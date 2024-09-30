The banner that I commissioned from Joanna Thompson arrived this morning and I love it so much that I wanted to show you. Also if this newsletter had a motto, this is exactly what it would say.
That’s the whole post! Back in the next couple of days with something more substantial. I can’t tell you how grim the weather is here - literally BLEAK. Thank God for banners.
Brilliant! - please commission a series of 'India Mugs' (this could be the first), - I'd happily drink my morning latte out of one :) It also beats the mug I use currently: an old 'lawyer-joke' one I've got - it says 'THAT WHICH THE BIG PRINT GIVETH, the small print taketh away'...! ;) I've had it for years and could do with a less cynical, upgrade :)
I suggest you get those words printed on a T-shirt and start a new line of merchandise exclusively for your Home Devotees. I quite fancy having that emblazoned across my chest. It beats hands down, 'Today I am presenting the best version of myself,' which I was once asked to comment on in an interview.