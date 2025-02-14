If you read newsletters on your iPhone and have updated iOS, you will know that its AI separates your email into folders called Primary, Transactions, Updates and Promotions. I only really look at Primary and realised the other day that I’d completely stopped getting newsletters via email. If that’s you too, they’re all in Updates.

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in To Have And Have Not

Good morning and happy St Valentine’s Day! I know it’s made up and silly, but the world is a binfire and this year celebrating love feels like a particularly good idea.

A big chunk of today’s round-up is free to read. Paid subscribers also get thoughts on clothes, a postscript to the piece I wrote earlier in the week, a list of things I find romantic, plus my undying gratitude for making this newsletter possible in the first place.

A recipe for preserved blood oranges from Helen Graves. Beautiful, aside from anything else - imagine someone coming round and casually handing you a jar of these. I’d be so happy.

Image: Helen Graves

Here’s a fantastic dinner menu from Rosie Mackean to have up your sleeve. I say this with total confidence because I made it recently and people practically licked their plates clean while making mmm-mmm noises. (It’s also in her brilliant book Good Time Cooking).

Image from Good Time Cooking

Look at this ravishing colour palette from artist Emma Webb, who posts at Petal & Pencil. It popped up on my Notes and I liked it so much that I kept it open for reference when I was ordering paint (for the walls) on Tuesday - thank you very much, Emma Webb.

🙌🏼 This obituary of resistance heroine Andrée Dumon, codename Nadine, who has died aged 102.

‘It's incredibly easy to tell yourself that real life is coming later: when you finally get the right relationship, or the right promotion, or have kids, or when the kids leave home, or when you buy a house, or just when you get your life in order. If you're a productivity weirdo like me, then it’s when you've got the right systems in place that life will be smooth sailing and all will be great. And the problem is, that's not how it works! Because time is passing away underneath you. It’s a little bit forgivable if you're 20, to have the attitude that real life is coming later, but it gets harder and harder to maintain as you get through your 30s. And I can testify, when you get to the end of your 40s, it's like, well, this is a bit ridiculous at this point, to be saying that the real moment of truth is still in the future. If the things that you're putting off are things that you consider to be absolutely central to who you are, and how you want to show up in your life, then don’t put them off’.

I also loved this, about deciding what to fail at:

‘The point about deciding what to fail at is about making a decision. This idea comes from an author called Jon Acuff, to give credit where it's due. The example I tend to give is that if this is a busy time in your professional life and a busy time in your parenting life, then maybe this is not the season where your house is ever going to be very tidy. The difference between constantly trying to have a very tidy house and then failing, versus deciding at the beginning of a period that that’s just not going to be, is that an untidy house does not then represent a defeat - because you had already recognised that it wasn’t possible’.

Do read the whole thing - it is richest pickings and had me ordering his new book, Meditations for Mortals, on the spot. Also his old Guardian columns are all still online.

When I talk to people about Lucy Letby, who I am convinced is the victim of a miscarriage of justice of seismic proportions, the question of her ‘confession’ always comes up: okay, but didn’t she as good as admit that she’d killed all those babies when she wrote ‘I am evil, I did this’ as part of an exercise suggested by counsellors? (The same exercise saw her write ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’ and ‘I can’t breathe’). So I thought this piece by the psychoanalyst Darian Leader was fascinating.

Jo Thompson’s new book, The New Romantic Garden, is transportingly lovely. Many of her gardens remind me of unlaced bodices and flushed cheeks and a sort of abandoned dishevelment - they’re frothy and loose and full of roses - just divine. (I think I’m thinking of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. They’re like that, but gardens. Well, sort of, because they’re also unmistakably English. They are dreamy). Also she’s amazing at structure that doesn’t look all stiff and prissy. Highly recommend - not just as a visual treat but because, like her newsletter, it is full of tips and truly inspirational. It’s out on the 25th. Here is a link to pre-order via my bookshop.org.

I like this rug from Oka.

I have been using my favourite hair product again and I don’t know why I am ever unfaithful to it. One 10p-sized dollop of this and you’re sorted. It just makes hair behave. It gives both grip and sleekness and is particularly useful if your hair is frizzy or dehydrated.

(Although note that in an emergency, anything slippy works on frizzy and dehydrated, like the miniature moisturiser in the hotel bathroom or the hand cream you have in your bag. It does slump and start to look greasy after a couple of hours, but sometimes two hours is all you need).

My daughter’s eyelashes have been looking spectacular - noticeably long and curved and perfectly separated. I asked and it’s this mascara (NB not tried it myself).

