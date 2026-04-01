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lizwood's avatar
lizwood
5d

There’s an absolutely marvellous book on the hunt for this Caravaggio by Jonathan Harr called The Lost Painting. It reads like the most perfect detective story. I loved it so much I’ve stayed in the hotel at the Pantheon that the English art specialist stayed in and it was fab.

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Judith Bodmer's avatar
Judith Bodmer
5d

Oh good. India’s history of art commentary is back 🙂🙂

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