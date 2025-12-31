Still Life with Oysters by Louise de Hem , 1866-1922. It’s in the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent

This isn’t a proper post - I just quickly wanted to wish you a VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR’S EVE, and of course a HAPPY NEW YEAR for tomorrow. I’ll be back on Saturday with a slightly slimmer-than-usual weekend supplement, after which full-fat service will resume.

I’m curious about what people are doing tonight, do let me know in the comments. Also, what are you eating? I’ll be spending the evening mostly on the sofa, though there may be oysters and backgammon. I love the fresh green optimism of the new year, but I don’t like going out on NYE because I really dislike having to have a good time. When I still drank alcohol, and especially in my youth, I’d have more and more drinks to make the amazing fun hurry up and start, and then if (or when) it didn’t, I’d be filled with self-dislike at waking up on the first day of the shiny new year with a hangover.

As for resolutions: if you’re champing at the bit for a new regime, hooray. But otherwise this is really no time to find faults with yourself. Cut yourself some slack. It is literally the bleak midwinter, the worst time for self-flagellation. It’s not like I don’t believe in the life-changing rewards of working on yourself, because I really, really do. But you can start doing that whenever you like, for yourself, when you’re ready. It seems to me that the loooooong, cold, dark months following December are hardly the time to atone joylessly for perceived minor failings. This is the time of year for being extra nice to yourself!

If you’ve had people to stay, it’s also the time to have a rest and take some time to do exactly as you please. (I kind of feel this about the whole of January, tbh. I am knackered. In a good, happy, ‘that was so nice’ way, but also I could sleep for a week. Everyone is off back to London later today and then it’s trotters up/light hibernation for me, once I’ve addressed the impressive laundry pile).

Back properly on Saturday. Have an excellent rest of the week. It’s Wednesday, by the way, if you were wondering.