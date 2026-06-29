Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Ingrassia's avatar
Sarah Ingrassia
10h

i would love to have hens but i have two cats and a big scaredy cat dog !! On the plus side there are no foxes on the Island where we live so they would be safe

Reply
Share
3 replies by India Knight and others
Sheena's avatar
Sheena
15h

On a serious note related to your link to the Paris article (and sorry to gatecrash a happy post about lovely things and chickens)…. I went to see the ‘People’s Emergency Briefing’ film (based on leading climate scientists briefing to MPs etc last year) at Norwich Arts Centre last night (hosted by Norwich locals Adam Buxton and the Guardian’s Patrick Barkham). It was excellent and is being screened all over the country. I would really urge people to watch it (or arrange a screening of their own). Sorry for going off topic and being preachy- but it just felt so timely and obviously urgent

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 India Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture