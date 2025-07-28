Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Hutchings's avatar
Gail Hutchings
9h

Thank you so much and I’m afraid I can’t comment further as I am in mourning for Tom Lehrer who makes me weak and feeble with the sort of sniggering giggles that feel almost painful. Lovely obit in today’s Times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
13h

Ordering the Puma speedcats!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by India Knight and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 India Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture