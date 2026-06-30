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Penny Kneen's avatar
Penny Kneen
8h

Dear India, I enjoy all your writing very much but I may have to stop reading you because if I added up all of your recommendations that I have bought it would make a very scary sum! Recently Massimo Dutti yellow dress and Refy watercolour blush, Lord help me , this goes back years to Janina toothpaste and too many others to mention! I’m giving your details to my bank by way of explanation 😁

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Mandy Allen's avatar
Mandy Allen
7h

Great news about the hens - I loved the hen talk in your last post. I used to keep chickens so know the pain of introducing newbies to the flock and the pecking order.

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