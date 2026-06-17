Oh my God, this novel. It is just brilliant. I mentioned it fleetingly in part one of my summer reading roundup but I wanted to give it a proper showing, so here is a free-to-read extract for you.

It’s the story of a family of refugees, who come from Afghanistan to the US. Now, in a certain mood, this one-line description would not get me champing at the bit. Rightly or wrongly, it suggests a certain heavy worthiness - perhaps a gloomy tale of grinding poverty, racism, grotesque domestic politics, etc etc, and of course one DOES read those books too, but not necessarily on a sweltering day in June when the weather has everyone in a holiday mood.

Good People is none of the above. What it is is an absolute page-turner, a) because it just is but also because b) it is a whodunnit. It is literary fiction, but, in a strange way, it is also like a succession of social media reels (complete with pile-ons and cancellation).

The story of the Sharaf family, “good” immigrants who rise from nothing, and of what may or may not have happened to one family member, is told in vignettes, voiced by many different people - friends, enemies, cousins, neighbours, shop workers, a reporter on the local paper, and so on. It’s like one of those oral biographies (this one remains a favourite), but fiction - loads of snapshots of a particular situation, from every conceivable angle, with the truth hidden somewhere among them. I found it absolutely unputdownable and have been pressing it on everyone who can read. My partner is glued to it and I’ve just been to Daunt Books to buy a copy for one of my kids.

As I said last week, I can’t believe this is a first novel. I passionately recommend it.

Patmeena Sabit was born in Kabul a few years after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. When she was a month old, her family fled the conflict and became refugees in Pakistan, joining the millions of other Afghans that had sought refuge there. They later moved to the United States and she grew up in Virginia. She currently lives in Toronto. Photo by David Chang

Here’s the extract, from near the start of the book, before The Thing happens.

Good People, Extract 8 19 Inclusive 137KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And here is Good People on Bookshop, on Waterstones, and on Amazon. I feel like saying I’ll give you your money back if you aren’t gripped, entranced, devastated. I mean, I won’t, but that gives you the idea.

I’m in London and it’s boiling. Last night was the Substack summer party, v jolly, and this morning I went to Victoria Beckham’s house to talk to her about makeup (discretion etc, but that woman really knows her stuff, plus she gave me a crate of eggs from her husband’s chickens and some other home-grown produce, which I call likeable). Then I had a lovely and potentially quite exciting time with my publisher, and now I’m going for a catnap before supper.

I’ll message the winners of the Katie Clapham competition tomorrow, though as predicted it’s quite hard to choose them. And then I’ll be back on Saturday, probably quite briefly because it’s one of those weeks. Have a lovely rest of Wednesday! Read Good People!