If you’re new: Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is January’s As Good As It Looks, a mere two weeks late - apologies, neither of us were fully down with the concept of time passing, as happens at this hibernatory time of year.

Happy New year to you Agailers, thank you for having me back, thank you India for having me back, and for prompting as I am a little late with this month’s picks. Apologies, and I hope you find joy and inspiration with these varied treats, each one worth the price of admission.

If you’re anything like me, and I know I’m neither weird nor wonderful, all I can think about this time of year when getting home from the office is food and face masks. In that order. I’m not a cook but this weather turns me into a serious one. Casseroles, roast vegtables and following new recipes is the order of the day. I subscribe to The Week and each week I really try out their recipes as they are always something rather doable, and by a different chef. That’s how I discovered The Bold Beans Company. Who knew a chickpea could be so tasty? Now I feel forlorn and bereft if I don’t have a jar in stock. Food and ‘nesting’.

So I turn my mind to how things could be more comfortable, more cosy and what that might look like. I am sharing my upgrades with you - things that I have bought, have been given (yes, it was Christmas) and with each one I think, how did I not have that, those, in my life before? Just so life enhancing… I don’t do silly money as who can, but they are all worthwhile, beautiful in their own way and just waiting to be shared.

Cortes embroidered cotton bedspread, currenly £83.99 from La Redoute

1. This was my first purchase between Christmas and New year. You know that funny time when you have given presents that have gone down well, you’ve thought of nothing except what to give and to whom and now it’s a little bit, what can I treat myself to? Anyway, this is splendid. I bought the larger size, it’s now on sale (great) and it’s destined for France. The quality is excellent, it’s not as red as the picture, it’s more tobacco which is fine, actually even better, and the backing is a lovely linen slub, so not flat. It’s bold, and not for everyone I know, but is really graphic and impactful and raises the game on the bedroom stakes.

The Manuka Nutri-Mask, £149 from Seed To Skin

2. I’m actually writing this with this mask on face. It’s tingling in a good way, as it’s actually doing something, it’s spenny but… you need very little to cover the whole face and neck, and it comes with a little brush, which I love as you literally paint your face on with goodness, and a mitt to take it off with. I love the ritual, the jar lasts forever and your skin really does glow afterwards. It’s just what our skin needs at the moment, nourishing and hydrating. Seed to Skin is a beautiful brand in Tuscany, they have their own laboratories on site and develop all the products with the plants that they grow. So yes, it’s an investment, but it lasts, a little goes a long way as my mother would say, but in this case, the best way.

Painterly large stoneware serving bowl, £30 from Marks & Spencer

3. My obsession with ceramics is ongoing. Particularly in the brown and cream department. I tend not to use my special ones on a day to day basis so this one allows me to do just that. It’s robust, I can fling it around and I just love the pattern, it has a jug to match so I would go either with the jug or get six bowls as that the amount of people I can manage at this time of year.

All Time High Top, £570 from La Double J

4. I’m a top and tailer, which in my mind is how I dress. Quite basic things, normcore, in the middle - usually oversize sweaters, trousers - and then extreme earrings and shoes to make a point of difference and show a bit of personality in the mix. I love a gold or a silver shoe, I have an aged pair of Commes des Garcons gold brogues that I bought in the 90s which I return to but these have everything, gold and silver and as for the laces… heaven. I also love a high top. I feel like they are fashion’s amour plating, for as JJ would say, goddesses. Love them.

Salt & pepper set, £150 from Sascal Studio

5. I was given these for Christmas and it was one my best presents ever. They are so beautifully made, so well crafted and have the heft of ones that you find in really good Italian restaurants but never dream that you could have at home. It’s just a pleasure to use them, as well as to upgrade your table with things that are so distinctive and unusual. Salt and pepper never looked so dashing!

Midnight navy cargo pants, £135 from Pixie Market

6. From one of my favourite sites, I haven’t got a navy pair of cargos and I had bought a khaki pair before from Pixie Market so I knew the quality would be great. They won’t break the bank and the cut and shape of them are just right. Really great fit and the cotton isn’t too light, just right, winter and summer so they are a keeper.

Full Of Beans cookbook by Amelia Christie-Miller, £22

7. As I was saying about chickpeas earlier, the other beans are great too. You can begin with a starter pack of varying beans and work upwards, but once bought you won’t turn back. The cookbook is great, easy to follow and really delicious things that you would never have thought of with a humble bean. I tried a few out this Christmas and was constantly asked for the recipe which is quite a rare thing for me!

Version T4C_1 by Typon, from £110 from Collagerie

8. I absolutely love our new artists selection on Collagerie’s Art Shop. I had been eyeing these up as they are so sharp and dynamic and look great all in a row. Now I have find the spot to put them in, then I can press go. I don’t tend to buy things these days if I haven’t got a place in my mind of where they can live but now I have. The quality of the printing and the make of the frames is simply the best, people can’t quite believe they are prints so I urge you to take a look and see for yourself.

Sisley Phyto-Rouge Velvet lipstick in Beige Nude, £49 from Harvey Nichols

9. Sometimes if I am in the mood I wear red lipstick. It’s usually when I am slightly tanned and feeling brave as I am never sure whether it suits me. This is a great every dayer lipstick. The colour is almost natural but the texture is wonderful, not glossy but nor is it too ‘thick’ and it just gives you definition without a shout. I do wish I had fuller lips - this does give the impression of having them without feeling that you are made up.

2-pack Stripe flatweave wool rugs, £50-170 from Next

10. These dear rugs are wool, so not too flat, and cotton. I can find a million places to put them, bathroom, either side of bed and I could go on. They are robust and chic and won’t break the bank. Small but good upgrade.

Bigger Love 5-Minute Volumising Treatment, £48 from Sam McKnight

11. A couple of years ago I gave up using conditioner on my hair ( a trusted friend said it didn’t make any difference) but in this month of a. trying new things and b. self-care and having a bit of time to indulge I used Sam’s hair mask. How wrong that friend was! It has left my hair feeling much loved, silky without being thin, thicker, and with a really lovely texture. This is a keeper.

Thank you so much to Lucinda for doing these. Today’s are a particularly fatal selection as far as I’m concerned, and also that M&S bowl is the bargain of the century. Thank you for reading, do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you enjoyed it, and I’ll be back on Saturday with a bumper Weekend Supplement. Have a lovely Wednesday!