My over the ear wireless headphones have amazing sound but are bulky, take up tons of space in my bag and are never charged enough. So thank you to Sophia Money Coutts for nudging me towards the unarguable wisdom of basic wired EarPods, £19 from Apple. They’re ever-ready and the sound quality is perfect for when you’re on the move (in London I don’t like being so cocooned in sound that I’m oblivious to what’s going on behind me).

Angelina Ilmast

Angelina Ilmast

Hashim Musa Jr

The only Fashion Week I’m really interested in is Copenhagen Fashion Week ↑, which has just been and gone. I especially like the street style shots. I like that the people turning up (often by bicycle) are wearing clothes to live in - very excellently put together clothes to live in, but clothes for real life. It’s cold, so they have proper coats, hats and scarves. There are cobbles, so they wear a lot of trainers and flats. There’s colour, energy and originality. People smile like they’re happy to be there. I find it really inspiring, so I enjoyed both Did Copenhagen give us ‘the world’s coolest uniform’? and this very comprehensive Scandi brand-by-brand A-Z.

I like this woman’s Instagram reels. Disconcertingly I own those Damson Madder trousers AND those trainers AND the Adidas track pants she’s wearing in another video. I’m basically walking about like a sinister tribute act, though presumably that’s why she turned up in my feed in the first place. Anyway - nice everyday styling. dearbrookes A post shared by @dearbrookes

Image from here . Actually it’s very like Emma Webb’s colour palette above. They both remind me of Giorgio Morandi ↓

Morandi, Still Life, 1943

Debora Robertson has been to the shop in Marseille ↑ I wrote about last November and now I am even more desperate to visit. I know we half-joked about it, but I do think we might actually need a Home outing later this year. Should we do it? Would it be weird? But it’s only Marseille - it would be easy enough to peel off and claim tummy ache if one weren’t enjoying oneself. I feel like we would, though.

When someone not naturally cutesy gets right out of their comfort zone and really commits to doing something cutesy anyway

Letters

Notes

Physical cards made out of card, written in ink

Bed tea

Bed food (non crumby)

Cabins or other cosy wooden structures

Spur of the moment expeditions

Being sung to. Though not like this ↓

↑ Laughing to the point of wanting to pee

Companionable silence

Sharing a bag of hot chips in the drizzle

Moonlight

Having a private language

Foot tapping that turns into a full-blown disco a deux

A Spotify playlist that tracks your entire relationship (good present)

Candlelit rooms

Random micro-gifts, e.g. a bar of Fry’s Turkish delight or a bunch of 99p supermarket daffs

Being snowed in

Sleeper trains and normal trains with dining carriages

Being told about the stars (in the sky)

Reminiscing

Log fires

Massages. Not like 🤪🍆 massage, more like a sports massage

Swimming in the dark, though maybe not in February

Sleeping outside, but ditto unless you have e.g. a yurt

Not even having to mention the bin situation because it’s already been taken care of (this has never happened to me in my entire life but I would find it highly romantic).

Here’s a nice postscript to my post about Nell: the next day, her father took the man who had carried out the surgery (twice - it was repeated when she was 10) out to lunch.

The surgeon, who is called B Sethia - just B, though always Mr Sethia to me, with much mental genuflecting - is both completely unassuming and an astonishing person. As if saving countless people here wasn’t enough, he and his team have carried out remarkable work all over the world, from Brazil to Malawi to Vietnam - and notably in Palestine - through the charity Chain of Hope.

Chain of Hope does such good work - all these saintly people (whole medical teams, from grand cardiac consultants to badly-paid PICU nurses) give up their precious free time for no money to go and fix the hearts of children who would otherwise die of reparable heart conditions. One of the people involved once described an operation to me. It involved a flapping tent and a generator in the middle of nowhere. They schlep over all the equipment too, and they train local doctors who may not have come across the more complex procedures. If I was a squillionaire old lady with no descendants I would leave every last bean to Chain of Hope.

Here’s a bit of what Nell’s dad said about him at Nell’s second party: ‘B is my real-life hero. I feel more about him than I can ever say, and his modest moral intelligence, his love of the NHS, his great good humour, his unpretentious belief in decency and equality, make him for me one of the greats. He argued with Thatcher for Birmingham Hospital. He worked at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. He loves wine and Russian literature. 'How many children's hearts do you think you fixed over the years, B?' I asked him over lunch today. ‘A few thousand, I suppose,’ he said without blinking. ‘But it’s about the community, not the individual. I feel privileged to have been able to help.’

Important to remember that truly good people exist in the world.

