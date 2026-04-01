If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is April’s As Good As It Looks. All Lucinda’s previous picks are here on my Substack and also here on Collagerie. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.

Hello Agailers,

Welcome back, and thank you for reading and looking. I must say, I so enjoy doing this for India. It’s like chatting to a friend who really is interested in both what you’ve bought recently, and, more importantly, why you have. And I don’t really do that with my friends, they don’t really ask!

So I love this sharing opportunity. I don’t expect anybody to like all of the choices as I know I have quite a scatter gun approach to shopping, but I hope there is a little something that takes with you, or just saves you time with the scroll, which is why we do what we do at Collagerie!

Some things are little uplifts, others more of an investment, but whichever way, they are things that I fell in love with and then was thrilled to have. Hope you feel that way too!

Tie dye jacquard dress, currently £149 from Jigsaw

I do like dresses but they have to be interesting enough for me to forgo the pleasure of mixing and matching different tops and bottoms, which I love. So finding a dress that doesn’t just ‘do’ but that has the wow factor can be a bit of a challenge sometimes. And yet I love to wear them as when you find a good one, you feel kind of pulled together, feminine and bold. This one is sensational. When I got it home, I hung it up and pulled out all my old necklaces, ones that I haven’t worn for years but were waiting in the wings for just such an occasion. And at London Fashion Week I noticed that necklaces were having a bit of a comeback. That’s what I love about going to fashion shows - they give you permission to try something new, or old, that suddenly seems relevant again. I felt that way when Christopher Kane did pleats. They felt fresh and modern whereas they had seemed old and frumpy before. This dress is a great colour, burgundy with turquoise, jagged slightly ‘tribal’ feel, very snazzy. It’s cotton but it’s a compact knit, not too heavy but does ‘hold’ you and it’s slightly waisted. It’s perfect for now, worn with a coat but you can take it right through to summer and beyond without one. Also, good with a boot, as we are still wearing them, but for S/S I can see it with a good wedge sandal. Will start looking and keep you posted on results.

Lana midi bucket bag, £545 from Strathberry

When I see the word ‘bucket’ my heart does skip a beat as I have always been very partial to them. What I really like about Strathberry is that their bags are very well made and are workhorses. You can really fling them around without care or worry. I have two and they are both over 5 years old and still look like new. So the investment is worth it. Plus, I love the stitching detail and the mix of suede and leather, it just elevates the brown bag situation and makes it individual and interesting, with character.

Pure cotton poplin pull on straight leg trouser, £20 from M&S

These had my name on them. Striped and smart, cotton, pockets, elasticated waist. Summer heaven. I bought them in a size 14, I think I’m usually 10/12 but I knew I wanted them oversized, worn with a belt, and that I would probably rush to my local dry cleaners who are never not taking up my trousers. So much so, that I think I could attach the excess fabric that they remove, to a T-shirt or do something crafty related with the leftovers. To be continued. But they have a really generous hem which I asked to be replicated as it makes them feel a bit sturdy down below. I love them. Crisp, smart and always love a really good stripe.

Paul Smith Loves Barbour women's clogs, £99.95 from John Lewis

When I come home from the office the first thing I do is pop on an apron and put on my gardening shoes. Not necessarily because I’m going to garden or possibly cook supper, but really because I want to feel utterly comfortable and draw the line between working and being at home. However, I love a gardening clog and often wished that I could make the segue between work and home with style. These are they. The colour is gardening, but there are the little pops of colour that just make that elevation from clods of earth to pavement sophistication. I absolutely love them. They come up big so go a size down. I’m a size 5 and I got them in 4 unless you are going to wear them with a very, very stout sock or two.

Opal rollneck knit jumper, £88 from Free People

I have been looking for a cream jumper forever since I shrunk my old beloved Marni one and this is it! It’s cotton, sort of slubby, in a fisherman-friendly sort of a way, loose knit but not too ‘open’. The neck is just right as it’s got me out of winter polo necks, finally, and it’s slightly raised, really comfortable, good with a little kerchief or without. It’s the sort of sweater that your best friend would have knitted just for you (if they weren’t knitting for their grandchild, yes I am that age and still waiting). The colour is kind of undyed and natural which I love (although it does come in lots of other colours too). It comes up big, I got a XS and it’s baggy, in a good way. Just the right length as it’s slightly cropped so hangs really well over a trouser, no tucking in nonsense. Also love the inside out seams, always have done. What’s not to love? It feels like an old friend in a good way. Chic and understated.

Carryall bag, £49 from Plümo

So, I have a few totes that I circulate. I wish I could be the sort of person who a) has a tidy desk and b) just carries a phone and lipstick. But I am not. I carry books, presents, handkerchiefs and always, always, a tape measure. So, totes it is. This one drew my attention as it’s canvas and cream and black - fave combo. Plümo is a site that I do buy from time to time. My best pair of trousers came from them 15 years ago and are still going strong. I love their aesthetic as they have unusual things, often from other brands in the Netherlands etc which I really like. Anyway, unpacked the tote this evening and it didn’t disappoint. The proportions of it are really good. Generous on the width but not too deep downy, which is essential as I never get to the bottom and things accumulate. The straps piped in black just give it that chic kick. It’s got a nice flat base and a side pocket, also essential for the lipstick which would otherwise rattle around at the bottom of the bag never to be reapplied. The canvas is not too heavy but not light either, just right.

