Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Fairley's avatar
Jo Fairley
2d

Happy NY, India. I loathe NYE, always have. It is my dream to be in bed by 8 with a good book, asleep by 10 (usually woken at midnight by random local fireworks), then to get up daisy-fresh on New Year’s Day to Hoover under the bed and tidy and take down Xmas decorations (except the tree - too nice). It seems to me we are handed this marvellous blank sheet of paper & lounging in bed with a hangover sets THE WRONG TONE… 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by India Knight and others
Karen's avatar
Karen
2d

Happy New Year to everyone on here. We’ll be eating Diana Henry’s crab, haddock and leek lasagne with salad, followed by chocolate and walnut brownies with salted caramel ice cream.🤭 We’re at my sister and brother in law’s this year, we alternate and it’s all very chilled. Going to Wisley to see the Christmas lights later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by India Knight and others
120 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 India Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture