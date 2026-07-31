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Lorna Gradden's avatar
Lorna Gradden
14h

Good lord, I love everything on this post. I’m having to walk away from my phone in case I fall into a buying frenzy. (Obviously I’m excluding the flip flops from this encomium, as anything between the toes is inspired by satan, but the rest…)

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Helen Runciman's avatar
Helen Runciman
12h

I love these emails, and have made some fab purchases through them. But the thing I’m always baffled by is a line like “hits the calf quite long” as surely such things depend entirely on how tall you are?!

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