ZW Collection relaxed mid-waist jeans, £49.99 from Zara

Always looking (often buying) for the perfect cream trousers. And I have found a fair few over the years, and they do different things at different times. For instance I have my ‘special’ ones, a great pair from Soeur which I don’t fling into the dryer but hang up patiently. Then I’ve got my every dayers. These are those. They are a great shape, nice thick cotton with a great selvedge turn up that you just adjust accordingly as it’s got a slight frayed edge, which I also like. They look very much like a Japanese make, which is always a good thing. So I’m very happy with these.

By Hope tulips linen napkin in Multi, £18 from John Lewis

I have what you might call a ‘heightened’ interest in cushions, textiles, utility trousers, stout shoes… I could go on and on, but I guess that’s why I do what I do because I love and see the point in quite a lot of things, patterned, plain, textures, chintz and mid century modern… it’s all quite a heady mix. I had a divine lunch with a new friend Butter Wakefield whose house was just gorgeous. Filled with flowers and floral objects (she is a wonderful gardener), it made my house look sparse and slightly minimal which is always a relief. Anyway, everything was flower-related, so of course I was smitten. I found these napkins, another collecting opportunity, as I do use napkins at every meal. These are just lovely, the print being so pretty. There’s a table cloth to match if you want to go the whole hog, the fabric is great, good cotton, will wash very well which is essential in the napkin department and from a company that was new to me. Also they have a Mimosa print, a particular favourite as I planted a mimosa tree last year to bring in some colour into the garden when there is none, February. Electric yellow and it’s the gift that keeps on giving, it’s still out there doing its thing. Wonderful to wake up to, so, have a look but I do love these.

Relaxed knit tee in Stripe Compact Knit, £125 from Me + Em

A-line knit skirt in Stripe Compact Knit, £175 from Me + Em

9 & 10. I have been a bit of a follower of Me+Em since they first started with a very upmarket mail order catalogue. They felt a bit Celine in a Phoebe sort of a way, smart and understated, and not too challenging. Of course I was immediately drawn to the boldness of these two pieces. Sadly I am not a suit wearer and never have been, can’t pull it off, but this is my equivalent of a suit.

I will wait until I start to get a bit of tan and probably wear the skirt with a crisp brown cotton shirt, open at the neck and a great pair of earrings, and a big wedge sandal. Going bold with both, I am tempted to wear it with a neat sports jacket, there are lots of them around (very good looking one at Benetton but haven’t seen it IRL so will report back when I have) and a crisp white shirt underneath but poking out at the hem. Giving it that sporty edge will make it feel modern to me. PS. You can also tuck the top into the skirt and ‘match up’ up the stripes giving the illusion of a dress, which I love, in fact I am going to wear it that way tonight, loaded up with gold necklaces and earrings and a flat gold sandal, can’t wait! It’s just the right weather for it.

Semi-precious stone earrings, £35.99 from Mango

11. I’m in a very pendant sort of mood, and a silver one too, so these are like pendants for the ears. I wish they had done a necklace like the earrings, so will have to keep on hunting. La Double J has some beauties… just saying. These are sharp and clean and the stone is semi-precious so has not a whiff of the plastic feel. Quite the opposite.

High neck waistcoat with pockets, £99.99 from Mango

12. We are into a tricky season for clothes as it’s the layering season, where it can be slightly too warm to pile up with coats, sweaters and boots but too cold not to go without good layering pieces. This is one of them. I cannot emphasise how good the quality is, what a great colour it is and it’s just the smartest and most well made thing.

At first when I bought it I hung it up and felt guilty as I wasn’t in the zone. Plus, it looked huge and slightly unwieldy. But after you drawstring it up quite firmly it goes into the most fabulous shape. The fabric is not soft so it really retains its shape and is big enough to go over any sweater. I might try putting it over a coat for a double layering opportunity. It’s really a keeper.

PS It comes up really big, I got an XXS and it’s roomy.

Rope detail strappy gladiator sandals, £46 from M&S

13. I’m willing the sun to keep popping out so I can get my toes out for these. I love ‘something found’, things that are made to look as if you’ve ‘fashioned’ them yourself out of rope, strands of pearls, driftwood, sea glass, anything found. These are like that. I love the rope, love the fact that they are cream and black and so very, very flat. Just my thing.

A squillion thanks to Lucinda for doing these for us every month.

Today marks the day Christ was betrayed by Judas Iscariot for 30 pieces of silver. I’m not religious but I find the stories of Holy Week very moving, partly because they’re made so vivid through paintings.

This is The Taking of Christ by Caravaggio, painted circa 1602. Look at Judas’s haunted eyes! He has just kissed Christ to identify him for the soldiers. St John is on the left, shouting in horror. Jesus and Judas are in this completely intimate, tragic embrace, very still (see also Judas’s illuminated tear duct), with all this swirling movement and action and noise around them. Interestingly, this painting was only authenticated as being by Caravaggio in 1993 - it had been on the wall of the house of the Society of Jesus in Leeson Street in Dublin for decades, but everyone thought it was a copy - ‘oh, this old thing, it’s repro, pass the soup’. The story of that is here . The man on the right holding a lantern is believed to be a self-portrait of Caravaggio as St Peter. Caravaggio was of course himself a murderer, though not until about 1606.

I’m off to talk to someone about curtains, after which I will try and collate a sort of micro supplement featuring a few Easter (main course) recipes for you, which I am going to post tomorrow. At least, that’s the plan. There’s also a very good Indian-ish lamb recipe in this post from last year. Might make that again myself, actually, now I’ve remembered it.