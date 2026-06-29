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If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie .

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home . They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh, though actually that’s only 99% true this month.

Here is July’s As Good As It Looks. All Lucinda’s previous picks are here on Substack and also here on Collagerie.

Hello Again Agailers,

I hope you are surviving the heat and have had a cooler weekend. I know when it’s hot and sticky it slightly keeps us away from the shop slog. But I am sharing my finds, most of which I have onlined shopped for and they’ve arrived so not going to lie… not that I ever would, not to AGAILERS whose trust I cherish.

None of anything I have bought will either: break the bank or make you hotter. The spurge was the tote but, hey, the colours and… it came very quickly, a day later, marvellous. So I will leave you now, thank you India for letting me shop with a purpose, with your community in mind with which I love, love love sharing once a month!

Love,

Lucinda

Lesley leather chunky woven cross-strap slide sandals, currently on sale,£48.30, John Lewis

I nearly fell off my chair when I saw these, and did a little internal scream of excitement. I love love love a weave and a plait, and I’m mad about black, red and white, takes me back to Celine shows. What is great about these, apart from being incredibly comfortable, is that although they are punchy looking, they are quite slim on the sole side. So you don’t feel as though you are wearing baskets on your feet. I will wear them this summer with a dress and then come September, a great pair of masculine black trousers. Yet to be sourced and keep you posted.

Brown Bernardo serving bowl, £28 from Made.com

We did a reel recently for Collagerie and I called this in and fell in love with it. It’s a very generous size, great for salads or soups and I might have to get two, one for each end of the table, it’s less of a scallop and more of a gentle wave and it’s kind of matte not shiny, both of the above a plus point.

Brown checkerboard cotton bath mat, £10 from George At Asda

I switch up bath mats about once or twice a year and they are on an almost continuous wash cycle as I hate it when they get downtrodden. I love this pattern, and it’s cotton. I have bought textiles from ASDA like towels before and the quality is good, so no miew of disappointment.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Olive, £33 from SpaceNK

I would like to be the sort of person that has a ‘signature’ dish in the beauty department of my face. Like a red lip. I went to a Victoria Beckham lunch recently and we were kindly given an eye pencil to try. I really don’t ever wear anything on my eyes, never worn mascara, so this was a bit of a try it and see. Oh I now see the point, literally. I loved it. And then when I saw they had a green, I thought ‘bingo’. Maybe it’s a summer thing but I don’t think so. I now don’t feel fully dressed without it. It goes on really well, you can smudge it in with the little rubber end or leave it as is. The green is really subtle, but it’s there, more of an olive which I think it’s what it’s called and it’s exactly that.

Stripe relaxed shirt dress, £120 from The White Company

I love a situation when you can sleep in something, walk down for a late breakfast which then can go into lunch, and you don’t have to change and no one will notice! I mean, I will eventually get changed, as I love getting dressed, but this is one of those things where you have the choice. The White Company are quietly luxurious and if you think they are just about a white sheet and a candle then look again. They have really concentrated on their clothing offering and there are some beautiful things, that a) won’t break the bank, but b) are really beautifully made. This one is light as a feather, great to roll up in your beach bag too on holiday. It comes up very generous so go a size down if you don’t want extra volume!

Bonded-scuba V-neck swimsuit, £75 from COS

I’m a fan of COS and have bought their swimwear before so I was very happy to see this. When they say the word ‘scuba’ I know I’m going to love it as it holds you in, but not in a restrictive sense. It also makes the edges really flat. Love the deep V as it’s so great with a sarong or just an extra big cotton scarf wrapped around the waist. It’s slightly more spenny than a lot of swimwear out there but I know they last year after year.

Ukrainian enamel compost bin, various colours, £40 from The Country Crib

We’ve got the compost bug. And it’s growing, in all ways, so I was looking for a smallish one to be nice enough to sit on the kitchen worktop and small enough so it doesn’t get overloaded and overlooked. This is a brilliant one. It was slightly more expensive than the other ones, but it’s beautifully made in Ukraine, is enamel and has a dear little carrying handle. Plus, the colour was important to me and it comes in 3 shades of green! Plus another lovely mustard colour. If I am going to have to use something over and over again, and look at it when washing up, I think it’s worth the extra!

Moismont beach bag in Coffee, £105

I have a thing about stripes, you may have noticed, but I am also quite fussy about them. If they are too clashy or the stripes aren’t talking to each other, I swerve. But this is such an irresistible combination of seriously good together that I didn’t resist I mean. Also, It is HUGE… a proper weekender or massive beach bag, but isn’t heavy, it’s handwoven cotton jute and has a handy inside pocket.

Green poplin 90s loose trousers, £45 from GAP. Also shown, green poplin relaxed shirt, £35

I don’t know about you but I often eye up menswear, and children’s wear for that matter, thinking ‘Oh I wish they would do that for women!’ If I was to start designing a collection I think I would do everything for both. The fabric is often better, the cut simpler, and it’s just the size you have to get right. I was in Gap on a press appointment and spied these in the men’s bit, I love them! Total summer uniform. The cotton is great, not thin but not too thick, poplin, it’s the magic word for me. I got them in an XS and they aren’t too baggy, I just have to take the trousers up but you could roll them up if you are that way inclined. Because it’s such a smart simple set I’m going to go all out on the earring and shoe department because they can take it. A bit of a no brainer and the colour is the best khaki.

Elemis pro-collagen marine body cream, £69.96 fom QVC

I have to try and test skincare products for quite a long time before I start to talk about them in a loving way. This body moisturiser really is the business. It’s won over 100 awards and I understand why. I am of a certain age when I catch sight of certain areas upon the bod like inner thighs, upper arms and think, how did that happen? And kind of overnight. This pro collagen cream really has made a difference, it has a great texture, not sticky, absorbs really quickly (you don’t need a lot) and smells divine. I started to use it before I went on holiday, but now I think it’s an all year rounder as my skin feels super loved up and looks better and better. PS everyone in the office is raving about it and they are half my age!

Winnie cape detail woven maxi dress, £248 from Reiss

I’m very into the simplicity of a column dress. I recently borrowed a brilliant one from Joseph to wear at an event and it had similar one shoulder action, was a great shape and a brilliant bright blue. Rather loved it. This one is great and even though I am not a massive black colour wearer I am pleased to own one. I like the way it’s so stark, it means that you can dress up or down, flat sandals, higher strappys and then add jewellery according to mood and occasion. You know when you think, what am I going to wear to that, and you are not in the mood for massive statement over the top pattern and prints (which I often am but not always) then I will reach for this, think gold flats, gold huge earrings and slide and glide away.

The new Dede dress, €200 from TulsiShop

I have been a follower of this brand and the wonderful looking woman behind it, and in front of it for that matter, for quite a long time. I finally made the plunge as I don’t really buy things from IG but that’s how she popped up. I ordered the blue and brown striped dress. It is stupendous. The colours go without saying, the cotton is light but not see through and perfect for the summer, the sleeves billow but stay in place, deep side pockets, shall I go on? I absolutely love it. I cinch it in at the waist with either a thick plain brown belt, or I have a long, long black cotton belt which I strap myself in with and leave dangling, I feel rather Spanish. I’m generally not a huge fan of a puffed sleeve for myself, but these aren’t girly, they are just delicious, and the collarless factor makes it chicer. You could also wear it sans belt as a more ‘kaftan’ situ. I leave the buttons open at the front so it doesn’t feel as closed as the pic does, you can play around with it and adjust according to taste. It’s quite the statement and love it all the more for that.

A thousand thanks to Lucinda for doing these for us every month! We are so lucky to have her here.

Today we collect FIVE new hens, very exciting. Two Bielefelders, two no-nonsense hybrid brown hens, and one also no-nonsense Maran hybrid. These are from Chickens To Your Door, who I found out about via Arthur Parkinson’s excellent chicken book, which is a mix of memoir and extremely useful practical advice.

We’ve had hens from them before and they’re healthy and chipper, also arrive vaccinated (they’re not literally to your door - they get delivered to various collection points around the country). We’ve kept hens for ten years now and some of the earlier hens came from places that really didn’t keep them in nice conditions - in one we bought a ridiculous number of hens just to get them out of there.

I’m slightly nervous, as I always am, about mixing the new hens with our current flock, which we do at night when they’re all asleep, so they wake up together bonded through proximity and scent. It works - we’ve only once had a truly horrendous bullying situation (traumatising, can’t write about it). But I’m concerned about Brave Hen, because she is very much part of the flock but is lame in one leg -she uses the healed-but-lame leg when she needs to get around, but she’d rather keep it tucked in. Brave Hen sleeps in a special house and I do not want these perky, vigorous younger new hens to pick on her. We will keep a very close eye. And we have a plan B in case of crisis, so it’ll be fine. But still. I really despise pecking orders, in any context.

That’s probably enough chicken chat. Have a glorious Monday! It is blessedly cooler here, though apparently very hot again next weekend. This is such a shocking read about the heatwave in Paris.