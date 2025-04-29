Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leigh Aldridge's avatar
Leigh Aldridge
1h

The absolute best picks from LC, such a treat each month. TYSM ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by India Knight and others
Joan's avatar
Joan
6h

Love this collab- Lucinda chambers has been both an inspiration and validation for me. Love seeing all of her picks and enjoy the mix of high/ low.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 India Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture