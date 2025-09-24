Illustration by lovely Beth Spencer

Thank you so much for subscribing to my newsletter. There are 74,000 of you. What started off as an experimental side hustle two years ago has turned into my main - I sort of want to say job, because I take it extremely seriously, but it has never once felt like a job, so I’ll just say my absolutely favourite thing to do.

Writing here brings me so much JOY, I can’t even tell you. It is an entirely happy experience, and how many things can one say that about, really, in life? That is completely down to you, the people who read this, support me with a paid subscription, and never fail to amuse and delight me in the Comments.

To my paid subscribers: I feel like we’re a pod. To me the best thing about the internet has always been that if you’re very very lucky, you find your exact people. I feel like that about you, and I think it’s in part because you give me the freedom to write about what I feel like writing about.

Most of us, in our working lives, have to square peg ourselves into round holes to an extent, or at least contort ourselves into various shapes that wouldn’t necessarily be one’s numero uno choice, shape-wise. I feel unbelievably fortunate that you allow me to write entirely as myself, in entirely my voice, about entirely whatever’s in my head. Sometimes people ask what my newsletter is about and I say ‘everything I like,’ and then I want to laugh wildly and incredulously at the luck and privilege of that.