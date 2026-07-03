The Vale of Health, a highly desirable, very private enclave in Hampstead, London NW3, where the book is partly set. This painting of it - The Vale of Health, Hampstead Heath, 11 June - is by Ernest Stamp, 1869-1942

Lisa’s psychological thrillers have sold 12 million copies, and no wonder, frankly. They’re in a league all of their own. You can read about how and where she writes them here, by the way:

This new one, published yesterday, is an absolute triumph, though I have to warn you in advance that there is a scene containing a clown and, er, the sin of Onan (this is not a spoiler). I’m not particularly bothered by clowns but was troubled by this when I came across the relevant bit - I actually went ‘Waaah’ out loud - so this is a heads-up if you’re one of those people who really don’t like them, to save you from trauma. I mean, I shouldn’t overstate it - it’s not like the book is populated by masturbating clowns. It’s fine! There’s only one!

(Dorothy Parker had a budgie called Onan, because he kept spilling his seed on the ground).

Brilliant, brilliant thriller, though, one of her very best. The story is about Jane Trevally, freshly divorced, slightly at a loss, living in her crumbling childhood pile. One day a little dog appears out of nowhere, clearly lost. The young woman whose dog it is was renting a cottage near Jane’s house. Now she has disappeared.

Jane eventually tracks down an address (hooray for microchipping pets). The house the dog belongs to is a house in Hampstead that she, Jane, recognises instantly. Twenty-five years earlier, she went to it after meeting a man in a pub. It… wasn’t very nice. And that is the bit I’ve extracted for you below. Apologies for the formatting at the top - I don’t know why it’s like that and I can’t fix it.

Extract 117KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Apart from the thriller aspect, the characterisation here is so good; I especially liked Jane’s relationship with her most recent ex and her stepchildren, which serves as counter to the relationships in and around the house in Hampstead. It’s as much a story about generational damage as it is an absolute page-turner about what went on in that house, and why. Ugh. It’s so creepy and great.

Lisa Jewell

It Could Have Been Her is out now and is, of course, highly recommended, as are all the books I run extracts from. Here it is on Bookshop, at Waterstones and on Amazon.

More books and book extracts this way

Have a lovely Thursday! Back tomorrow with a weekend supplement and an excellent giveaway for paid subscribers.