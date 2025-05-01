Share this postHome I have delivered my book!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI have delivered my book!that's the postIndia KnightMay 01, 2025460Share this postHome I have delivered my book!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore992ShareToday at 17.24 I delivered my manuscript. I am so happy. I thought I’d let you know! More anon. 460Share this postHome I have delivered my book!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore992SharePrevious
Congrats- very excited to read it 🎉❤️
Woohoo!!! Well done! And now you can sit outside in your beautiful garden admiring the tulips! X