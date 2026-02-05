If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is February’s As Good As It Looks. All Lucinda’s previous picks are here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.

Hello Agailers and welcome back!

It’s not raining as I tappy tap write this and the sun did shine this morning, for a minute, so this month’s AGAIL is really highlighting the fact that while it may be cold (and wet) outside, spring is a step away I feel and I am madly hovering between the two!Looking ahead but battening down the hatches.

Also this month I can see that I have very different sides of me. I love a floral, indeed so much so that when I worked at Vogue I was asked if I could resist putting another rose in the picture - they were sick and tired of the florals! But I couldn’t not, and never did. I think I must see the point in pretty much everything as I love norm core, khaki and navy, but I love a dashing print, I love mid century modern and industrial type things in the home situ, and I also love faded chintz, geometric patterns and of course, colour.

There are never ‘themes’, everything must just get happily along together or fight it out, which sometimes adds to the excitement! So here is a real reflection of things that I love and have bought. From the tough to feminine, the prints to the plain, and some things in between. So whatever you lean into and I know there are discerning, more rigorous peeps out there than myself, I hope that there is something in this month’s edit to inspire and delight. As ever, as is the heartbeat of Collagerie, there are prices to make your eyes water, but are worth it, and then there are just quite frankly bargains. Oh and some in the middle!

Thank you for having me back India, it’s always such a pleasure to find things and to share them with you!

Paz hand-woven pure jute rug, from £200 from John Lewis

In love with the sheer snazziness of this. I am so partial to anything Ikat, tie-dyed, or dip-dyed so this really ticks my boxes. It’s just so really hardwearing and woven, punchy and a bit shouty which I love. It also comes in a few different sizes which is handy.

Waterproof Stormwear Ultra Hooded Parka, £100 from M&S

2. This is really robust and totally waterproof and we know it’s going to keep on raining, right? It has lots of toggles on it so you can cinch in your waist and neck and have a play around, and will keep you warm and dry as it is totally weatherproof. It’s very smart!

Rose Garden lacquered floral rectangle placemat with cork backing (set of 6), £17.99 from Wayfair

3. Cork mats are having a comeback! I remember them at my parents’ house and they would last for years, indestructible! These are so pretty and feel like a real nod to spring. Also, they aren’t shiny, they just have a really nice sheen. They would make a great wedding present as they look like something the National Trust would do, really divine!

Vero yellow rattan side table, £98 from Oliver Bonas

4. This is the sweetest table, in a pale primrose colour which goes really well with the rattan top, it’s extremely strong and well made. I am going to pop it out on the veranda, it’s a perfect size for a glass or two and can just sit there looking pretty until the sun comes out.

Flowing wool trench coat ZW collection, limited edition, £169 from Zara

5. Very flowy, bit The Row(ey), 100% pure wool, almost no detailing and the wool is flat and plain. Beautifully made. It’s the nearest thing to an outside dressing gown that you could find, and it’s brown, which seems to be the colour, not of the season but of the year! It’s kind of masculine and I would wear it over the M and S mac as I love this sport/tailored layering situation. Also, navy and brown are one of my favourite colour combinations, always have been.

Sacai platform slides, £240 from MyTheresa

6. So, impulse purchase but gosh I love them. I knew they were so good that I wouldn’t find them come the summer. The colour is heaven, like wearing a couple of Mars bars on your feet. They have a Tonka car tread feel, so comfortable, also, I am thinking in spring with a green nail toe polish. I can’t wait for the summer as they could go with me on the beach or poolside, and I just feel elevated in them in every way. Equally great with a cropped trouser or skirt. I got them in a size smaller than I usually take as they are boats for feet so smaller is better, which is not normally what I do as I like a foot to slightly ‘swim’ around a sandal, but in this case, snug is a better way to go.

Paper-Backed Dacha Printed Linen Wallcovering in Tobacco/Natural, £240 from Volga Linen

7. It’s been a bit of a wallpaper sort of a week and I know it’s a huge trend but I am rather perverse where trends are concerned, I tend to shy away from them until they are out of fashion and then when I turn to them I truly know I love them. That’s my time test. It was American In London week last week so I was whizzing around Pimlico Road which is always inspirational. First of all I fell in love with a Volga linen one. Brown and cream and so striking… kind of African meets mid-century modern, I love it. Next up was Finn Fellowes of the Kensington Paperie who has just bought out a line of wallpapers alongside her beautiful wrapping paper and cards. I was very drawn to the marbled ones as my Ma was a terrific marbler so I could do a small room as a homage to her. Then I went to a marvelous dinner at OKA who have just launched wallpapers. It really is a THING… there was a beautiful black and cream feathery one that I know I would never tire of… so now it’s just deciding. The paper is peeling off our sitting room walls and I know it’s reached critical mass when even my husband notices it! It also hasn’t been done for thirty years so it may be time… we shall see and I will keep you posted.

Rambler Classic in Duck Egg, £179.99 from Roberts

8. I have had a rather nasty black plastic radio in the kitchen for oh so many years and it was very snap crackle and poppy. So I treated myself and what an upgrade. As it’s always the first thing I do, switch on the radio first thing in the morning and each evening when home for work I hadn’t noticed that it was high time I switched up! This is like velvet for the ears! The tone is brilliant, the colour ravishing and it’s small, but packs a punch sound wise, so it can fit on the little table in the kitchen and belt out The Archers or a podcast or two. At the moment it’s Ransom Man.

Scallop ombré soft-pleated table lamp shade, from £39 from Dunelm

9. I am always on the lookout for a great lampshade as I usually have a table lamp on the go without a hat for it. On my dip-dye trip, this one is cheap and very cheerful. Such a nice colour, mustard, and it’s cotton which I somehow prefer to silk sometimes as it feels more workaday. It does come in different sizes and also colours but I liked the softness of this one.

Natural multi-surface cleaner, £10 from Daylesford

10. This brings the spring into spring cleaning. Daylesford has just launched this natural multi surface cleaner (refillable)… and when I say multi surface it is indeed. No streaking on windows, oven hobs and all, it smells divine and the beauty is that instead of having ten horrid products cluttering the under sink cupboard you have one lovely organic thing that you are proud to have out and a joy to use.

As ever, a zillion thank yous to Lucinda for doing these for us. Have a lovely Thursday, though how is it Thursday already? Time is becoming a really confusing concept for me. Now I’m off to buy a small piece of marble and some tortelloni - back on Saturday (with a post, not from the shops).