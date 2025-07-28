Morning! A quick heads up before I hand you over to Lucinda: if you’d like to pre-order my new book, then between now and 11.59pm on Thursday you can do so with a chunky 25% off because Waterstones have kindly included it in this promotion. Use the code SUMMER25 at the checkout. Online only. Here’s the link directly to it.

All the details about the book are in this post, which is unlocked and free to read. (Absurd to mention Christmas presents in July, but…).

Right, to the main event.

Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is August's As Good As It Looks

HELLO AGAIN AGAILERS!

Wonderful to be back and hope you are all sliding into summer…

Great news - we launched our second ZaraHome collection, thank you to India for her kind words, and we are all very excited in the office! It is a tough choice to decide what is coming home with me and I change my mind on a very regular basis, but I have highlighted a few must-haves. I love doing this column as I get to describe all the things that have caught my eye and why they have, and I hope that there is nothing ‘on a whim and regret’ about them. Yes, it can be an impulse purchase, but they have to last, and I have to love them, a lot. And I really like sharing. So, happy summer and see you on the other side of this month!

Love,

Lucinda

I want to live in the beach ball…. I bought it some years ago and because it’s neoprene it has not faded, not deflated in any way and is as strong and cheerful as it ever was! And it’s had plenty of teen testing over the years. It’s just such a happy-chappy of a ball.

Full disclosure, we have worked on this collaboration with ZaraHome for several months so I know this collection inside out. Really hard to choose what to put into AGAIL this month as obviously I love it all and it’s very personal… so have a look and decide for yourselves. But… this bedspread is wonderful in this heat, all you need really and then play around with it in the sitting room, I love a transferable piece!

I know ballet flats and Mary Janes have swept their way across the catwalk to our homes and whilst I love them on other peeps, they aren’t for me. I remember having a beautiful pair from Manolo Blanik, pale pink with laces up the legs, they couldn’t have been prettier, I was 18. But these are so punchy and Puma-ish which is a brand I love so I have fallen for them, mightily. I am extremely partial to having a sporty element somewhere in the mix, even with an evening dress, it’s just like a punctuation mark.

4. Frill Front Striped Cotton Collarless Shirt, Blue Stripe, £59 from John Lewis

Can one have too many striped shirts? No, no and no. And this one has a difference, a frill. I am not a frilly or puffy person, but this frill feels intelligent and crisp and falls in exactly the right place. I also love collarless shirts; I often find myself cutting the collar off to just leave the stand-up bit to do its thing. This picture does not do the shirt justice as the cotton is a crisp and masculine, smart navy stripe, not too heavy, but not‘light’ either, just right.

Still playing around with what I am going to pack for holidays and always there’s a last minute possibly impulse purchase. But the odd thing is that I am in a certain state of mind when doing this and I tend to buy things that I really love and not what I think are going to be useful. There’s a kind of carefree frivolity feeling. And, because I don’t wear them all year round, I come back to them each summer, with fresh eyes and fondness.

I love this necklace. I’m mad about the colours, it’s not light and flimsy, it’s just right, it would be great with a white t shirt and shorts but also has transferable skills for the evening.

6 & 7: Palm tree print cotton shirt, £35.99, and shorts, £29.99, from Mango

I know co-ords are THE thing this summer and I really think they have their uses… you don’t have to think about whether your top goes with your bottoms as they just do, but… I have slightly swerved from this trend as I like mixing not matching so much. But I have to say, this set is great. The shorts are tailored, side and back pockets,flat fronted and the cotton is light but not see through. So, a bit of a no brainer, plus I love the fact that the colour is not bright and chatty but more like a tequila sunset vibe, which I really like.

Rope, Scooby-Doo and all things threaded, knotted and tied I love. It’s the crafty corner child in me when I used to do Knitting Nancy. Show me a chandler’s shop and I am a very happy camper. It was probably the only thing that got me into sailing. These sandals have just the right amount of the above. And as for the colour…

I’ve been eyeing up this for quite a while as electric blue is one of my all-time favourite colours. I really like the simplicity and starkness of this piece. And endless fun trying out candle colours.

10. Floral cotton tapestry X Collagerie, £79.99 from Zara Home

I’m really proud to say that we worked on the ZaraHome collab with the artist Kavel Rafferty. I greatly admire her sense of colour and form and to make something really different, we had the idea of interpreting Kavel’s art into tapestry hangings. These are so bold and beautiful and look brilliant together, (there’s 3 different designs). I just painted a white wall, it’s spare and bare and asking for these to be popped up, and they will POP!

I’m struggling to find the words to describe the quality and cut of these trousers! But I’m going to try as they are just about the best cream trousers I have bought for a very long time. And believe me, it’s been a quest/obsession for quite a while! The cotton is stout and fabulous, the feel of them is not flat but this side of ‘washed,’ the colour is cream, just shy of white, they are smart, not like a denim, different to that. They have two front pleats that are flattering, they don’t feel safe and normal they are just very cool. AND… they are on sale! PS. Mine are just the right length, longer than they look in the picture as (obvs) the model is tall whereas I am a bog-standard average 5’4 so they are perfect.

You can’t really see just how tall this lamp is, but it is, so perhaps get the measuring tape out. You get a lot of it and it’s wonderful, the stripes are not too clashy/flashy but they are rich, and it a lovely elegant shape, going in at the waist, slim and cool. And the shade is linen with a slight slub so a good foil with the smooth ceramic. She’s a beauty!

Thank you so much to Lucinda for sharing these. There isn’t a single thing this month that I don’t covet quite badly. You can also view this month’s selection on Collagerie, here.

Have a great Monday (the Lionesses! And did you catch the interview afterwards when Lucy Bronze said she’d played the entire tournament with a fractured tibia but hadn’t cared to mention it? The England team have balls of steel and are absolute heroines).

As ever, do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you enjoyed it. Thank you, and I’ll be back later this week with a real treat -

, herself a former fashion editor, with 15 of her favourite independent brands, and what to buy from them. It is A CORKER.