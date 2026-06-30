Let's go and live in a big house in the country with our friends
a free extract from The Wreck by Lizzy Stewart
I’ve banged on about The Wreck at intervals since before it was published. It is a brilliant and exceptionally well-observed illustrated novel about life, friendship, coupledom, middle age, dreams, success, envy and desire. Lizzy Stewart writes as beautifully as she draws, so it’s a book that is as satisfyingly wordy as it is thrillingly visual, as you’ll see from the extract below.
Here’s the set-up: it’s 1995 and Charlotte and Bill live in a damp, squashed rented flat in Bristol. They loved it at first; now, seven years later, not so much. Time has passed and dreams have faded. ‘I had hoped we might be moderately bohemian,’ Charlotte says, ‘lively dinner parties and European travel’. Instead, ‘we found our days becoming neater and more orderly, no matter how hard we tried to resist’.
As Charlotte is about to turn 40, an old, once-close university friend called Fran reappears in her life. Fran has a suggestion. She and her husband, Adrian (also known to Charlotte from university), have bought a romantic, rambling, too-big house in the country. The children they were hoping to have haven’t materialised, and now the couple are looking for lodgers, ‘but lodgers who were our friends, people we found interesting,’ people who might help turn the house into ‘a place of joy and creativity’. People like Charlotte and Bill, in fact.
Maybe this is their chance at that golden bohemian life that Charlotte had given up on. And so both couples move into The Wreck, an old rectory which has 25 rooms and a load of land. Unlike Charlotte and Bill, Fran (posh) and Adrian (not, but very handsome) are glossy and mildly famous: they are ‘what it looked like when everything went right for you’.
Needless to say, creating Utopia is not necessarily a piece of cake. And I’ll leave it there. Here’s The Observer’s review.
Here’s the extract:
and here is the book on Bookshop, at Waterstones and on Amazon. Highly, highly recommend. I also highly, highly recommend Lizzy’s prize-winning previous illustrated novel, Alison, which I wrote about on here when it came out but now can’t find to link to. (It’s about a newly-married very young woman who lives in the country and meets a much older, famous artist. She drops everything to move to London to be with him).
Have a lovely Tuesday night (I am writing this with one eye on Serena Williams, YEESHO) and I’ll be back as soon as poss, maybe before the weekend. And sorry I haven’t replied to last Saturday’s comments yet - I have a slightly hellish deadline and am concentrating on getting that out of the way first. PS all good with the hens so far.
Dear India, I enjoy all your writing very much but I may have to stop reading you because if I added up all of your recommendations that I have bought it would make a very scary sum! Recently Massimo Dutti yellow dress and Refy watercolour blush, Lord help me , this goes back years to Janina toothpaste and too many others to mention! I’m giving your details to my bank by way of explanation 😁
Great news about the hens - I loved the hen talk in your last post. I used to keep chickens so know the pain of introducing newbies to the flock and the pecking order.