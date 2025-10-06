Photo by Andrew Crowley for The Daily Telegraph (gift link to piece)

Very quickly before my subscriber event tonight - I have about 10 minutes but I feel properly sad about Jilly Cooper’s death and wanted to get something down. She died after a fall, apparently, which just makes things worse - illness is one thing but falling is such a stupid waste of her.

I loved every word she wrote, starting with her genius, hilarious, brilliantly well-observed columns as a ‘young housewife’ in The Sunday Times in the 1970s, which I read later, once they became a couple of paperbacks. They were ground-breaking, not just in their wit and intimacy but in showing that young women’s domestic (and interior) life was worthy of column space. I loved how sexy and funny and spirited they were, all by themselves but particularly in the context of what was still a pretty stuffy media environment.

Without Jilly there would have been no Bridget Jones, let alone anyone who came after her. She was so clever, and like the best clever people wore her cleverness incredibly lightly, so that even when she became an absolute superstar, she never boasted or bragged, just giggled as though it were all nothing, as if she’d just remembered and quoted reams of e.g. Tennyson by accident.

I loved her writing about social class, and her gleeful fascination with it all - Class is not a book that would be commissioned now, I don’t think, but it was an illuminating and hilarious joy. It was also a precursor to The Sloane Rangers’ Handbook, I think: she had the ways of the British upper-middle class nailed down well before anyone else even attempted it.

I loved her writing about animals, and how the dogs and horses were proper characters, solemnly listed in the Dramatis Personae at the top of her Rutshire novels. I really loved the way she wrote about nature in those same novels, with a sort of delighted unbuttonedness at the fecundity of it all - I think those bits of writing are easily as good as - well, let’s not rudely name names, but the people I’m thinking of are all slightly self-important men whose sentences sometimes buckle under the weight of their own sonorousness. Jilly’s never did. She had such a light touch, but the lightness was so full, if you know what I mean - so rich.

I loved a poetry and prose collection she edited in 1980 called The British In Love - it remains one of my favourite anthologies to this day. She understood love, she understood lust, she understood heartbreak and most of all she understood yearning. She put all of that to good use, obviously, in the Rutshire novels. Before those came out, the ‘name’ books were our favourite things to read when I was at school (we all wanted ‘frosted’ hair, despite not actually knowing what frosted hair actually was, or looked like).

As for Riders and Rivals! I could write an ode but I do actually have to jump in the shower and get changed. Maybe I’ll ode at the weekend. Anyone who has read these masterpieces knows that they are so much more than bonkbusters - they are basically big fat 19th century novels in disguise, full of life, society, drama, sex, intrigue, feuding, plotting, family and love.

I went to interview her once. We drank all the champagne, ate I think cottage pie, played with the dogs, gossiped and howled with laughter, and on the train home about 15 hours later I realised my tape recorder hadn’t recorded a single word. Afterwards she sent me the most beautiful pearl brooch, which lives on my desk and which I shall pin to my coat the moment I get home. I met her again a few times - interviewed her on stage at one point - and we entered into a correspondence of sorts (she did this with lots of women journalists, I should say). I don’t think it’s indiscreet to show you —

This was last Christmas

Anyway - I loved her. She was fearless, she was groundbreaking, she was hilarious, she was wildly clever, and she wrote like an angel. There was no one like her, and there won’t be again. God, what a sad loss.