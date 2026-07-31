Aside from inspiring a bestselling book, Home has over 85,000 subscribers and is the number 1 global bestseller in House & Garden, where all the lifestyle-ish stuff lives. Come and join us! You can read more about why you might want to do that (or not) here. Or just imagine me behind a market stall. I’d be shouting ‘BOOKS! CLOTHES! HOUSE THINGS! FOOD! CHATTING! AAAAAALL THE LIFE ENHANCERS!’ and eyeing you expectantly. Unless you tried to squeeze the fruits. This is a free post. Free posts auto-paywall after 2 weeks.

If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home . They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is August’s As Good As It Looks. All Lucinda’s previous picks are here on Substack and also here on Collagerie.

Hello AGAILERS,

Welcome back to mid (sob) summer, it’s going too quick, but… things that I have bought I will wear right into Autumn and beyond, they are all keepers and not flash in the pans.

I have really enjoyed gathering these, as they all encompass my various passions and taste, from workwear blue to khaki to stripes and florals. Bits for the home as well as the closet which is just how I really love to shop.

I hope there is something that appeals as I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE doing this for India and am always very excited to see if things ‘take’ with you. I feel I would be very happy to have a group chat where you could let me know what tempts you and if you are as excited and happy as I am about them. I do hope so as that is the point! Whoever said shopping can’t make you happy was, I believe, just plain wrong.

Hoping you all are feeling the sunshine, and as ever, thanks for having me!

Green pleated lampshade, £18-£60 from Next

I often buy vintage lamp bases at car boots and fairs as barely anything matches in our house, so when it comes to shades it tends to be a bit trickier, and can be expensive. So I was overjoyed to take delivery of this one. It’s such a great green, almost olive, involves Ikat, which is always a winner for me, and the lining, very important for the ‘glow’, is in a neutral cotton. So win-win all round, and might have to invest in two and break the mould of mis-matching at last!

Garland stripe cotton smock top, £135,

and skirt, £165, both from Toast

I have been keeping a keen eye on this from Toast as I went to a press day (what seemed like months ago!) and saw it and fell hard. So I have been waiting for them to drop and they have! I have a similar one from Marni back in the day when I worked there and there is never not a summer that I don’t wear it and have slightly worn it out so am very happy to have this. The cotton is crisp and mid weight, comes up big and roomy which I love. I roll up the sleeves, tuck it in flat at front and baggy round the back (often tuck it into my pants to keep it flat and in situ, just saying, and with a great belt, oh and it can take necklace action. Wonderful with a mismatched striped trouser, (see last AGAIL from M&S) and then because I love the colour so much, the skirt. So it’s almost, well very like, wearing the best summer dress.

Combed towels, set of 3, £27.99 from Westwing

I’m always on the lookout for a striped towel as in France I have a stack of them on a table for us and guests, in a huge pile and they just look so jolly one on top of the other. When I am there it always makes me smile. And you just help yourself, and they do! Some of them are over 20 years old so it’s nice to ‘refresh’ as they say. These look so good stacked. Love the colour ways and the quality… Also, these are small which I also love (they do come bigger, bath and beach size) as they can sit on little hooks, handy by any sink!

Cord multi row necklace, £22.50 from Marks & Spencer

Shells and beads are very much ‘on trend’ this summer which I am very happy about as I love them. This one has a vibe of ‘something found’ which I always love as it feels personal, plus I can add gold beads and other bits and bobs which might involve a shoe lace, to layer it up but also, on its own with a simple black dress or just to keep the holiday beachcomber vibe going… I must say, M&S are on fire with their jewellery and I also bought some very chic black and silver earrings a while ago (they’re on Collagerie, just saying).

Rowhouse knit pullover, £228 from Free People

I am a huge fan of Free People and a while ago I bought a lovely plain cream sweater which I wear and wash non stop, so when I saw this, my heart leapt. It has an inside out situation which I have always liked, inside out, back to front, upside down. My boss at Vogue used to say (all the time) ‘just leave the clothes alone, Lucinda’, and I never could, couldn’t help it. So with this I can. It’s slouchy and cotton, comes quite oversize so I got an XS, and you know for those summer nights when if you are like me (I don’t want to wear a jacket but a something to take the chill off) I want to pop something over a swimsuit or shorts, that will go with EVERYTHING… this is it.

Love Me Do Nourishing Oil by Hair By Sam McKnight, £27.20 from SpaceNK

Whilst we are on the subject of oils, this hair product from Sam McKnight is just wonderful, especially at times like this (although I use it all the year round) when the sun has slightly scorched your hair and it’s in need of major hydrating. It is full of goodness including argan (essential), sunflower and camellia oils that puts such a shine on and protects against UV damage and colour fading. The bottle lasts for absolutely ages, you don’t need much, I love putting it on, feeling my hair literally drinking it up and thanking me for it.

