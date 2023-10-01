I’ve gone from ‘let’s eat outside’ to ‘I’m going to make stew,’ even though it’s not even cold. I love the idea of stew as much as the reality. Stew means quilts on sofas, rosehips in the hedges, the first fires being lit, socks, Strictly - or whatever your personal shorthand for autumnal cosiness might be.

Here’s how to make it, plus a few variations. Every country in the world makes stew and there are millions of recipes online. Interestingly, one of the most enduringly popular recipes on The New York Times’s excellent Cooking site is this Old-Fashioned Beef Stew by Molly O’Neill - people have loved it since she wrote it in 1994. There are thousands of more contemporary recipes on there, many of which are downright modish, but that stew - which basically has four ingredients plus some pantry bits - pips them all to the post. This confirms my theory that what people think they want to cook at home isn’t the same thing as what they actually end up making.

Here is a basic stew method. We’re going to use beef. You want cheap cuts. You’re going to be cooking them until they start to fall apart: this is no time for anything lean and expensive - it would be like using a dinky little sports car when you need a tractor. In order to achieve a state of melting tenderness, the meat needs to be from a hardworking part of the beast, meaning tough to start with, meaning cheap.

That toughness is muscle, which is collagen-rich. Collagen slowly cooks down into gelatine, which makes the beef tender and then spreads its alchemy to the sauce, which it flavours and thickens. So, inexpensive cuts of beef (responsibly reared, kept and fed if that’s important to you - it is to me). You want diced braising steak or stewing beef. I use these interchangeably.

Get a roomy heavy pan or casserole and brown the meat on a medium-high heat in some fat - I use olive or groundnut oil. The only thing to know is that you have to be patient and do it in batches because if you cram it all in the meat can’t brown, only sweat and steam and go grey. You want it to go brown because the browning adds delicious flavour.

Don’t try and hurry it along by attempting to turn the pieces before they’re ready. They will stick. When they have acquired the right amount of brown-ness, they will detach of their own free will at the merest prod of your kitchen tongs (true of all meat-browning situations). So take your time. Here’s a nice cooking playlist.

Take the various pieces of meat out as they brown and put them in a bowl. When the meat is all browned, set the bowl aside for a bit. (Some people flour the meat before browning, but I never bother).

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash . This is a stock photograph, which is why there are two pointless and dissonant slices of green chilli in there

In the same pan, add some chopped onions, say 2 for 1kg of beef, and push them about until they soften and take on some colour. Add a bay leaf or two, some woody herbs like thyme or rosemary, either fresh or dried (easy with the dried - dried thyme in particular can be quite punchy), some chunky chunks of peeled carrot if you fancy them, robust amounts of salt and pepper, and put the meat (and any juices in the bowl) back in.

Now you need some liquid, and it can be pretty much anything you like: beef stock (I use a Knorr pod), stout, red wine, white beer. Pour in enough liquid to cover the beef, plus a little extra. Bring everything to the boil, clamp a lid on - find one that fits snugly - and turn the heat right down to a simmer.

Then go and do something else for a couple of hours, though if you’re nearby maybe check the liquid level a couple of times and add more if it looks too dry (water is fine if you’re out of stock/wine/whatever). If it’s looking too wet and soupy, put the lid back on at an angle so some of the liquid can evaporate. If after a couple of hours the stew is still not tender enough - unlikely, but you never know - just give it a bit longer. This is not an exact science and nothing will go ‘wrong’.

Serve with mashed potatoes or buttered tagliatelle. If you can wait, all stews improve by sitting in the fridge overnight.

Gremolata traditionally goes on osso buco, but I like it on beef stew too. It peps things up. You could use orange rather than lemon zest if you liked.

That’s the basic method. Some people don’t even bother with the browning part, but I do think it makes a difference. If you’re in a hurry, though, just lob it in. It’ll still be nice. My advice to anyone in a hurry would be to get an Instant Pot (it’s an electric pressure cooker), which will change your life, but I’ll write about that another time. (The company that makes Instant Pots nearly went bust, and why? Because unlike most things, it didn’t have obsolescence built in. It was - and is - a brilliant product that was both unimprovable and so well-made that you wouldn’t need to replace it for a very long time, if at all. Great for the consumer, bad for profits. Poor noble Instant Pot, refusing to make a crappy thing that breaks. But it’s ok - someone bought the company and they’re still being made).

Needless to say, you can play about with this method to your heart’s content.

Add half a tin of anchovies, which won’t taste of anchovy but will add umami depth

Add mushrooms

Add lardons

Add roast garlic at the end

Add a piece of orange peel

Add chopped root vegetables or squash

Or tomatoes

Top with dumplings (gratifyingly easy to make, and who doesn’t love a dumpling?)

Or with cobbler topping, even easier

Forget the woody herbs, add lemon grass, ginger and garlic to the base and cook in coconut milk instead of stock, with a couple of lime leaves thrown in. Maybe some star anise

Or use lamb (try this tagine from Paula Wolfert)

Or use chicken thighs (on the bone, better flavour), which will cook much faster Here is my favourite stew of all to make. Note, it is extremely rich. It goes really well with snowy weather, or when you’re so hungry that you can’t even think. God, it’s so delicious. You’ll have to go to the butcher for the ox cheeks (they are very cheap) and you need to remember to ask them to remove the membrane unless you have good knife skills. Apart from that, it’s a cinch to make. Ox cheeks make the best stew, in my view.

Ox cheek stew, linked above. Pic from deliciousmagazine.com

Two more quick things

This is by fine art photographer Benedict Ramos , whose work I love. You can buy prints via the link

If you have a quince glut, as I do, and have made enough membrillo to last you for several years, roast them low and slow so that they become candied - it makes for the most fragrant and evocative pudding. This recipe is by Caroline Eden, taken from her wonderful book Samarkand but she shared it publicly on Twitter years ago so I hope she won’t mind me reproducing it here. I actually made it earlier - it’s in the oven as I type and in a couple of hours the kitchen will smell amazing.

Halve (lengthways) and de-seed four quinces - no need to core them. Scatter 220g sugar in a suitably-sized (i.e. not too huge) roasting tin. Put the quinces on top, cut side down. Break a cinnamon stick in two and add both halves near the quinces. Scatter the remaining sugar over the fruit. Pour over 250ml water and the juice of one lemon, and then foil the whole tin tightly. Roast at 170 degrees for 3.5 to 4 hours, basting once an hour (if you remember). The glaze at the end end will be pink-red and toffeeish, as will the quinces. Top with chopped pistachios and serve at room temp with something tart alongside, like crème fraiche - the quinces are very sweet and perfumed. Or slice and put them on a pavlova, but only if you have a very sweet tooth.

This chicken with quince and cider is really good too. It’s from Allan Jenkins, who edits Observer Food Monthly, and his wife Henriette Helstrup. Second recipe down on the link, though I wouldn’t scoot past Simon Hopkinson’s mushrooms on toast recipe in a hurry.

I still have 31 quinces left, so if anyone has a quince recipe they love, do please let me know in the comments. I’m going to try this, too.

And if you still have a tomato glut, Julia Turshen’s tomato sauce recipe is fantastic to make in big batches (garlic powder is an underrated ingredient) and very versatile. It also freezes beautifully, so you can have it in February, just at that point when you stop believing that summer will ever come again.

That’s it! Thank you for reading! More of this sort of thing in a fortnight.

.