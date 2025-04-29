Image credit: Rachael Smith

It’s nearly May, and May makes me feel euphoric. It always feels like the start of an adventure, with months of golden, lazy summer unfurling deliciously before you. Even if you are in fact at your desk for most of it. I am too, but I don’t care - everything feels possible in May. It makes me want to frolic.

I am made extra euphoric and frolicsome by this new instalment of Lucinda’s exclusive monthly picks. In case you missed her first selection (also here on beautiful, eternally-useful Collagerie), here’s a snippet of what I wrote last month by way of introduction:

Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years. She’s worked with every photographer and model you can name. She’s consulted for Prada and Marni. She is the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie, and of the fashion label Colville. She bestrides fashion. She rides it like a pony. She is a stylist of genius, whether it comes to clothes or interiors - her own included.

Not that she needs an introduction. If I were Lucinda, I would wander about all day swishing my tail and going ‘It is I, Lucinda Chambers’. I would enter rooms and say ‘Lucinda Chambers has arrived’. Happily that is literally the polar opposite of her vibe, but still. You’d be tempted, wouldn’t you?

Anyway: here she is!

The links below are affiliate links.

Welcome to my second AGAIL (As Good As It Looks). I am really enjoying doing this for India as not only does it propel me to get out and about, to touch, feel and try on, but also to imagine what might surprise and delight you as much as it does me.

Spring has sprung, the sun is out so these are a selection of things that embrace the weather and gladden the spirits. So happy to share, as always.

1. Green rattan circular stool, £49.99 from TK Maxx

I’m very partial to the small, light and practical when it comes to side tables. I want everyone to have a place to put a book or a glass of wine within easy reach. I also like moving things around, adjusting to taste and place. So this little stool is perfect. Inside or out, lovely rattan top and dreamy colour below.

2. Cuff bracelet in gold/silver, £27 from & Other Stories

I’m a newish convert to mixing my metals. I used to decide whether it was a silver or a gold day. Now I don’t so much - it can be both. There’s a freedom about it. I am a big bangle and bracelet fan and this one is particularly chic, what I call an ‘everydayer’, plus it feels substantial. It’s not too light and you can squeeze it gently so the fit is just right. I got it in a S/M and it’s quite generous.

3. Pointe flatweave rug in red/blue by Nordic Knots, from £345

Investing in a rug can be quite a decision - to go neutral or colourful, choose what size and where it’s going to land... Nordic Knots rugs are incredibly beautiful. This one is just this side of ‘go with everything,’ but not dull. The quality is amazing and I love this gentle but distinctive pattern. It’s not shouty, it’s calm.

4. John Lewis X Collagerie geranium cushion, £50

Full disclosure, this is our collaboration with John Lewis and I have these! I bought two in the red and now I’m going to buy two in the blue to buddy up. They are just so pretty without being too sweet - kind of vintage, but without that hint of the Miss Havishams. Stout cotton and piped down two sides. Totally washable. They are going to become old friends immediately.

This is a really strange foreshortened photograph. See Lucinda below - it is a normal length!

5 and 6. Mocha multi-stripe shirt, £130, and shorts, £70, from WNU

I have a set of boxers and the matching shirt and they are a great take on a co ord. Once in a while it’s just really easy to have a suit, matching, and not worrying about what goes where and in between. These make you feel very relaxed and rather cool. And the quality is brilliant. Plus, love the colour combination, strict and not sweet. PS the shirt is longer than it looks here, which is better!

7. Business & Pleasure Co. premium fringe beach umbrella, £249 from Smallable

I bit the bullet a few years ago and bought this umbrella. I have had several cheaper versions over several decades which didn’t last and were flimsy. So I invested in this one and it’s one of the best things I’ve bought for the garden. It’s beautifully well made, sturdy and strong. It comes in a matching cloth bag. I look after it and it brings me joy every spring. It marks the season. Plus, the colours are just so life enhancing.

8. Handmade medium crossbody bag with short macrame handle in beige and yellow, €225 from Guanábana

I love anything woven that involves interesting colour combinations. Recently a friend gave me a belt by this company and it was love at first sight. Quality wonderful, uplifts any outfit, you can wear boring things and this just gives you an immediate hit of colour. Plus, they feel unique to you. There are so many wonderful colour combinations that you can go out of your comfort zone.

9. Pink muslin striped duvet cover set, £85 for kingsize from Oliver Bonas

These sheets make you feel like a baby, in the best possible way. They are muslin and so blooming soft. The pink is just this side of sugary, it’s a lovely pinky/brown.

10. Forest Hill shoes from Adidas, £130

You know when you have been looking at (and lusting after) something for a very long time and it won’t go away, in fact it keeps on popping up? Possibly an algorithm but I think it’s because I really, really love them. That’s what I feel about these Adidas trainers. It’s going to happen.

11. Printed maxi shopper bag, £27.99 from Pull & Bear

If you are anything like me, in the summer I love a tote that I don’t really care about. Don’t get me wrong, I have to like it, but I need to fling it around - beach, poolside, market shopping, back of car, shopping trolley. And this one is just that. And when it’s done all the above and earnt its stripes, I can wash it and fold it up and take it out next year. Holiday holdall, in every sense.

Me again. I feel so lucky and honoured that Lucinda and her impeccable eye(s) grace these pages - a really GIANT thank you to her. This month’s picks are also all up on Collagerie, right here. I wonder if we should do a Live at some point, for paid subscribers. Might be quite jolly. I will ask her.

Last push on my book, so I’m orf for the rest of the day. Back soonest. Thanks for reading, and if you liked this post, then as ever do please really kindly leave it a ♥️ - it makes it more visible. And do consider subscribing if you’re new. Merci beaucoup and have a wonderful Tuesday!