Kathe cotton poplin dress in Fig Leaf, £595 from Joseph

I borrowed this dress to wear for a Joseph event, which was lovely, but the dress… I felt like a million dollars. I love a shirt and I love a skirt, but dresses for me are always a bit more of a challenge as a) I like to mess around with different tops and bottoms, it’s a styling opportunity, and b) dresses don’t always have the right neckline. Plus where it falls on the waist, plus length. This one literally ticked all these boxes. The quality is AMAZING, the cotton is a great weight, stays in place, doesn’t move an inch but in a good kind of couture way, it’s super flattering and the length is just right, hits the calf quite long so the proportions are really good. The pleat detail on the waist has a tiny hand thread/smocked running through it. That personal touch makes it really unusual but otherwise it’s just very plain, very smart and very, very chic. The neckline is open, no buttons, with a placket which is also great as you feel very free in it. Single cuff button so you can turn the sleeve at the wrist up which feels very feminine. It’s just wonderful, well worth the investment as it will never go out of fashion but feels so right for now.

Hester pink and green floral cushion, £74 from Lesser Spotted

So odd as I have had this fabric on my desk top (amongst a thousand other pics) for years… and now I have found the cushion made of it! Thrilled. It’s huge, goes across the bed and is in linen which I really like. It was a bit of love at first sight even though I have looked at it for soooo long… but that’s when you know you love it. They also have a red striped one which I put on my Wishlist on Collagerie and they would really talk to each other beautifully. I will see but I feel it coming.

No.4 Face Oil, £25 from C. Atherley

I love a face oil. When you wake up in the morning and your face feels a bit grey and lack lustre, this is what I reach for as a delicious pick me up and instant glow. Cath Kidston is obsessed with geraniums and you can really tell. This has been a long time in the making and what she has achieved is really beautiful. It smells divine, comes in a most generous bottle and your face immediately responds and gives you that really healthy and most nourished look and feeling.

Satin floral pillowcase by Katharine Poole x Zara Home, £39.99

I was extremely excited when I saw that ZaraHome had done a collaboration with Katharine Pole as I have known her, and bought from her, over many years. She is a fantastic textile hunterer and I love her taste. It’s always French and either floral or stripes so… that would be a winner with me. I bought these pillow cases with a little bit of intrepidation as it said in the description ‘satin’ which I worry about. They are actually cotton without any shine. Phew. I love them so much that I might have to order another pair so I can share with husband. Floral bedding can easily veer into loud and shouty so these are restful, so very pretty and very French in feel, so they are coming to France to feel right at home!

Cotton workwear jacket, £159 from Arket

I’m not a huge tailored jacket wearer, the closest I come to wearing a suit is probably the aforementioned Toast ensemble but if I see the word utilitarian and then see it’s a bright blue then I am all in. French workwear is my happy place. If I was a bloke then this is all I would wear, but luckily for me I’m not. I’ve loved Arket forever, since they launched, for the make, cut and quality, and I’m a particular trousers fan. But this jacket is wonderful. I like it shrunken so I can pop under a coat in the winter for that pop of colour, but it would be great oversized and roomy too. You can cinch it in at the waist, which is what I do, it will wash (haven’t done yet as it’s still got the just bought glow) beautifully and become that old friend item which I cherish. It’s simple and smart and utterly joyous.

Gabriel blue and white striped parasol with tilt, £89.99 from Daals

I was on the hunt for a not so huge parasol that I could move around with the sun. Daals is a fairly new discovery for me, they have great garden bistro sets, as well as cushions and much more. This was just what I was looking for. The pole is adjustable, wooden, really great quality, the shade itself is UVA proof and the fringing is cotton, which I love, full and not ‘skinny’ and mean. Just the ticket and I took it to France, hold luggage, in its dear case that it came with. Happy camper. Now I have to look for a base, but will find, though possibly not taking that on a plane! Plus, it comes in other colours!

Sculpted leather flip flops, £95 from COS

You might have gathered by now that there is little I love more than pattern and texture and colours, but... sometimes I like to be a bit quieter, simpler and more plain and channeling The Row. Often it’s a cream trouser with a black shirt (possibly with M&S necklace) and footwear to reflect this. So I did a little squeal of delight when I saw these beauties from COS. Chic and very simple. I’m too old for all the rage ballet pumps, that ship has sailed methinks, and I never wear a basic flip flop as too little substance for my platters, but these, with their really comfortable what they call ‘flat bed’ with a brown leg, day into evening, just the ticket. They look and feel really, really expensive.

2-in-1 full length dress in fluid satin, £450 from Me + Em

If it’s an evening showstopper that you’re after, and believe me they are quite hard to find, then this could be it. The colour is divine, deep red but it does come in black. And what I love is that you can fiddle with the brilliant bow belt, off or on, and it works brilliantly. I love a two timer.

Blurred floral print cotton pencil skirt, £48 from John Lewis

I can’t tell you how thrilled I am with this skirt. First up, I loved the ‘blurred’ floral. I didn’t have huge high hopes in the shape department but I thought worth a punt. It’s fabulous. The cotton is a great weight, not at all flimsy but crisp and perfect and then there are the deep pleats round the waist and pockets at the side. I love love love the shape. It says it’s a pencil skirt but I went two sizes up so it’s now more of a maxi, and drops down on the hips which I prefer. But, if you don’t, it’s very true to size. Plus… it’s on sale! I will wear it with a simple black T-shirt, possibly with a sporty vibe to mix things up.

Huge thanks to Lucinda for doing these for us every month.

All of her previous picks live here

Do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it, thank you very much. Back tomorrow with a list of lovely and interesting things, plus some septic tank chat. Have a great Friday!