Good evening and I’m so sorry this is late. This morning’s post explains why.

If you’re new: Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is December’s As Good As It Looks. All the previous ones are here.

Hello Agailers,

I hope you are all well, staying warm and not feeling the pressure cooker of Christmas quite yet. Each month India very kindly lets me have a big sharing moment. Things that I love and have bought, that are in there for a reason, quite often because they won’t break the bank but hopefully give you inspiration and have longevity. I do love to shop, I admit it, but I also shop carefully, have a good look before I buy, think about whether things will bring me joy, change things up bit or as I say (to myself) are an upgrade. I probably hang onto things like towels, cushions, plates, mugs ( I could go on and on) for far too long, threadbare, chipped and cracked and then when I finally get around to replacing them I think why on earth didn’t I do that before, they are so life enhancing.

Anyway, I hope you enjoy these things as much as I did finding them and until next month, happy holidays and all best wishes.

Love,

Lucinda

Wool-Blend Stripe-Detail Knitted Dress in Khaki Green, £198 from Reiss

1. I can’t resist a knit dress, particularly when it’s cold and you need to be cosy, plus you can layer them up or down, trousers underneath, padded gilet on top or with a great heeled boot. This one from Reiss is great. One, it’s got racer stripes down the side so it’s flattering, two, it doesn’t stretch into a full length maxi situation as many do and if you’re shortish like me you don’t need it to grow by a foot in the cupboard on a hanger. And the colour… khaki, obvs a favourite.

Oversize utility windbreaker, £345 from Ralph Lauren

2. I much enjoy wearing a parka under a plain wool coat. I bought one years ago, white nylon, in Portobello Market and while I sometimes think I look a bit HAZCHEM in it, it really lifts everything up, making everything a little more exaggerated and exciting. I LOVE this one… although it’s slightly more spennny, it’s worth it. It’s Ralph Lauren so the quality is great and as for the fabric, sporty and chic. I love all the pockets, zips as they say in the US ‘it’s a great layering piece’. Also, it’s another layer in winter but this will look great in the summer, an all rounder.

Intertwined hoop earrings, £15.99 from Mango

3. These are really chic. The gold looks expensive, not too shiny, not too matt, just right, they are pierced and light so are all-dayers. I wear mine with my norm core outfits and they just lift everything. And won’t break the bank.

Classic Ultra Mini Weather Hybrid Boot, £195 from Ugg

4. I have to confess I have never bought a pair of UGG boots. Not that I don’t like them, on other people they always look so comfortable but when I saw these I fell for them, because of the electric yellow toe situation. That colour with the neutral has a sou’wester look to them which I have always been drawn to.

Burgundy red lacquer tray, £80 from Addison Ross (various colours available)

5. TV suppers have become integral in our house of an evening. Currently working our way through Beck, scandi crime, but will move onto Landman with Billy Bob Thornton. Layering up the trays, napkins and all is part of that ritual, so it might as well be beautiful as well as practical. This one is so good, so robust and brilliantly made that it’s going on display, somewhere.

Double-faced wool wrap skirt, £139 from COS

6. I’m very partial to skirts over trousers and I also love a skirt that is blanket-like. Anything that has ‘wrap’ involved, including food, is a winner for me. Winter whites are very on trend as they say but the simplicity of this one is great and it is double faced, so feels elegant and expensive. And, love that is has no detailing except for single button.

Catherine Tough triangle lambswool scarf, £52 from Heal’s

7. I’m not really a scarf wearer unless it’s knitted - if it’s extra long and extreme and then I’m all in. But I love this trend of a sort of knitted cowboy look. I recently bought a balaclava in such sensational colours, I can’t put it up here as they have sold out but the beauty of wearing a neck something or other is a must, topping and tailing colour. Plus, added value of tucking hair into it.

Nina Campbell red maypole stripe ruffled edge cushion, £28-36 from Next

8. I’m a big fan of what Nina Campbell does for Next and this one is just so pretty. The colours, the width of the stripes, the fact that the cushion pad comes with it - and it comes in three different sizes and there are two colour ways…what’s not to love? And I do!

30% wool rib top in dark khaki, £29.99 from Zara

9. As I said, I love a ‘layering piece’, particularly if the neck is a ‘mock turtle’… just over a shirt or long sleeved T. Usually in a stripe.

Kenneth Jay Lane 22kt gold-plate clip-on drop earrings, £125 from Harvey Nichols

10. It’s been a bit of an earring sort of a month. But these are in time for the parties and there’s always room for one more. If I am going to something straight from work I just swop out the earrings as they are the easiest thing to pop on, I know it’s usually the shoes action but with me the trainers stay on, the earrings change. They are beautifully made, clip-ons but not too heavy, and they are kind of classic but quite the statement at the same time. Smart and very expensive looking, quality!

John Lewis x Collagerie Ikat stripe merino wool throw, £110 (you may have to go to a physical John Lewis)

11. Full disclosure this beauty is from our Collagerie collaboration with John Lewis. It’s the softest, loveliest thing, just so cosy to have on the end of bed or back of sofa. It’s a great size too, not unmanageable but perfect to keep you warm and cosy. The colour is soft and pretty and it’s a bit of an Ikat meets dip dye, so a lovely pattern.

Red/multi chunky wool fleck knit, £139 from Whistles

Whistles are doing some great things. This is such a fabulous pure wool sweater, one that you can have undersize, which I sometimes love as a bit shrunken and small, or outsize/oversize, more boyish. I have recently embraced red, probably as it goes with khaki just so well. I love the marl fleck in this as it has the look of being handmade.

Huge thank you, as ever, to Lucinda.

And thank you to you for all the lovely comments about Brodie, under the post and by DM and by text. It sounds so pathetic but they made me cry again and I don’t have the energy to reply - but I read them all and I am so thankful. I’m really lucky to have you. Also I was really touched by

’s post today, which I clicked on to cheer myself up, oops.

*shuffles off sadly*

(It’s ok, I’ll get it together tomorrow. I think maybe it’ll be better once we collect his ashes and he’s back here).

Do leave this post a heart if you liked it, sorry to be a downer, have a lovely Monday night, and I’ll be back soon. I have to buck up asap because we have entered my birthday week, which I take extremely seriously.