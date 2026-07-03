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Karen Haines's avatar
Karen Haines
5h

Very excited to be reading this and thank you for sharing it with us.

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Larissa Hennessy's avatar
Larissa Hennessy
2h

The extract has me, I getting it! Thank you both.

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