Lucinda at home in London. Photograph by Rachael Smith

Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years. She’s worked with every photographer and model you can name. She’s consulted for Prada and Marni. She is the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie, and of the fashion label Colville. She bestrides fashion. She rides it like a pony.

She is a stylist of genius, whether it comes to clothes or interiors - her own included, obviously (I loved this recent interview by Kate Watson-Smyth).

What she isn’t is a snob. She’s the queen of blending high end and High Street - in my view she practically invented it. And that’s exactly what she’s going to do here every month: point the readers of Home to the best that normal shops have to offer. Luxe for less, to coin a phrase. More dash than cash!

I know, it makes me do inner shrieks of joy. But it’s better than that. These are hand-picked, personally-examined or personally-owned finds. The whole idea is that they aren’t things that look great online but are disappointing in the flesh. Lucinda hasn’t just scrolled and clicked - she’s got on the Tube, fossicked and inspected.

We’re calling the series As Good As It Looks. This first airing is free so that everybody can share in the goodness.

The links below are affiliate links.

I am both a browser and a shopper. As I have got older, I can see something, appreciate it, tell a friend and sometimes find it a home myself, but the main point is that I love to share. So I am doing just that! These are things that I know for a fact are as good as they look, that will bring pleasure and that will last. Let’s go shopping…

I don’t know about you, but I have a section in my wardrobe that is solely holiday clothes. It’s bold and bright and has very little to do with my everyday working wardrobe. It makes me very happy just to look at it, imagining what I will be doing where, when and who with. Some of the clothes are over 25 years old as obviously they get worn once a year, in the summer… doesn’t stop me from adding on one or two things that spell ‘Utopia’. This is one of them.

I’m a sucker for anything acid yellow, candle-related and table top. These are wonderful, come in three colours (I have bought multiples of three to mix and not match) and look great with different coloured candles.

This lamp is stupendous. I love what Nina Campbell is doing at Next, and with this wicker wonder you get a lot of bang for your buck, it’s a statement. Tall and beautifully made.

This is a great all-rounder. Sturdy cotton, great colour and perfect for our weather - under a coat with the hood popping out, or on its own as we warm up. I love that the colour isn’t neutral but that it will go with anything - black, navy and khaki. Whatever your basecamp is.

Mango always do a good kitten heel. Very partial to this one as I love a white shoe with a black sock. Plus it has fringing. I’m either in trainers, a stout sandal or tiny heels. Comfort is key with me.

These are so great and I’m waiting for mine to arrive, but I have tried them on and love them. I went a size up so they are baggier and sit on my hips. I just feel a bit cooler that way, also not panicking about shrinking. Quality is excellent as they are not thin but sturdy.

I am a big fan of the blanket. Back of sofa, end of bed, this one is quite light but very cosy yet very chic.

I am always looking for the perfect white shirt. This one is a great shape because it has volume without puff. It also comes in black.

I’ve finally caved in and cottoned on to the concept of outdoor rugs. Never too late to learn. This one is jolly and hardwearing and I won’t panic about a ‘fade’ situation.

I always think interesting women wear coral, it’s vibrant and confident. Love this with a simple shirt (as in the one above) and a patterned skirt, that would be my Carmen Miranda moment.

There is nothing smarter than canvas and black, especially in a bag! Love this for summer workwear toteage.

It’s India again now. Isn’t this great? I’m so delighted with the whole Lucinda situation. She will be back with more next month. Meanwhile if you somehow mislay this page, you can see the whole edit here on Collagerie, rather more elegantly laid out.

(I don’t know how to remove a background but keep the image the same size, or what that size that should be in Canva - the normal image I mean, not the preview image. If you do, please tell me in the comments! My Canva journey is long and arduous. Also whenever I have a really bad deadline I go and fiddle about on Canva for hours and make e.g. new email headers. It’s like a poker tell).

