, which we are listening to in the car (wahey). MacCulloch is an esteemed theologian so it’s fairly dense, but not at all dry. It has little jokes.

I normally use wooden chopping boards, but these polyurethane ones from Hay are visually irresistible to me - I can’t really explain it. The chubbyness and density, I think, and also the way they look like slabs of icing. I bought the vivid green one last week and have used it every day, like it’s my pet. I also slightly want to bite it. They’re £25 each but this shop currently has them for £20. I love that butter yellow one too. They’re like the Moo Deng of chopping boards.

You know the radio series I recommend the other week about stolen or looted bits of papyri, Dead Sea Scroll and so on? That whole subject comes up again in Simon Mason’s new book, which is book 4 of the most genius detective series, set in Oxford (Mick Herron, as in Slow Horses, loves them - QED).

One of the detectives is smooth, urbane, black and did PPE at Balliol, the other is from the most brutalised bit of the white underclass. This series is just brilliant, not least because it’s cliché-free and never goes where you think it’s going to go. The writing is superb. I despise the word ‘superb’, but that’s what it is. The dialogue alone is worth the price of entry.

I meant to eke book 4 out but read it in two goes because you couldn’t not. Also it moved me to tears in places, quite unusual with detective fiction. If Simon Mason is new to you - lucky you - start at the beginning, which is here.

I made this Meera Sodha recipe for supper on Wednesday and it was SO delicious, one of the best things I’ve cooked in weeks. Please make it, assuming you like punchy flavours. It’s from her genius book Dinner. Apart from the mild boredom of frying aubergine wedges, the recipe (third one down) is a breeze, but you do need a jar of this.

My friend/former husband Jeremy’s little terrier Ruby went missing for three days and three nights. She’s a rescue and goes pelting off if they let her off the lead. But he and his husband Simon live in the middle of the Lake District, and keeping a dog on the lead in the wilderness sometimes seems absurdly counterintuitive. So on this occasion she was let off.

She took off and promptly disappeared.

When she failed to come back, everyone came to help. Nothing. Eventually they put her on their socials. More people - strangers - came to try and find her, some with drones and special bendy cameras that go down badger setts. Nothing. The local hunt arrived - normal country people hunt, not posh hunt - and joined the search. Nothing.

On day 4, someone went for another look and found a badger sett that they’d missed earlier. She thought she could hear very faint, weak barking.

The hunt people got their spades out and started digging, and there Ruby was, EIGHT FEET DOWN.

She was dazed, hungry, badly dehydrated and had ingested a lot of mud, but she has been checked over by the vet and she is fine. The sett was uninhabited, obviously and thank God. This is the moment they got her out. It makes me want to cry, both at the goodness of scrappy little dogs who won’t give up and at the goodness of people.

I know, bit emotional for a Friday morning. Have an excellent rest of the day! Thank you for reading, and as ever do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it. I will be back in the next few days - with my hen house in situ, I’m hoping. I might take a selfie sitting inside it.

